Ichor : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 19, 2021

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.

Cayman Islands

3185 Laurelview Ct.

Fremont, California94538

(510) 897-5200

Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 ICHR The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On November 19, 2021, Ichor Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Ichor") and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (the "Registrant"), completed its previously announced acquisition of IMG Companies, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("IMG"), pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated November 11, 2021, by and among Ichor, Incline Merger Sub, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ichor and the Registrant ("MergerCo"), IMG and Brian J. Miller, solely in his capacity as representative of IMG's equityholders.

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, MergerCo merged with and into IMG (the "Merger"), with IMG as the surviving entity. As a result of the Merger, IMG became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ichor and the Registrant.

Upon the closing of the Merger, all issued and outstanding membership interests of IMG were cancelled in exchange for the right to receive aggregate consideration of $270 million in cash, subject to customary closing and post-closing adjustments for net working capital, indebtedness, cash, and transaction expenses.

The description of the Merger Agreement contained in this Item 2.01 is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Merger Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Registrant's Form 8‑K filed on November 16, 2021.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Financial statements of the business acquired.

The Company intends to file any financial statements that may be required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8‑K with respect to the Acquisition within 71 calendar days after the date that this Form 8‑K was required to be filed pursuant to Item 9.01(a)(4) of Form 8‑K.

(b) Pro forma financial information.

The Company intends to file any pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8‑K with respect to the Acquisition within 71 calendar days after the date that this Form 8‑K was required to be filed pursuant to Item 9.01(b)(2) of Form 8‑K.

