ICI Pakistan : Transmission of third quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2022

Report for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Contents

Board and Managem Committees

Committees of the Board

Audit Committee with brief Terms of Reference

Administration acts as the Secretary to th Committee meets at lea2st once a year.

The Audit Committee ensures that the Company has a soundsystem of internal ﬁnancial and operational controls. Chaired by an

Banking Committee 3

Independent Director, the Committee serves as the eyes and earsof the Board, assisting it in the discharge of its ﬁduciary

responsibilities.

This Committee compris1e9s of two Executive Independent Director and has been constitu relating to opening, closing and day-to-day o

The Audit Committee reviews the periodical ﬁnancial statements of the Company and announcements of results tothe stock exchange. An important responsibility of the

accounts. The resolutions passed by the Ba subsequently ratiﬁed by the Board.

20

Committee is to recommend to the Board the appointment of external auditors, facilitate the external audit and discuss with the external auditors major observations arising from interim and ﬁnal audits. In doing so, the Committee also reviews themanagement`s response thereto.

Shares Transfer Co2m1mittee

The Share Transfer Committee consists of tw

22

Non-Executive Director. This Committee app transfers and the transmission of shares. The

Other main responsibilities of the Audit Committee include riskmanagement, compliance with relevantstatutory requirements, review of legal matters which may signiﬁcantly impact ﬁnancial statements, reviewing all related party transactions, monitoring compliance with the best practices of corporate governance, investigating any violations thereof and, ensuring coordination between internal and external auditors.

the Shares Transfer Committee are subsequ Board.

23

24

Management Com

Executive Management Team

While carrying out the duties, the Audit Committee has the authority to discuss directly with the management, internal auditors or external auditors any issues within its remit. The Committee may obtain external legal or professional advice on the matter, if necessary. The Board of Directors constituted the Board Audit Committee, which comprises of four members. Two members of the Committee including the Chairman of the Committee are Independent Directors, whereas the remaining two members are

The Chief Executive is the Chairman of the E Team (EMT). The EMT comprises all busines This Team meets once a month and is resp business planning, decision making and ove Company.

HSE&S Management Committee

Non-Executive Directors. The Head of Internal Audit acts as the

Secretary to the Audit Committee.

The Health, Safety Envir3on3ment and Security Committee monitors Company-wide HSE&S the health, safety, environment and security f

The Audit Committee meets at least four times a year. TheCommittee also meets at least once a year, with external auditorsindependent of the CFO and the internal auditors.

Company and is also responsible for ensurin

35

Company's operations remain environmenta compliant with the regul3ato6ry framework. Th by the Chief Executive.

HumanResource and Remuneration CommitteeSuccession Planning Forum 37

The Human Resource and Remuneration Committee is asub-committee of the Board and is responsible for reviewing and

recommending the selection, evaluation and compensation of the

Chief Executive, the Executive Management Team (including the

This forum is chaired by the Chief Executive to review the Company's3s8uccession plannin all levels. This forum is supported by the follo

CFO and Company Secretary) and the Head of Internal Audit.

39

Additionally, it also reviews and recommends HR managementpolicies and the succession planning process for the position of the

• Commercial Capability Group

• Technical Capability Group 40 Chief Executive and his direct reports.

• HR, Legal and CCPA Capability Group

• Finance and IT Capability Group

The Committee also takes into consideration the recommendations of the Chief Executive on such matters as remuneration and performance of key management positions and in particular managers who report directly to the Chief Executive and recommends the same for Board approval.

Diversity & Inclusion Committee

The Committee comprises ﬁve members; three of whom are Non-Executive Directors, one Executive Director and an Independent Director who is also the Chairman of the

Committee. The General Manager Human Resource &

The Company's Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) C the General Manager, Strategy, Business De and actively works to progress the Company introducing initiatives such as D&I awareness training sessions. The D&I Committee also p as the sabbatical, maternity and paternity lea for women who want to return to work after t

01 ICI Pakistan Limited | Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Company's Information

Board of Directors

Muhammad Sohail Tabba Muhammad Ali Tabba Jawed Yunus Tabba Amina A. Aziz Bawany

Chairman (Non-Executive) Vice Chairman (Non-Executive)

Non-Executive Non-Executive

Asif Jooma Chief Executive Khawaja Iqbal Hassan Independent Muhammad Abid Ganatra Executive Syed M. Shabbar Zaidi Independent

Audit Committee

Syed M. Shabbar Zaidi Khawaja Iqbal Hassan Muhammad Ali Tabba Jawed Yunus Tabba

HR & Remuneration Committee

Chairman Member Member Member

Khawaja Iqbal Hassan Muhammad Sohail Tabba Muhammad Ali Tabba Jawed Yunus Tabba Asif Jooma

Chairman Member Member Member Member

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Atif Aboobukar

Company Secretary

Laila Bhatia Bawany

Head of Internal Audit

Khalid Munif Khan

Executive Management Team

Asif Jooma

Chief Executive Atif Aboobukar* Chief Financial Ofﬁcer Nauman Shahid Afzal Vice President, Polyester Arshaduddin Ahmed

Vice President, Chemicals & Agri Sciences

Laila Bhatia Bawany

General Counsel, Company Secretary and Head of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Muhammad Abid Ganatra

Vice President, Soda Ash

Eqan Ali Khan

General Manager, Strategy, Business Development & Innovation

Aamer Mahmud Malik

Vice President, Pharmaceuticals

Fariha Salahuddin**

General Manager, Human Resources & Administration

*Alphabetised by last name **Resigned w.e.f February 25, 2022

Bankers

Allied Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited - Islamic Banking Group Askari Bank Limited

Askari Ikhlas - Islamic Banking Bank Al Habib Limited

Bank Al Habib - Islamic Banking Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited - Islamic Banking Group Bank of Khyber

Bank of Punjab Citibank N.A. Faysal Bank

Faysal Bank - Islamic Banking Habib Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited - Islamic Banking Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Habib Metropolitan Bank - Sirat Islamic Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited MCB Bank Limited

MCB - Islamic Bank Limited Meezan Bank Limited National Bank of Pakistan Samba Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited - Saadiq United Bank Limited

UBL Ameen

Registered Ofﬁce

ICI House, 5 West Wharf, Karachi-74000

Tel: 111-100-200, (021) 32313717-22 Fax: 32311739

Website:www.ici.com.pk

Shares Registrar

FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited 8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: (021) 34380101-5 Fax: (021) 34380106

02

ICI Pakistan Limited | Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Auditors

Internal Auditors KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants

External Auditors EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisor

Imran Mushtaq & Company 78-B, Mozang Road (opp. British Council), Lahore

Tel: (042) 36298184-5 Fax: (042) 36298186

Review of the Directors

for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

The Directors are pleased to present their review, together with the unaudited nancial statements of the Company, for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Net Turnover for the quarter at PKR 22,502 million is 31% higher compared to the same period last year (SPLY). All businesses continued to deliver robust performance, with the Soda Ash and Polyester businesses delivering 50% and 38% higher revenues respectively versus the SPLY. Revenues of the Chemicals & Agri Sciences and Pharmaceuticals businesses were higher by 19%, and 6% whereas the revenue of the Animal Health business was in line with the SPLY.

The Company delivered an Operating Result of PKR 3,023 million for the quarter which is 10% higher than the SPLY. The Soda Ash, Animal Health and Chemicals & Agri Sciences businesses were the major contributors to this improved performance.

Net Turnover for the nine months under review at PKR 62,441 million is 34% higher compared to the SPLY. The Polyester, Soda Ash and Chemicals & Agri Sciences businesses contributed 46%, 41% and 21% higher revenues respectively, as compared to the SPLY. Revenues of the Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health businesses grew by 13% and 10% respectively.

The Operating Result for the nine month period under review at PKR 8,704 million is 28% higher than the SPLY. The Animal Health, Pharmaceuticals and Polyester businesses delivered higher Operating Results by 96%, 57% and 30% respectively as compared to the SPLY, whereas the Chemicals & Agri Sciences and Soda Ash businesses posted 28% and 13% higher Operating Results as compared to the SPLY.

The Polyester business delivered a strong performance due to higher sales volume, coupled with healthy unit margins on the back of favourable regional and local dynamics. The Soda Ash business' performance was largely driven by higher sales volumes realised through focused export market expansion. The improved performance of the Pharmaceuticals business was owing to new product launches, better sales mix and favourable manufacturing ef ciencies.

The Animal Health business saw enhanced margins and better volumes attributable to growth in its Farmer's Choice portfolio for both the livestock and poultry segments. The Chemicals & Agri Sciences business delivered growth as a result of improved margins coupled with recovery in consumer demand post-pandemic.

Volatility in international commodity prices continued to pose a challenge for the businesses during the quarter under review. With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine con ict, the volatility increased manifold; all-time high prices were witnessed in international commodities, in particular coal and brent crude resulting in higher energy costs for the businesses. These combined with continuously escalating sea freights and tight availability of vessels, higher in ation rates, political uncertainty and devaluation of the local currency remained the key challenges during the quarter.

Pro t after Tax (PAT) for the nine month period under review at PKR 5,466 million is 23% higher than the SPLY. Growth in the Operating Result was partially offset by higher nance cost mainly due to higher interest rates, and higher exchange loss on account of a signi cant devaluation of 17% in PKR to USD during the period.

In line with the Company's growth aspirations, the Board of Directors on February 10, 2022, approved a joint venture between the Company and Tariq Glass Industries Limited to set up, through a joint venture company, a state-of-the-art, green eld facility for the manufacturing of oat glass, subject to receipt of necessary approvals. The new facility will have a production capacity of up to 1,000 metric tonnes per day and will be set up in two phases, each phase having a production capacity of up to 500 metric tonnes per day. In an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held on March 21, 2022, the members of the Company accorded their approval for an equity investment of up to PKR 4.6 billion in the proposed joint venture company. The shareholding of the Company in the joint venture company will be 51%. The rst phase of the project is expected to be operational during FY' 2024-25.

03 ICI Pakistan Limited | Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Additionally, the Company, on August 3, 2021, completed the acquisition of a further 11% shareholding in NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited (NutriCo Pakistan), taking its total shareholding in NutriCo Pakistan to 51% post-acquisition. Following the acquisition, a Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 279 to 283 and 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 was led before the Honourable High Court of Sindh for the merger of NutriCo Pakistan with and into NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited (Nutrico Morinaga), which was sanctioned on February 15, 2022. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the entire undertaking of Nutrico Pakistan stands merged with and into Nutrico Morinaga with effect from the start of business on July 1, 2021.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the nine month period under review at PKR 59.18, is 23% higher than the SPLY.

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Mar'22 Mar'21 Net Turnover (PKR million) 62,441 46,527 Proﬁt before Taxation (PKR million) 7,556 6,189 Proﬁt after Taxation (PKR million) 5,466 4,444 Earnings per Share (PKR) 59.18 48.12

Net Turnover (PKR m) Proﬁt before Tax (PKR m) Mar 2021 46,527 Mar 2021 6,189 Mar 2022 62,441 Mar 2022 7,556 Proﬁt after Tax (PKR m) Earnings per Share (PKR) Mar 2021 4,444 Mar 2021 48.12 Mar 2022 5,466 Mar 2022 59.18

04 ICI Pakistan Limited | Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022