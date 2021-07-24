General Announcement::Board Meeting held on July 24, 2021

July 24, 2021

Market Control Department

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Madam/Sir,

Subject: Board Meeting held on July 24, 2021

In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:

Copy of the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Meeting held today. Copy of limited review reports submitted by the statutory auditors of the Bank. A copy of the Press Release being issued in this connection is also attached.

Please take the above information on record.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

VIVEK RANJAN

VIVEK RANJAN

email=vivek.r@icici

RANJANbank.com, c=IN 2021.07.24 17:00:33

+05'30'

Vivek Ranjan

Chief Manager

Encl: As above