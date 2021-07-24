Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/23 07:16:24 am
676.65 INR   +3.16%
11:08aSTANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS : Quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
09:08aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Board Meeting held on July 24, 2021
PU
08:18aICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Board Meeting held on July 24, 2021

07/24/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 24, 2021

Market Control Department

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Madam/Sir,

Subject: Board Meeting held on July 24, 2021

In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:

  1. Copy of the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Meeting held today.
  2. Copy of limited review reports submitted by the statutory auditors of the Bank. A copy of the Press Release being issued in this connection is also attached.

Please take the above information on record.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

VIVEK RANJAN

VIVEK cn=VIVEK RANJAN, o, ou,

email=vivek.r@icici

RANJANbank.com, c=IN 2021.07.24 17:00:33

+05'30'

Vivek Ranjan

Chief Manager

Encl: As above

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 13:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
11:08aSTANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS : Quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
09:08aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Board Meeting held on July 24, 2021
PU
08:18aICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
08:18aICICI BANK : Financial Results – Quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
07/23Asian ADRs Down Almost 2% as China Education Stocks Slump on Crackdown Fears
MT
07/23ICICI BANK : Annual Report FY2021
PU
07/23ICICI BANK : Subsidiaries of ICICI Bank – Annual Report FY2021
PU
07/23Indian Benchmarks End Week in Green; Zomato Makes Strong Market Debut
MT
07/23GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Earnings call for quarter results ended June 30, 2021
PU
07/22Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 578 B 7 773 M 7 773 M
Net income 2021 157 B 2 112 M 2 112 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 4 686 B 62 957 M 62 989 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 676,65 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED26.46%60 611
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.78%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.38%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.88%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.30%202 066