General Announcement::Board Meeting held on July 24, 2021

July 24, 2021
Market Control Department
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1
Singapore 068804
Dear Madam/Sir,
Subject: Board Meeting held on July 24, 2021
In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:
-
Copy of the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Meeting held today.
-
Copy of limited review reports submitted by the statutory auditors of the Bank. A copy of the Press Release being issued in this connection is also attached.
Please take the above information on record.
Yours sincerely,
For ICICI Bank Limited
VIVEK RANJAN
VIVEK cn=VIVEK RANJAN, o, ou,
email=vivek.r@icici
RANJANbank.com, c=IN 2021.07.24 17:00:33
+05'30'
Vivek Ranjan
Chief Manager
Encl: As above
|
ICICI Bank Limited
|
Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414
|
Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,
|
ICICI Bank Towers
|
Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122
|
Near Chakli Circle,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Website www.icicibank.com
|
Old Padra Road
|
Mumbai 400 051, India.
|
CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012
|
Vadodara 390007. India
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 13:07:04 UTC.