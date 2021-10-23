Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
General Announcement::Board Meeting held on October 23, 2021

10/23/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
October 23, 2021

Market Control Department

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Madam/Sir,

Subject: Board Meeting held on October 23, 2021

1. In terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), we enclose herewith the following:

  • Copy of the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2021 which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Meeting held today.
  • Copy of limited review reports submitted by the statutory auditors of the Bank.

A copy of the Press Release being issued in this connection is also enclosed.

2. Further, pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith the disclosure of related party transactions on consolidated basis drawn in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, for the six months ended September 30, 2021.

Please take the above information on record.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Vivek Ranjan

Digitally signed by Vivek Ranjan DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=e202014091290741f7276b0 e49a399ab80befeea1d60c04e92c73 037bebb2901, postalCode=400705, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=6db6a9f19dc6558191 cafc901bde18c0194ae87dd3ff4bfdc bc9961d94e56cea, cn=Vivek Ranjan Date: 2021.10.23 16:08:21 +05'30'

Vivek Ranjan

Chief Manager

Encl: As above

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 19:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
