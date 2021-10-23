General Announcement::Board Meeting held on October 23, 2021

October 23, 2021
Market Control Department
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1
Singapore 068804
Dear Madam/Sir,
Subject: Board Meeting held on October 23, 2021
1. In terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), we enclose herewith the following:
-
Copy of the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2021 which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Meeting held today.
-
Copy of limited review reports submitted by the statutory auditors of the Bank.
A copy of the Press Release being issued in this connection is also enclosed.
2. Further, pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith the disclosure of related party transactions on consolidated basis drawn in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, for the six months ended September 30, 2021.
Please take the above information on record.
Yours sincerely,
For ICICI Bank Limited
Digitally signed by Vivek Ranjan DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=e202014091290741f7276b0 e49a399ab80befeea1d60c04e92c73 037bebb2901, postalCode=400705, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=6db6a9f19dc6558191 cafc901bde18c0194ae87dd3ff4bfdc bc9961d94e56cea, cn=Vivek Ranjan Date: 2021.10.23 16:08:21 +05'30'