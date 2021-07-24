General Announcement::Corrigendum to the Annual Report for the FY2021

July 24, 2021

Market Control Department

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Madam/Sir,

Subject: Corrigendum to the Annual Report for the FY2021

This is to inform you that, on page 2 of the Annual Report for FY2021 filed on July 23, 2021, the unit of Core Operating Profit be read as 'billion' and not 'trillion' and the Average CASA Ratio be read as 41%. The same is correctly depicted in all other pages of the Annual Report where mentioned. The inadvertent typesetting error is regretted and the revised Annual Report is also displayed on the Bank's website at https://www.icicibank.com/aboutus/annual.html.

Please take the above information on record.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited