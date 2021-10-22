General Announcement::Earnings call for quarter results ended September 30, 2021

October 22, 2021

Market Control Department

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Madam/Sir,

Sub: Earnings call for quarter results ended September 30, 2021

The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:

The Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6:00 p.m. (IST) on October 23, 2021 to discuss the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The dial-in details for the conference call are given below:

Universal dial-ins +912262801154, +912271158055 Toll-free dial numbers India: 18001201221 Hong Kong: 800964448 Singapore: 8001012045 UK: 08081011573 USA: 18667462133 Pre-registration details https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register? confirmationNumber=9765002&linkSecurityString=2551038fa2

The transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Bank's website at www.icicibank.com.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited