Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/22 07:25:21 am
759.3 INR   +0.50%
General Announcement::Earnings call for quarter results ended September 30, 2021

10/22/2021 | 09:54am EDT
October 22, 2021

Market Control Department

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Madam/Sir,

Sub: Earnings call for quarter results ended September 30, 2021

The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:

The Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6:00 p.m. (IST) on October 23, 2021 to discuss the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The dial-in details for the conference call are given below:

Universal dial-ins

+912262801154,

+912271158055

Toll-free dial numbers

India: 18001201221

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

UK: 08081011573

USA: 18667462133

Pre-registration details

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?

confirmationNumber=9765002&linkSecurityString=2551038fa2

The transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Bank's website at www.icicibank.com.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Vivek Ranjan

Digitally signed by Vivek Ranjan DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=e202014091290741f7276b0 e49a399ab80befeea1d60c04e92c730 37bebb2901, postalCode=400705, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=6db6a9f19dc6558191c afc901bde18c0194ae87dd3ff4bfdcbc 9961d94e56cea, cn=Vivek Ranjan Date: 2021.10.22 17:45:14 +05'30'

Vivek Ranjan

Chief Manager

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 13:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
