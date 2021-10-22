General Announcement::Earnings call for quarter results ended September 30, 2021
October 22, 2021
Market Control Department
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
2, Shenton Way #19-00, SGX Centre 1
Singapore 068804
Dear Madam/Sir,
Sub: Earnings call for quarter results ended September 30, 2021
The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:
The Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6:00 p.m. (IST) on October 23, 2021 to discuss the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The dial-in details for the conference call are given below:
The transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Bank's website at
www.icicibank.com.
Yours sincerely,
For ICICI Bank Limited
Digitally signed by Vivek Ranjan DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=e202014091290741f7276b0 e49a399ab80befeea1d60c04e92c730 37bebb2901, postalCode=400705, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=6db6a9f19dc6558191c afc901bde18c0194ae87dd3ff4bfdcbc 9961d94e56cea, cn=Vivek Ranjan Date: 2021.10.22 17:45:14 +05'30'
Vivek Ranjan
Chief Manager
ICICI Bank Limited
Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414
Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,
ICICI Bank Towers
Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122
Near Chakli Circle,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Website www.icicibank.com
Old Padra Road
Mumbai 400 051, India.
CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012
Vadodara 390007. India
Disclaimer
ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 13:53:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on ICICI BANK LIMITED
Sales 2022
640 B
8 557 M
8 557 M
Net income 2022
214 B
2 861 M
2 861 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
24,5x
Yield 2022
0,58%
Capitalization
5 264 B
70 333 M
70 334 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
8,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023
7,07x
Nbr of Employees
98 750
Free-Float
98,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
755,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.