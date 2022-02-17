ICICI Bank : Allotment of Securities

February 17, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th floor Dalal Street Plot No. C/1, G Block Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that ICICI Bank has allotted 263,501 equity shares of face value of 2 each on February 17, 2022 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Your Sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Prashant Mistry

Chief Manager