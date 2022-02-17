Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/17 06:16:46 am
750.35 INR   -1.79%
06:48aICICI BANK : Allotment of Securities
PU
06:35aIndian Indices Settle in Red on Thursday; UltraTech Cement Drops 2%
MT
02/16Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICICI Bank : Allotment of Securities

02/17/2022 | 06:48am EST
February 17, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that ICICI Bank has allotted 263,501 equity shares of face value of 2 each on February 17, 2022 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Your Sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Prashant Mistry

Chief Manager

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
