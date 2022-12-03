Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-02 am EST
930.60 INR   -1.02%
05:36aIcici Bank : Analyst Day 2022
PU
12/02Auto Stocks Weigh on Indian Equities to End Lower on Friday; Eicher Motors Tops Laggards
MT
12/01Hopes for Looser China COVID Restrictions Fail to Lift Asian Equity Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICICI Bank : Analyst Day 2022

12/03/2022 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst Day

December 03, 2022

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the sustenance of economic activity as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating

results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov

Sessions

1

2

3

4

5

Approach

Customer Journeys

Go to market strategy

Partnerships with startups for innovation

Bank to BankTech

Seamless customer

Capturing customer 360

journeys

Micro market focused distribution network

Robust and agile digital platforms

Bank to BankTech

Taking entire bank to

the customer

Risk calibrated core operating profit

Fair to Customer, Fair to Bank

One Bank, One RoE, One Team

Customer journeys

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

Opportunities and approach

Journeys for corporates

Treasury platforms and solutions

Journeys for small and medium businesses

Unified customer journeys-liabilities and investments

Unified customer journeys-lending

Unified customer journeys-payments

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 10:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
05:36aIcici Bank : Analyst Day 2022
PU
12/02Auto Stocks Weigh on Indian Equities to End Lower on Friday; Eicher Motors Tops Laggard..
MT
12/01Hopes for Looser China COVID Restrictions Fail to Lift Asian Equity Markets
MT
12/01Icici Bank : launches STACK for companies in real estate sector
PU
12/01Prospects of Slower Rate Hikes in US Push Indian Equities to Another Record Closing Pea..
MT
11/29Hopes of Easing COVID Restrictions Boost Asian Equities
MT
11/29Tata Consultancy Services Limited and ICICI Bank Announces the Launch of `iLens', Digit..
CI
11/28Asian Equities Nudge Higher in Monday Trading After Weekend of Unrest in China
MT
11/25Tokyo Inflation Data Hits 40-Year High, Pushing Asian Equities Slightly Higher
MT
11/25Investor Caution Makes Indian Equities End Flat; HDFC Life Insurance Rises 2%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICICI BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 798 B 9 805 M 9 805 M
Net income 2023 308 B 3 781 M 3 781 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 6 490 B 79 704 M 79 704 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 130 542
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 930,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Anindya Banerjee Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED25.73%79 704
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.96%396 452
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.90%289 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.18%205 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.25%175 054
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.70%151 407