ICICI Bank: Audited Financial Results – Quarter ended June 30, 2022

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
481.38
612.98
140.77
1,560.83
d)
Others
974.06
965.85
1,216.55
4,570.89
2.
Other income
4,665.20
4,737.42
3,995.86
18,517.53
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
28,336.74
27,412.32
24,379.27
104,892.08
4.
Interest expended
10,461.52
10,070.34
9,447.65
38,908.45
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
7,566.33
7,049.04
6,037.22
26,733.32
e)
Employee cost
2,849.21
2,428.93
2,374.39
9,672.75
f)
Other operating expenses
4,717.12
4,620.11
3,662.83
17,060.57
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
18,027.85
17,119.38
15,484.87
65,641.77
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
10,308.89
10,292.94
8,894.40
39,250.31
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note
no. 4)
1,143.82
1,068.95
2,851.69
8,641.42
9.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
9,165.07
9,223.99
6,042.71
30,608.89
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
11.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX
(9)-(10)
9,165.07
9,223.99
6,042.71
30,608.89
12.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
2,260.13
2,205.28
1,426.69
7,269.40
g)
Current period tax
2,239.21
1,770.40
1,301.78
6,297.68
h)
Deferred tax
20.92
434.88
124.91
971.72
13.
NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX
(11)-(12)
6,904.94
7,018.71
4,616.02
23,339.49
14.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
15.
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)
6,904.94
7,018.71
4,616.02
23,339.49
16.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2 each)
1,391.48
1,389.97
1,385.22
1,389.97
17.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
172,904.46
165,659.93
147,894.71
165,659.93
18.
Analytical ratios
i)
Percentage of shares held by Government of India
0.19%
0.19%
0.20%
0.19%
ii)
Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)
18.04%
19.16%
18.71%
19.16%
iii)
Earnings per share (EPS)
a)
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,
net of tax expense (not annualised) (in ₹)
9.93
10.10
6.67
33.66
b)
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary
items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in ₹)
9.75
9.90
6.54
32.98
19.
NPA Ratio1
i)
Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-
off)
33,163.15
33,919.52
43,148.28
33,919.52
ii)
Net non-performing customer assets
6,656.15
6,960.89
9,305.83
6,960.89
iii)
% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of
write-off) to gross customer assets
3.41%
3.60%
5.15%
3.60%
iv)
% of net non-performing customer assets to net
customer assets
0.70%
0.76%
1.16%
0.76%
20.
Return on assets (annualised)
1.98%
2.11%
1.54%
1.84%
21.
Net worth2
166,036.35
158,769.75
139,665.44
158,769.75
22.
Outstanding redeemable preference shares
..
..
..
..
23.
Capital redemption reserve
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
24.
Debt-equity ratio3
0.38
0.44
0.49
0.44
25.
Total debts to total assets4
8.16%
7.60%
7.30%
7.60%
At June 30, 2022, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 3.53% (March 31, 2022: 3.76%, June 30,
2021: 5.51%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.74% (March 31, 2022: 0.81%, June 30, 2021: 1.26%).
Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.
Debt represent borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.
Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.
1
SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET
(₹ in crore)
At
Particulars
June
March
June
30, 2022
31, 2022
30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,391.48
1,389.97
1,385.22
Employees stock options outstanding
387.33
266.41
2.64
Reserves and surplus
176,099.56
168,855.59
150,988.30
Deposits
1,050,349.04
1,064,571.61
926,223.94
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
115,454.47
107,231.36
89,130.82
Other liabilities and provisions
71,898.94
68,982.80
52,923.50
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,415,580.82
1,411,297.74
1,220,654.42
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
90,759.42
109,522.82
67,315.01
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
22,464.01
58,299.54
38,549.26
Investments
321,252.23
310,241.00
294,848.74
Advances
895,624.81
859,020.44
738,597.86
Fixed assets
9,399.78
9,373.82
8,956.43
Other assets
76,080.57
64,840.12
72,387.12
Total Assets
1,415,580.82
1,411,297.74
1,220,654.42
2
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(₹ in crore)
Three months ended
Year ended
Sr.
June
March
June
March
Particulars
30, 2022
31, 2022
30, 2021
no.
31, 2022
(Q1-2023)
(Q4-2022)
(Q1-2022)
(FY2022)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1.
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
26,158.60
24,999.46
22,615.16
95,406.87
a)
Interest/discount on advances/bills
18,453.74
17,680.63
15,697.44
66,886.54
b)
Income on investments
6,126.29
5,623.55
5,480.06
21,990.64
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
562.74
684.42
197.45
1,819.60
d)
Others
1,015.83
1,010.86
1,240.21
4,710.09
2.
Other income
13,059.73
17,834.60
12,736.81
62,129.45
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
39,218.33
42,834.06
35,351.97
157,536.32
4.
Interest expended
11,089.06
10,633.93
10,067.81
41,166.67
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
17,006.69
20,672.09
15,870.84
73,151.73
e)
Employee cost
3,587.18
3,115.32
2,971.77
12,341.60
f)
Other operating expenses
13,419.51
17,556.77
12,899.07
60,810.13
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
28,095.75
31,306.02
25,938.65
114,318.40
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
11,122.58
11,528.04
9,413.32
43,217.92
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note
no. 4)
1,130.79
1,103.27
2,970.67
8,976.65
9.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
9,991.79
10,424.77
6,442.65
34,241.27
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
11.
Add: Share of profit in associates
211.26
178.76
127.91
754.43
12.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX
AND MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)
10,203.05
10,603.53
6,570.56
34,995.70
13.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
2,504.86
2,514.42
1,651.90
8,457.44
g)
Current period tax
2,483.77
2,021.74
1,562.54
7,404.45
h)
Deferred tax
21.09
492.68
89.36
1,052.99
14.
Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders
313.66
370.17
155.89
1,428.16
15.
NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX
(12)-(13)-(14)
7,384.53
7,718.94
4,762.77
25,110.10
16.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
17.
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)
7,384.53
7,718.94
4,762.77
25,110.10
18.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2/- each)
1,391.48
1,389.97
1,385.22
1,389.97
19.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
184,692.05
177,167.61
158,124.94
177,167.61
20.
Earnings per share (EPS)
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (not annualised) (in ₹)
10.62
11.11
6.88
36.21
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (not annualised) (in ₹)
10.41
10.88
6.74
35.44
3
SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(₹ in crore)
At
Particulars
June
March
June
30, 2022
31, 2022
30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,391.48
1,389.97
1,385.22
Employees stock options outstanding
387.33
266.41
2.64
Reserves and surplus
187,919.99
180,396.11
161,250.22
Minority interest
6,018.39
5,980.89
5,488.25
Deposits
1,077,789.55
1,091,365.79
954,953.92
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
166,064.37
161,602.68
136,896.16
Liabilities on policies in force
218,825.18
228,827.20
212,817.05
Other liabilities and provisions
84,380.89
82,808.33
63,937.56
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,742,777.18
1,752,637.38
1,536,731.02
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
90,798.15
109,630.71
67,353.32
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
36,791.44
73,495.27
53,126.22
Investments
565,576.78
567,097.72
530,056.33
Advances
957,206.97
920,308.14
798,499.03
Fixed assets
10,654.95
10,605.41
10,164.78
Other assets
81,647.56
71,398.80
77,430.01
Goodwill on consolidation
101.33
101.33
101.33
Total Assets
1,742,777.18
1,752,637.38
1,536,731.02
4
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS
(₹ in crore)
Three months ended
Year ended
Sr.
June
March
June
March
Particulars
30, 2022
31, 2022
30, 2021
31, 2022
no.
(Q1-2023)
(Q4-2022)
(Q1-2022)
(FY2022)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1.
Segment Revenue
a
Retail Banking
23,388.01
22,283.09
19,707.34
84,639.22
b
Wholesale Banking
10,869.29
10,487.16
9,469.78
39,971.49
c
Treasury
18,358.07
17,443.70
16,147.48
67,321.09
d
Other Banking
625.54
651.56
705.35
2,778.41
e
Life Insurance
8,997.79
13,340.18
9,184.14
45,340.24
f
Others
2,054.00
2,222.75
2,103.79
8,733.25
Total segment revenue
64,292.70
66,428.44
57,317.88
248,783.70
Less: Inter segment revenue
25,074.37
23,594.38
21,965.91
91,247.38
Income from operations
39,218.33
42,834.06
35,351.97
157,536.32
2.
Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority
interest)
a
Retail Banking
3,809.66
4,643.24
389.41
11,400.39
b
Wholesale Banking
3,688.38
3,277.46
1,908.46
9,052.93
c
Treasury
2,608.92
2,323.45
2,668.09
9,674.48
d
Other Banking
204.76
59.67
145.32
627.12
e
Life Insurance
155.69
221.09
(215.82)
790.56
f
Others
921.16
1,159.28
954.49
4,349.99
g
Unallocated expenses
(1,050.00)
(1,025.00)
1,050.00
25.00
Total segment results
10,338.57
10,659.19
6,899.95
35,920.47
Less: Inter segment adjustment
346.78
234.42
457.30
1,679.20
Add: Share of profit in associates
211.26
178.76
127.91
754.43
Profit before tax and minority interest
10,203.05
10,603.53
6,570.56
34,995.70
3.
Segment assets
a
Retail Banking
510,367.43
487,651.93
417,429.46
487,651.93
b
Wholesale Banking
393,716.21
379,091.80
328,226.41
379,091.80
c
Treasury
489,508.32
521,896.09
451,026.22
521,896.09
d
Other Banking
69,113.82
68,286.69
71,442.53
68,286.69
e
Life Insurance
233,435.29
244,006.42
227,515.01
244,006.42
f
Others
48,327.08
51,653.48
40,767.08
51,653.48
g
Unallocated
9,610.65
10,572.66
13,533.77
10,572.66
Total
1,754,078.80
1,763,159.07
1,549,940.48
1,763,159.07
Less: Inter segment adjustment
11,301.62
10,521.69
13,209.46
10,521.69
Total segment assets
1,742,777.18
1,752,637.38
1,536,731.02
1,752,637.38
4.
Segment liabilities
a
Retail Banking
783,552.78
791,894.25
699,657.43
791,894.25
b
Wholesale Banking
316,624.92
321,390.70
263,529.57
321,390.70
c
Treasury
140,857.76
133,045.58
112,399.38
133,045.58
d
Other Banking
49,820.28
49,428.36
53,335.59
49,428.36
e
Life Insurance
224,521.49
234,991.26
219,206.66
234,991.26
f
Others
40,502.77
44,120.97
33,963.30
44,120.97
g
Unallocated
8,500.00
6,235.46
5,210.46
6,235.46
Total
1,564,380.00
1,581,106.58
1,387,302.39
1,581,106.58
Less: Inter segment adjustment
11,301.62
10,521.69
13,209.45
10,521.69
Total segment liabilities
1,553,078.38
1,570,584.89
1,374,092.94
1,570,584.89
5.
Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets
-
Segment liabilities)
a
Retail Banking
(273,185.35)
(304,242.32)
(282,227.97)
(304,242.32)
b
Wholesale Banking
77,091.29
57,701.10
64,696.84
57,701.10
c
Treasury
348,650.56
388,850.51
338,626.83
388,850.51
d
Other Banking
19,293.54
18,858.33
18,106.94
18,858.33
e
Life Insurance
8,913.80
9,015.16
8,308.35
9,015.16
f
Others
7,824.31
7,532.51
6,803.78
7,532.51
g
Unallocated
1,110.65
4,337.20
8,323.31
4,337.20
Total capital employed
189,698.80
182,052.49
162,638.08
182,052.49
5
