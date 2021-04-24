ICICI Bank: Audited Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2021

Interest/discount on advances/bills (refer note no. 2)
14,639.42
14,034.81
14,835.12
57,288.81
57,551.11
b)
Income on investments
3,914.84
4,120.45
3,622.95
16,539.78
14,673.21
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
307.83
458.13
214.21
1,631.91
682.15
d)
Others
979.58
1,116.40
516.40
3,657.77
1,891.85
2.
Other income (refer note no. 6)
4,111.35
4,686.27
4,254.98
18,968.53
16,448.62
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
23,953.02
24,416.06
23,443.66
98,086.80
91,246.94
4.
Interest expended
9,410.54
9,817.33
10,261.79
40,128.84
41,531.25
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
6,002.65
5,778.97
5,791.78
21,560.83
21,614.41
e)
Employee cost
2,008.43
1,949.93
2,234.51
8,091.78
8,271.24
f)
Other operating expenses
3,994.22
3,829.04
3,557.27
13,469.05
13,343.17
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
15,413.19
15,596.30
16,053.57
61,689.67
63,145.66
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
8,539.83
8,819.76
7,390.09
36,397.13
28,101.28
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note
no. 3 to 5 below)
2,883.47
2,741.72
5,967.44
16,214.41
14,053.24
9.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
5,656.36
6,078.04
1,422.65
20,182.72
14,048.04
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
11.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
TAX (9)-(10)
5,656.36
6,078.04
1,422.65
20,182.72
14,048.04
12.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
1,253.75
1,138.45
201.29
3,990.04
6,117.23
g)
Current period tax
1,393.27
1,401.51
804.76
4,665.66
3,746.03
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
(139.52)
(263.06)
(603.47)
(675.62)
2,371.20
13.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
AFTER TAX (11)-(12)
4,402.61
4,939.59
1,221.36
16,192.68
7,930.81
14.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
15.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)
4,402.61
4,939.59
1,221.36
16,192.68
7,930.81
16.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2 each)
1,383.41
1,380.95
1,294.76
1,383.41
1,294.76
17.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
143,029.08
138,269.45
112,091.29
143,029.08
112,091.29
18.
Analytical ratios
i)
Percentage of shares held by Government of India
0.34%
0.34%
0.31%
0.34%
0.31%
ii)
Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)
19.12%
18.04%
16.11%
19.12%
16.11%
iii)
Earnings per share (EPS)
a)
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,
net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)
6.37
7.16
1.89
24.01
12.28
b)
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary
items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)
6.25
7.05
1.86
23.67
12.08
19.
NPA Ratio1
i)
Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-
off)
41,373.42
34,860.43
41,409.16
41,373.42
41,409.16
ii)
Net non-performing customer assets
9,180.20
4,860.55
10,113.86
9,180.20
10,113.86
iii)
% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of
write-off) to gross customer assets
4.96%
4.38%2
5.53%
4.96%
5.53%
iv)
% of net non-performing customer assets to net
customer assets
1.14%
0.63%2
1.41%
1.14%
1.41%
20.
Return on assets (annualised)
1.51%
1.70%
0.49%
1.42%
0.81%
At March 31, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 5.33 % (December 31, 2020: 4.72%, March
31, 2020: 6.04%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 1.24 % (December 31, 2020: 0.69%, March 31, 2020: 1.54%).
Including borrower accounts overdue for more than 90 days at December 31, 2020 and not classified as NPA pursuant to the Supreme Court order, the pro forma gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio (based on customer assets), would have been 5.42 % and 1.26% respectively at December 31, 2020.
1
SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET
(` in crore)
At
Particulars
March
December
March
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2020
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,383.41
1,380.95
1,294.76
Employees stock options outstanding
3.10
3.26
3.49
Reserves and surplus
146,122.67
141,384.32
115,206.16
Deposits
932,522.16
874,347.55
770,968.99
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
91,630.96
111,608.07
162,896.76
Other liabilities and provisions
58,770.38
64,493.04
47,994.99
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,230,432.68
1,193,217.19
1,098,365.15
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
46,031.19
29,405.64
35,283.96
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
87,097.06
104,863.87
83,871.78
Investments
281,286.54
275,260.63
249,531.48
Advances
733,729.09
699,017.46
645,289.97
Fixed assets
8,877.58
8,716.76
8,410.29
Other assets
73,411.22
75,952.83
75,977.67
Total Assets
1,230,432.68
1,193,217.19
1,098,365.15
STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(` in crore)
Period ended
March
March
Particulars
31, 2021
31, 2020
(FY2021)
(FY2020)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities
Profit/(loss) before taxes
20,182.72
14,048.04
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
1,201.34
1,073.89
Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1
(2,214.35)
1,797.73
Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets
10,749.13
8,814.41
General provision for standard assets
5,028.83
3,187.11
Provision for contingencies & others
594.27
740.24
Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities
(1,234.00)
(1,273.03)
(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets
2.80
(1.42)
(i)
34,310.74
28,386.97
Adjustments for:
(Increase)/decrease in investments
24,066.69
(5,570.29)
(Increase)/decrease in advances
(99,494.74)
(68,454.05)
Increase/(decrease) in deposits
161,553.17
118,049.32
(Increase)/decrease in other assets
1,077.38
889.84
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions
5,082.08
6,168.68
(ii)
92,284.58
51,083.50
Refund/(payment) of direct taxes
(iii)
(2,501.96)
(1,021.03)
Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)
Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities
1,234.00
1,273.03
Purchase of fixed assets
(1,430.15)
(1,367.47)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
5.66
14.81
(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities
(57,037.84)
(37,027.78)
Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
(B)
(53,491.40)
(37,107.41)
Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)
15,460.03
549.32
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
15,208.98
24,413.43
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(37,729.08)
(41,239.79)
Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings
(48,875.25)
14,277.80
Dividend and dividend tax paid
..
(645.31)
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
(C)
(55,935.32)
(2,644.55)
Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve
(D)
(694.13)
161.97
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)
13,972.51
38,859.45
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
119,155.74
80,296.29
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
133,128.25
119,155.74
For the year ended March 31, 2021, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in the subsidiaries, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.
2
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(` in crore)
Three months ended
Year ended
March
December
March
March
March
Sr.
Particulars
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2020
31, 2021
31, 2020
no.
(Q4-2021)
(Q3-2021)
(Q4-2020)
(FY2021)
(FY2020)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
1.
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
22,299.58
22,213.88
21,740.68
89,162.66
84,835.77
a)
Interest/discount on advances/bills
15,358.26
14,761.80
15,681.08
60,261.69
60,928.31
b)
Income on investments
5,555.62
5,793.88
5,237.73
23,264.25
20,971.20
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
365.34
523.19
272.60
1,881.72
907.41
d)
Others
1,020.36
1,135.01
549.27
3,755.00
2,028.85
2.
Other income (refer note no. 6)
21,321.71
18,240.57
18,380.80
72,173.82
64,950.33
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
43,621.29
40,454.45
40,121.48
161,336.48
149,786.10
4.
Interest expended
9,955.08
10,412.04
11,025.09
42,659.09
44,665.52
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
23,733.31
19,784.13
20,520.71
76,271.67
71,517.90
e)
Employee cost
2,803.24
2,658.38
2,898.41
11,050.91
11,156.75
f)
Other operating expenses
20,930.07
17,125.75
17,622.30
65,220.76
60,361.15
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
33,688.39
30,196.17
31,545.80
118,930.76
116,183.42
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
9,932.90
10,258.28
8,575.68
42,405.72
33,602.68
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note
no. 2 to 5 below)
2,922.57
2,700.29
6,598.21
16,377.39
15,014.07
9.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
7,010.33
7,557.99
1,977.47
26,028.33
18,588.61
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
11.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
TAX (9)-(10)
7,010.33
7,557.99
1,977.47
26,028.33
18,588.61
12.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
1,679.39
1,538.21
364.25
5,664.37
7,363.14
g)
Current period tax
1,594.43
1,825.85
1,066.32
6,261.18
5,177.81
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
84.96
(287.64)
(702.07)
(596.81)
2,185.33
13.
Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders
444.78
521.63
361.90
1,979.64
1,659.16
14.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
AFTER TAX (11)-(12)-(13)
4,886.16
5,498.15
1,251.32
18,384.32
9,566.31
15.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
16.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (14)-(15)
4,886.16
5,498.15
1,251.32
18,384.32
9,566.31
17.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2/- each)
1,383.41
1,380.95
1,294.76
1,383.41
1,294.76
18.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
153,075.71
147,679.51
118,518.45
153,075.71
118,518.45
19.
Analytical ratios
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (not annualised) (in `)
7.07
7.97
1.93
27.26
14.81
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (not annualised) (in `)
6.93
7.84
1.90
26.83
14.55
3
SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(` in crore)
At
Particulars
March
December
March
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2020
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,383.41
1,380.95
1,294.76
Employees stock options outstanding
3.10
3.26
3.49
Reserves and surplus
156,200.99
150,822.87
121,661.81
Minority interest
9,588.34
9,256.60
6,794.77
Deposits
959,940.02
904,332.98
800,784.46
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
143,899.94
154,718.42
213,851.78
Liabilities on policies in force
203,180.04
194,227.16
145,486.25
Other liabilities and provisions
99,616.40
104,610.98
87,414.91
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,573,812.24
1,519,353.22
1,377,292.23
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
46,302.20
29,839.70
35,311.93
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
101,268.33
118,440.33
92,540.99
Investments
536,578.62
513,138.95
443,472.63
Advances
791,801.39
757,746.07
706,246.11
Fixed assets
10,809.26
10,662.75
10,408.66
Other assets
87,052.44
89,525.42
89,311.91
Total Assets
1,573,812.24
1,519,353.22
1,377,292.23
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(` in crore)
Period ended
March
March
Particulars
31, 2021
31, 2020
(FY2021)
(FY2020)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities
Profit/(loss) before taxes
24,048.68
16,929.45
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
1,471.37
1,369.64
Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1
(2,247.67)
2,180.92
Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets
11,031.51
8,962.74
General provision for standard assets
4,906.91
3,443.99
Provision for contingencies & others
633.97
793.69
(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets
6.34
(0.15)
Employees stock options grants
7.76
11.41
(i)
39,858.87
33,691.69
Adjustments for:
(Increase)/decrease in investments
9,047.86
(31,531.31)
(Increase)/decrease in advances
(96,893.28)
(69,243.41)
Increase/(decrease) in deposits
159,155.56
119,467.52
(Increase)/decrease in other assets
427.64
2,456.08
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions
30,252.23
27,116.07
(ii)
101,990.01
48,264.95
Refund/(payment) of direct taxes
(iii)
(3,833.58)
(2,391.89)
Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)
(A)
138,015.30
79,564.75
Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
Purchase of fixed assets
(1,688.20)
(1,873.45)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
12.16
25.54
(Purchase)/sale of held to maturity securities
(61,310.87)
(40,460.52)
Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
(B)
(62,986.91)
(42,308.43)
Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)
15,460.03
549.32
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
29,421.51
36,611.44
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(52,773.41)
(52,000.62)
Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings
(46,774.90)
18,718.42
Dividend and dividend tax paid
..
(886.38)
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
(C)
(54,666.77)
2,992.18
Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve
(D)
(644.01)
213.52
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)
19,717.61
40,462.02
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
127,852.92
87,390.90
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
147,570.53
127,852.92
For the year ended March 31, 2021, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in the subsidiaries, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.
4
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS
(` in crore)
Three months ended
Year ended
Sr.
Particulars
March
December
March
March
March
no.
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2020
31, 2021
31, 2020
(Q4-2021)
(Q3-2021)
(Q4-2020)
(FY2021)
(FY2020)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
1.
Segment Revenue
a
Retail Banking
19,796.67
19,051.50
18,847.42
75,669.29
72,554.24
b
Wholesale Banking
9,140.31
9,279.22
10,168.29
37,194.53
39,942.34
c
Treasury
15,467.46
15,989.98
15,752.86
66,625.38
62,092.61
d
Other Banking
719.55
849.80
869.98
3,180.06
3,996.67
e
Life Insurance
14,674.57
11,085.66
12,192.55
43,621.59
39,703.81
f
General Insurance
3,404.46
3,369.50
3,058.47
12,964.83
12,374.48
g
Others
1,917.43
1,899.98
1,572.65
7,827.03
6,737.13
Total segment revenue
65,120.45
61,525.64
62,462.22
247,082.71
237,401.28
Less: Inter segment revenue
21,499.16
21,071.19
22,340.74
85,746.23
87,615.18
Income from operations
43,621.29
40,454.45
40,121.48
161,336.48
149,786.10
2.
Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority
interest)
a
Retail Banking
2,298.47
(329.50)
1,898.72
7,739.97
8,993.02
b
Wholesale Banking
2,524.49
1,595.87
(311.94)
5,819.95
927.23
c
Treasury
1,867.56
2,374.95
1,307.80
10,759.88
5,171.08
d
Other Banking
77.86
207.35
(43.76)
573.57
1,086.79
e
Life Insurance
113.66
326.46
171.66
1,081.18
1,068.40
f
General Insurance
450.11
418.23
370.64
1,953.95
1,696.89
g
Others
1,031.08
1,019.97
439.25
4,007.71
2,385.27
Total segment results
8,363.23
5,613.33
3,832.37
31,936.21
21,328.68
Less: Inter segment adjustment
352.90
352.64
344.41
1,157.88
1,229.58
Unallocated expenses
1,000.00
(2,297.30)
1,510.49
4,750.00
1,510.49
Profit before tax and minority interest
7,010.33
7,557.99
1,977.47
26,028.33
18,588.61
3.
Segment assets
a
Retail Banking
412,498.65
385,721.73
351,341.21
412,498.65
351,341.21
b
Wholesale Banking
325,937.50
317,952.79
307,307.06
325,937.50
307,307.06
c
Treasury
460,232.05
458,737.93
413,379.14
460,232.05
413,379.14
d
Other Banking
75,068.23
76,371.41
73,452.80
75,068.23
73,452.80
e
Life Insurance
216,918.91
207,531.21
155,710.49
216,918.91
155,710.49
f
General Insurance
38,943.61
38,697.94
36,599.06
38,943.61
36,599.06
g
Others
44,599.48
32,816.54
37,894.74
44,599.48
37,894.74
h
Unallocated
14,359.97
15,745.71
16,195.02
14,359.97
16,195.02
Total
1,588,558.40
1,533,575.26
1,391,879.52
1,588,558.40
1,391,879.52
Less: Inter segment adjustment
14,746.16
14,222.04
14,587.29
14,746.16
14,587.29
Total segment assets
1,573,812.24
1,519,353.22
1,377,292.23
1,573,812.24
1,377,292.23
4.
Segment liabilities
a
Retail Banking
686,920.79
661,293.64
573,246.77
686,920.79
573,246.77
b
Wholesale Banking
282,163.92
256,049.68
230,712.86
282,163.92
230,712.86
c
Treasury
121,596.08
142,021.01
189,938.38
121,596.08
189,938.38
d
Other Banking
56,774.88
59,841.16
60,562.11
56,774.88
60,562.11
e
Life Insurance
207,915.76
198,748.47
148,643.69
207,915.76
148,643.69
f
General Insurance
31,143.21
31,344.47
31,336.69
31,143.21
31,336.69
g
Others
38,195.80
26,809.29
32,968.47
38,195.80
32,968.47
h
Unallocated
6,260.46
5,260.46
1,510.49
6,260.46
1,510.49
Total
1,430,970.90
1,381,368.18
1,268,919.46
1,430,970.90
1,268,919.46
Less: Inter segment adjustment
14,746.16
14,222.04
14,587.29
14,746.16
14,587.29
Total segment liabilities
1,416,224.74
1,367,146.14
1,254,332.17
1,416,224.74
1,254,332.17
5.
Capital employed (i.e. Segment
assets -
Segment liabilities)
a
Retail Banking
(274,422.14)
(275,571.91)
(221,905.56)
(274,422.14)
(221,905.56)
b
Wholesale Banking
43,773.58
61,903.11
76,594.20
43,773.58
76,594.20
c
Treasury
338,635.97
316,716.92
223,440.76
338,635.97
223,440.76
d
Other Banking
18,293.35
16,530.25
12,890.69
18,293.35
12,890.69
e
Life Insurance
9,003.15
8,782.74
7,066.80
9,003.15
7,066.80
f
General Insurance
7,800.40
7,353.47
5,262.37
7,800.40
5,262.37
g
Others
6,403.68
6,007.25
4,926.27
6,403.68
4,926.27
h
Unallocated
8,099.51
10,485.25
14,684.53
8,099.51
14,684.53
Total capital employed
157,587.50
152,207.08
122,960.06
157,587.50
122,960.06
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.