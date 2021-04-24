ICICI Bank: Audited Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2021

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(` in crore)

At

Particulars March December March

31, 2021 31, 2020 31, 2020

(Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital 1,383.41 1,380.95 1,294.76

Employees stock options outstanding 3.10 3.26 3.49

Reserves and surplus 156,200.99 150,822.87 121,661.81

Minority interest 9,588.34 9,256.60 6,794.77

Deposits 959,940.02 904,332.98 800,784.46

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt) 143,899.94 154,718.42 213,851.78

Liabilities on policies in force 203,180.04 194,227.16 145,486.25

Other liabilities and provisions 99,616.40 104,610.98 87,414.91

Total Capital and Liabilities 1,573,812.24 1,519,353.22 1,377,292.23

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India 46,302.20 29,839.70 35,311.93

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice 101,268.33 118,440.33 92,540.99

Investments 536,578.62 513,138.95 443,472.63

Advances 791,801.39 757,746.07 706,246.11

Fixed assets 10,809.26 10,662.75 10,408.66

Other assets 87,052.44 89,525.42 89,311.91

Total Assets 1,573,812.24 1,519,353.22 1,377,292.23

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(` in crore)

Period ended

March March

Particulars 31, 2021 31, 2020

(FY2021) (FY2020)

(Audited) (Audited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes 24,048.68 16,929.45

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation 1,471.37 1,369.64

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1 (2,247.67) 2,180.92

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets 11,031.51 8,962.74

General provision for standard assets 4,906.91 3,443.99

Provision for contingencies & others 633.97 793.69

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets 6.34 (0.15)

Employees stock options grants 7.76 11.41

(i) 39,858.87 33,691.69

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments 9,047.86 (31,531.31)

(Increase)/decrease in advances (96,893.28) (69,243.41)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits 159,155.56 119,467.52

(Increase)/decrease in other assets 427.64 2,456.08

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions 30,252.23 27,116.07

(ii) 101,990.01 48,264.95

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes (iii) (3,833.58) (2,391.89)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii) (A) 138,015.30 79,564.75

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets (1,688.20) (1,873.45)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 12.16 25.54

(Purchase)/sale of held to maturity securities (61,310.87) (40,460.52)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (B) (62,986.91) (42,308.43)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs) 15,460.03 549.32

Proceeds from long-term borrowings 29,421.51 36,611.44

Repayment of long-term borrowings (52,773.41) (52,000.62)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings (46,774.90) 18,718.42

Dividend and dividend tax paid .. (886.38)

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities (C) (54,666.77) 2,992.18

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve (D) (644.01) 213.52

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D) 19,717.61 40,462.02

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 127,852.92 87,390.90