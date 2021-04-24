Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICICI Bank: Audited Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2021

04/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900, Fax: 022-26531230, Email: investor@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

March

December

March

March

March

Particulars

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2020

31, 2021

31, 2020

no.

(Q4-2021)

(Q3-2021)

(Q4-2020)

(FY2021)

(FY2020)

(Audited)

(Unudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

19,841.67

19,729.79

19,188.68

79,118.27

74,798.32

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills (refer note no. 2)

14,639.42

14,034.81

14,835.12

57,288.81

57,551.11

b)

Income on investments

3,914.84

4,120.45

3,622.95

16,539.78

14,673.21

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

307.83

458.13

214.21

1,631.91

682.15

d)

Others

979.58

1,116.40

516.40

3,657.77

1,891.85

2.

Other income (refer note no. 6)

4,111.35

4,686.27

4,254.98

18,968.53

16,448.62

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

23,953.02

24,416.06

23,443.66

98,086.80

91,246.94

4.

Interest expended

9,410.54

9,817.33

10,261.79

40,128.84

41,531.25

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

6,002.65

5,778.97

5,791.78

21,560.83

21,614.41

e)

Employee cost

2,008.43

1,949.93

2,234.51

8,091.78

8,271.24

f)

Other operating expenses

3,994.22

3,829.04

3,557.27

13,469.05

13,343.17

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

15,413.19

15,596.30

16,053.57

61,689.67

63,145.66

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

8,539.83

8,819.76

7,390.09

36,397.13

28,101.28

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note

no. 3 to 5 below)

2,883.47

2,741.72

5,967.44

16,214.41

14,053.24

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

5,656.36

6,078.04

1,422.65

20,182.72

14,048.04

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

5,656.36

6,078.04

1,422.65

20,182.72

14,048.04

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

1,253.75

1,138.45

201.29

3,990.04

6,117.23

g)

Current period tax

1,393.27

1,401.51

804.76

4,665.66

3,746.03

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

(139.52)

(263.06)

(603.47)

(675.62)

2,371.20

13.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

AFTER TAX (11)-(12)

4,402.61

4,939.59

1,221.36

16,192.68

7,930.81

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

4,402.61

4,939.59

1,221.36

16,192.68

7,930.81

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2 each)

1,383.41

1,380.95

1,294.76

1,383.41

1,294.76

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

143,029.08

138,269.45

112,091.29

143,029.08

112,091.29

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.34%

0.34%

0.31%

0.34%

0.31%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

19.12%

18.04%

16.11%

19.12%

16.11%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,

net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

6.37

7.16

1.89

24.01

12.28

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary

items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

6.25

7.05

1.86

23.67

12.08

19.

NPA Ratio1

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-

off)

41,373.42

34,860.43

41,409.16

41,373.42

41,409.16

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

9,180.20

4,860.55

10,113.86

9,180.20

10,113.86

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of

write-off) to gross customer assets

4.96%

4.38%2

5.53%

4.96%

5.53%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer assets to net

customer assets

1.14%

0.63%2

1.41%

1.14%

1.41%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

1.51%

1.70%

0.49%

1.42%

0.81%

  1. At March 31, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 5.33 % (December 31, 2020: 4.72%, March
    31, 2020: 6.04%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 1.24 % (December 31, 2020: 0.69%, March 31, 2020: 1.54%).
  2. Including borrower accounts overdue for more than 90 days at December 31, 2020 and not classified as NPA pursuant to the Supreme Court order, the pro forma gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio (based on customer assets), would have been 5.42 % and 1.26% respectively at December 31, 2020.

1

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

(` in crore)

At

Particulars

March

December

March

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2020

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,383.41

1,380.95

1,294.76

Employees stock options outstanding

3.10

3.26

3.49

Reserves and surplus

146,122.67

141,384.32

115,206.16

Deposits

932,522.16

874,347.55

770,968.99

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

91,630.96

111,608.07

162,896.76

Other liabilities and provisions

58,770.38

64,493.04

47,994.99

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,230,432.68

1,193,217.19

1,098,365.15

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

46,031.19

29,405.64

35,283.96

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

87,097.06

104,863.87

83,871.78

Investments

281,286.54

275,260.63

249,531.48

Advances

733,729.09

699,017.46

645,289.97

Fixed assets

8,877.58

8,716.76

8,410.29

Other assets

73,411.22

75,952.83

75,977.67

Total Assets

1,230,432.68

1,193,217.19

1,098,365.15

STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(` in crore)

Period ended

March

March

Particulars

31, 2021

31, 2020

(FY2021)

(FY2020)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes

20,182.72

14,048.04

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

1,201.34

1,073.89

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1

(2,214.35)

1,797.73

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets

10,749.13

8,814.41

General provision for standard assets

5,028.83

3,187.11

Provision for contingencies & others

594.27

740.24

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities

(1,234.00)

(1,273.03)

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets

2.80

(1.42)

(i)

34,310.74

28,386.97

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments

24,066.69

(5,570.29)

(Increase)/decrease in advances

(99,494.74)

(68,454.05)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits

161,553.17

118,049.32

(Increase)/decrease in other assets

1,077.38

889.84

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

5,082.08

6,168.68

(ii)

92,284.58

51,083.50

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes

(iii)

(2,501.96)

(1,021.03)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)

(A)

124,093.36

78,449.44

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Redemption/sale from/(investments in) subsidiaries and/or joint ventures (including application

money)

3,736.93

..

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities

1,234.00

1,273.03

Purchase of fixed assets

(1,430.15)

(1,367.47)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

5.66

14.81

(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities

(57,037.84)

(37,027.78)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

(B)

(53,491.40)

(37,107.41)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)

15,460.03

549.32

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

15,208.98

24,413.43

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(37,729.08)

(41,239.79)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings

(48,875.25)

14,277.80

Dividend and dividend tax paid

..

(645.31)

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(C)

(55,935.32)

(2,644.55)

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

(D)

(694.13)

161.97

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)

13,972.51

38,859.45

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

119,155.74

80,296.29

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

133,128.25

119,155.74

  1. For the year ended March 31, 2021, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in the subsidiaries, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
  2. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.

2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

March

December

March

March

March

Sr.

Particulars

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2020

31, 2021

31, 2020

no.

(Q4-2021)

(Q3-2021)

(Q4-2020)

(FY2021)

(FY2020)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

22,299.58

22,213.88

21,740.68

89,162.66

84,835.77

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

15,358.26

14,761.80

15,681.08

60,261.69

60,928.31

b)

Income on investments

5,555.62

5,793.88

5,237.73

23,264.25

20,971.20

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

365.34

523.19

272.60

1,881.72

907.41

d)

Others

1,020.36

1,135.01

549.27

3,755.00

2,028.85

2.

Other income (refer note no. 6)

21,321.71

18,240.57

18,380.80

72,173.82

64,950.33

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

43,621.29

40,454.45

40,121.48

161,336.48

149,786.10

4.

Interest expended

9,955.08

10,412.04

11,025.09

42,659.09

44,665.52

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

23,733.31

19,784.13

20,520.71

76,271.67

71,517.90

e)

Employee cost

2,803.24

2,658.38

2,898.41

11,050.91

11,156.75

f)

Other operating expenses

20,930.07

17,125.75

17,622.30

65,220.76

60,361.15

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

33,688.39

30,196.17

31,545.80

118,930.76

116,183.42

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

9,932.90

10,258.28

8,575.68

42,405.72

33,602.68

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note

no. 2 to 5 below)

2,922.57

2,700.29

6,598.21

16,377.39

15,014.07

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

7,010.33

7,557.99

1,977.47

26,028.33

18,588.61

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

7,010.33

7,557.99

1,977.47

26,028.33

18,588.61

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

1,679.39

1,538.21

364.25

5,664.37

7,363.14

g)

Current period tax

1,594.43

1,825.85

1,066.32

6,261.18

5,177.81

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

84.96

(287.64)

(702.07)

(596.81)

2,185.33

13.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

444.78

521.63

361.90

1,979.64

1,659.16

14.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

AFTER TAX (11)-(12)-(13)

4,886.16

5,498.15

1,251.32

18,384.32

9,566.31

15.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

16.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (14)-(15)

4,886.16

5,498.15

1,251.32

18,384.32

9,566.31

17.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2/- each)

1,383.41

1,380.95

1,294.76

1,383.41

1,294.76

18.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

153,075.71

147,679.51

118,518.45

153,075.71

118,518.45

19.

Analytical ratios

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

7.07

7.97

1.93

27.26

14.81

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

6.93

7.84

1.90

26.83

14.55

3

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(` in crore)

At

Particulars

March

December

March

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2020

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,383.41

1,380.95

1,294.76

Employees stock options outstanding

3.10

3.26

3.49

Reserves and surplus

156,200.99

150,822.87

121,661.81

Minority interest

9,588.34

9,256.60

6,794.77

Deposits

959,940.02

904,332.98

800,784.46

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

143,899.94

154,718.42

213,851.78

Liabilities on policies in force

203,180.04

194,227.16

145,486.25

Other liabilities and provisions

99,616.40

104,610.98

87,414.91

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,573,812.24

1,519,353.22

1,377,292.23

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

46,302.20

29,839.70

35,311.93

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

101,268.33

118,440.33

92,540.99

Investments

536,578.62

513,138.95

443,472.63

Advances

791,801.39

757,746.07

706,246.11

Fixed assets

10,809.26

10,662.75

10,408.66

Other assets

87,052.44

89,525.42

89,311.91

Total Assets

1,573,812.24

1,519,353.22

1,377,292.23

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(` in crore)

Period ended

March

March

Particulars

31, 2021

31, 2020

(FY2021)

(FY2020)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes

24,048.68

16,929.45

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

1,471.37

1,369.64

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1

(2,247.67)

2,180.92

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets

11,031.51

8,962.74

General provision for standard assets

4,906.91

3,443.99

Provision for contingencies & others

633.97

793.69

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets

6.34

(0.15)

Employees stock options grants

7.76

11.41

(i)

39,858.87

33,691.69

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments

9,047.86

(31,531.31)

(Increase)/decrease in advances

(96,893.28)

(69,243.41)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits

159,155.56

119,467.52

(Increase)/decrease in other assets

427.64

2,456.08

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

30,252.23

27,116.07

(ii)

101,990.01

48,264.95

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes

(iii)

(3,833.58)

(2,391.89)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)

(A)

138,015.30

79,564.75

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets

(1,688.20)

(1,873.45)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

12.16

25.54

(Purchase)/sale of held to maturity securities

(61,310.87)

(40,460.52)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

(B)

(62,986.91)

(42,308.43)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)

15,460.03

549.32

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

29,421.51

36,611.44

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(52,773.41)

(52,000.62)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings

(46,774.90)

18,718.42

Dividend and dividend tax paid

..

(886.38)

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(C)

(54,666.77)

2,992.18

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

(D)

(644.01)

213.52

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)

19,717.61

40,462.02

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

127,852.92

87,390.90

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

147,570.53

127,852.92

  1. For the year ended March 31, 2021, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in the subsidiaries, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
  2. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.

4

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

Particulars

March

December

March

March

March

no.

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2020

31, 2021

31, 2020

(Q4-2021)

(Q3-2021)

(Q4-2020)

(FY2021)

(FY2020)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Segment Revenue

a

Retail Banking

19,796.67

19,051.50

18,847.42

75,669.29

72,554.24

b

Wholesale Banking

9,140.31

9,279.22

10,168.29

37,194.53

39,942.34

c

Treasury

15,467.46

15,989.98

15,752.86

66,625.38

62,092.61

d

Other Banking

719.55

849.80

869.98

3,180.06

3,996.67

e

Life Insurance

14,674.57

11,085.66

12,192.55

43,621.59

39,703.81

f

General Insurance

3,404.46

3,369.50

3,058.47

12,964.83

12,374.48

g

Others

1,917.43

1,899.98

1,572.65

7,827.03

6,737.13

Total segment revenue

65,120.45

61,525.64

62,462.22

247,082.71

237,401.28

Less: Inter segment revenue

21,499.16

21,071.19

22,340.74

85,746.23

87,615.18

Income from operations

43,621.29

40,454.45

40,121.48

161,336.48

149,786.10

2.

Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority

interest)

a

Retail Banking

2,298.47

(329.50)

1,898.72

7,739.97

8,993.02

b

Wholesale Banking

2,524.49

1,595.87

(311.94)

5,819.95

927.23

c

Treasury

1,867.56

2,374.95

1,307.80

10,759.88

5,171.08

d

Other Banking

77.86

207.35

(43.76)

573.57

1,086.79

e

Life Insurance

113.66

326.46

171.66

1,081.18

1,068.40

f

General Insurance

450.11

418.23

370.64

1,953.95

1,696.89

g

Others

1,031.08

1,019.97

439.25

4,007.71

2,385.27

Total segment results

8,363.23

5,613.33

3,832.37

31,936.21

21,328.68

Less: Inter segment adjustment

352.90

352.64

344.41

1,157.88

1,229.58

Unallocated expenses

1,000.00

(2,297.30)

1,510.49

4,750.00

1,510.49

Profit before tax and minority interest

7,010.33

7,557.99

1,977.47

26,028.33

18,588.61

3.

Segment assets

a

Retail Banking

412,498.65

385,721.73

351,341.21

412,498.65

351,341.21

b

Wholesale Banking

325,937.50

317,952.79

307,307.06

325,937.50

307,307.06

c

Treasury

460,232.05

458,737.93

413,379.14

460,232.05

413,379.14

d

Other Banking

75,068.23

76,371.41

73,452.80

75,068.23

73,452.80

e

Life Insurance

216,918.91

207,531.21

155,710.49

216,918.91

155,710.49

f

General Insurance

38,943.61

38,697.94

36,599.06

38,943.61

36,599.06

g

Others

44,599.48

32,816.54

37,894.74

44,599.48

37,894.74

h

Unallocated

14,359.97

15,745.71

16,195.02

14,359.97

16,195.02

Total

1,588,558.40

1,533,575.26

1,391,879.52

1,588,558.40

1,391,879.52

Less: Inter segment adjustment

14,746.16

14,222.04

14,587.29

14,746.16

14,587.29

Total segment assets

1,573,812.24

1,519,353.22

1,377,292.23

1,573,812.24

1,377,292.23

4.

Segment liabilities

a

Retail Banking

686,920.79

661,293.64

573,246.77

686,920.79

573,246.77

b

Wholesale Banking

282,163.92

256,049.68

230,712.86

282,163.92

230,712.86

c

Treasury

121,596.08

142,021.01

189,938.38

121,596.08

189,938.38

d

Other Banking

56,774.88

59,841.16

60,562.11

56,774.88

60,562.11

e

Life Insurance

207,915.76

198,748.47

148,643.69

207,915.76

148,643.69

f

General Insurance

31,143.21

31,344.47

31,336.69

31,143.21

31,336.69

g

Others

38,195.80

26,809.29

32,968.47

38,195.80

32,968.47

h

Unallocated

6,260.46

5,260.46

1,510.49

6,260.46

1,510.49

Total

1,430,970.90

1,381,368.18

1,268,919.46

1,430,970.90

1,268,919.46

Less: Inter segment adjustment

14,746.16

14,222.04

14,587.29

14,746.16

14,587.29

Total segment liabilities

1,416,224.74

1,367,146.14

1,254,332.17

1,416,224.74

1,254,332.17

5.

Capital employed (i.e. Segment

assets -

Segment liabilities)

a

Retail Banking

(274,422.14)

(275,571.91)

(221,905.56)

(274,422.14)

(221,905.56)

b

Wholesale Banking

43,773.58

61,903.11

76,594.20

43,773.58

76,594.20

c

Treasury

338,635.97

316,716.92

223,440.76

338,635.97

223,440.76

d

Other Banking

18,293.35

16,530.25

12,890.69

18,293.35

12,890.69

e

Life Insurance

9,003.15

8,782.74

7,066.80

9,003.15

7,066.80

f

General Insurance

7,800.40

7,353.47

5,262.37

7,800.40

5,262.37

g

Others

6,403.68

6,007.25

4,926.27

6,403.68

4,926.27

h

Unallocated

8,099.51

10,485.25

14,684.53

8,099.51

14,684.53

Total capital employed

157,587.50

152,207.08

122,960.06

157,587.50

122,960.06

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 13:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
