Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
ATUALIZAÇÃO - PERÍODO DE VEDAÇÃO DOS
UPDATE - BOOKS CLOSED PERIOD, USD/BRL
LIVROS, FATOR USD/BRL PRÉVIO E DATA DE
PRELIMINARY RATE AND PAYMENT DATE
PAGAMENTO.
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da ICICI Bank Ltd, código ISIN BRI1BNBDR006, informa que foi aprovado em 19/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,193192000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8 - 19/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,797380952 por BDR.
O Fator em USD foi estimado pela conversão do fator divulgado pela empresa em moeda local e poderá sofrer alteração. Caso haja qualquer atualização por parte do depositário nos EUA, será disponibilizado novo comunicado ao mercado.
O evento será pago no dia 14/09/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 07/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 08/08/2023 até 04/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 10,92% de IR, 0,38% de IOF, 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3, bem como eventuais taxas deduzidas pelo emissor do ADR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of ICICI Bank Ltd (Company), ISIN BRI1BNBDR006, hereby informs that on 19/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,193192000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8 - 19/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,797380952 per BDR.
The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.
The payment will be completed on 14/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 07/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 08/08/2023 to 04/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 10,92% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.
Disclaimer
ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2023 15:29:01 UTC.