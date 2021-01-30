ICICI Bank : Basel III - Pillar 3 disclosures at December 31, 2020

Basel - Pillar 3 Disclosures

(Consolidated)

December 31, 2020

BASEL - PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES (CONSOLIDATED) AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued Basel III guidelines applicable with effect from April 1, 2013. The guidelines provide a transition schedule for Basel III implementation till March 31, 2020. On March 27, 2020, the RBI has extended the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625% under capital conservation buffer (CCB) by six months i.e. from March 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020 and on September 29, 2020, it has been further extended to April 1, 2021. Upon full implementation of Basel III guidelines, the minimum capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) would be 11.70%, minimum Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) CRAR ratio would be 8.20% and minimum Tier- 1 CRAR ratio would be 9.70%. This includes capital conservation buffer (CCB) and additional CET1 capital surcharge on account of the Bank being designated as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB).

As per the transitional arrangement, at December 31, 2020, ICICI Bank (the Bank) is required to maintain minimum CET1 CRAR of 7.575%, minimum Tier-1 CRAR of 9.075% and minimum total CRAR of 11.075%. The minimum capital requirement includes capital conservation buffer (CCB) of 1.875% and additional CET1 capital surcharge of 0.20% on account of the Bank being designated as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D- SIB).

The Basel III framework consists of three-mutually reinforcing pillars:

Pillar 1: Minimum capital requirements for credit risk, market risk and operational risk Pillar 2: Supervisory review of capital adequacy Pillar 3: Market discipline

Market discipline (Pillar 3) comprises set of disclosures on the capital adequacy and risk management framework of the Bank. These disclosures have been set out in the following sections.

Table DF-2: CAPITAL ADEQUACY

Qualitative disclosures

a. Capital management

Objective

The Bank actively manages its capital to meet regulatory norms and current and future business needs considering the risks in its businesses, expectation of rating agencies, shareholders and investors, and the available options of raising capital.