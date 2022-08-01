Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:36 2022-08-01 am EDT
822.95 INR   +0.53%
03:24aICICI BANK : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
07/29ICICI BANK : General updates
PU
07/29ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
ICICI Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
August 1, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that ICICI Bank has allotted 146,340 equity shares of face value of 2 each on August 1, 2022 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Your Sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Prashant Mistry

Assistant General Manager

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
