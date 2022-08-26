Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28 2022-08-26 am EDT
870.85 INR   -0.17%
11:41aICICI BANK : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
10:31aICICI BANK : Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
10:30aAsian ADRs Nudge Lower in Friday Trading
MT
ICICI Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

08/26/2022 | 11:41am EDT
August 26, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that ICICI Bank has allotted 630,935 equity shares of face value of 2 each on August 26, 2022 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Your Sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Prashant Mistry

Assistant General Manager

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
