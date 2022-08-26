ICICI Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

|
August 26, 2022
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor
|
Dalal Street
|
Plot No. C/1, G Block
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
|
Bandra (East),
|
|
Mumbai 400 051
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that ICICI Bank has allotted 630,935 equity shares of face value of 2 each on August 26, 2022 under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).
Your Sincerely,
For ICICI Bank Limited
Prashant Mistry
Assistant General Manager
|
ICICI Bank Limited
|
Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414
|
Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,
|
ICICI Bank Towers
|
Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122
|
Near Chakli Circle,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Website www.icicibank.com
|
Old Padra Road
|
Mumbai 400 051, India.
|
CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012
|
Vadodara 390007. India
Disclaimer
ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 15:40:02 UTC.