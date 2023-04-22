ICICI Bank: Financial Results - Quarter ended March 31, 2023

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other
550.75
470.08
612.98
1,850.51
1,560.83
inter-bank funds
d)
Others
431.13
511.70
965.85
2,549.40
4,570.89
2.
Other income
5,087.75
5,023.63
4,737.42
19,831.45
18,517.53
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
36,108.88
33,529.26
27,412.32
129,062.79
104,892.08
4.
Interest expended
13,354.34
12,040.65
10,070.34
47,102.74
38,908.45
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
8,928.16
8,217.39
7,049.04
32,873.24
26,733.32
e)
Employee cost
3,401.01
2,921.18
2,428.93
12,059.93
9,672.75
f)
Other operating expenses
5,527.15
5,296.21
4,620.11
20,813.31
17,060.57
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
22,282.50
20,258.04
17,119.38
79,975.98
65,641.77
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
13,826.38
13,271.22
10,292.94
49,086.81
39,250.31
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 3)
1,619.80
2,257.44
1,068.95
6,665.58
8,641.42
9.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL
ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
12,206.58
11,013.78
9,223.99
42,421.23
30,608.89
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
11.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX (9)-(10)
12,206.58
11,013.78
9,223.99
42,421.23
30,608.89
12.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
3,084.71
2,701.93
2,205.28
10,524.73
7,269.40
g)
Current tax
2,808.22
2,601.91
1,770.40
10,254.48
6,297.68
h)
Deferred tax
276.49
100.02
434.88
270.25
971.72
13.
NET
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX (11)-(12)
9,121.87
8,311.85
7,018.71
31,896.50
23,339.49
14.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
15.
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)
9,121.87
8,311.85
7,018.71
31,896.50
23,339.49
16.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2 each)
1,396.78
1,395.62
1,389.97
1,396.78
1,389.97
17.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
195,495.25
186,042.33
165,659.93
195,495.25
165,659.93
18.
Analytical ratios
i)
Percentage of shares held by Government of India
0.20%
0.20%
0.19%
0.20%
0.19%
ii)
Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)
18.34%
16.26%
19.16%
18.34%
19.16%
iii)
Earnings per share (EPS)
a)
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (in ₹)
13.07
11.92
10.10
45.79
33.66
b)
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (in ₹)
12.83
11.68
9.90
44.89
32.98
19.
NPA Ratio1
i)
Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-off)
31,183.70
32,528.24
33,919.52
31,183.70
33,919.52
ii)
Net non-performing customer assets
5,155.07
5,651.22
6,960.89
5,155.07
6,960.89
iii)
% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-off)
to gross customer assets
2.81%
3.07%
3.60%
2.81%
3.60%
iv)
% of net non-performing customer assets to net customer
assets
0.48%
0.55%
0.76%
0.48%
0.76%
20.
Return on assets (annualised)
2.39%
2.20%
2.11%
2.16%
1.84%
21.
Net worth2
189,125.63
179,246.33
158,769.75
189,125.63
158,769.75
22.
Outstanding redeemable preference shares
..
..
..
..
..
23.
Capital redemption reserve
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
24.
Debt-equity ratio3
0.37
0.38
0.44
0.37
0.44
25.
Total debts to total assets4
7.53%
8.58%
7.60%
7.53%
7.60%
At March 31, 2023, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 2.87% (December 31, 2022: 3.13%, March
31, 2022: 3.76%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.51% (December 31, 2022: 0.58%, March 31, 2022: 0.81%).
Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.
Debt represents borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.
Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.
SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET
(₹ in crore)
At
Particulars
March
December
March
31, 2023
31, 2022
31, 2022
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,396.78
1,395.62
1,389.97
Employees stock options outstanding
760.89
635.49
266.41
Reserves and surplus
198,557.72
189,237.43
168,855.59
Deposits
1,180,840.69
1,122,049.48
1,064,571.61
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
119,325.49
130,550.00
107,231.36
Other liabilities and provisions
83,325.08
77,880.09
68,982.80
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,584,206.65
1,521,748.11
1,411,297.74
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
68,526.17
62,281.19
109,522.82
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
50,912.10
60,189.63
58,299.54
Investments
362,329.73
337,050.56
310,241.00
Advances
1,019,638.31
974,047.50
859,020.44
Fixed assets
9,599.84
9,574.52
9,373.82
Other assets
73,200.50
78,604.71
64,840.12
Total Assets
1,584,206.65
1,521,748.11
1,411,297.74
STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(₹ in crore)
Year ended
March
March
Particulars
31, 2023
31, 2022
(FY2023)
(FY2022)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities
Profit/(loss) before taxes
42,421.23
30,608.89
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
1,455.16
1,316.21
Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments
2,594.71
1,908.92
Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets
(622.29)
6,164.04
General provision for standard assets
579.56
449.25
Provision for contingencies & others
5,408.77
1,651.02
Employee Stock Options Expense
517.24
264.22
Income from subsidiaries and consolidated entities
(1,784.56)
(1,828.79)
(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets
(53.49)
(4.04)
(i)
50,516.33
40,529.72
Adjustments for:
(Increase)/decrease in investments
11,814.28
4,431.16
(Increase)/decrease in advances
(160,695.91)
(131,475.82)
Increase/(decrease) in deposits
116,274.95
132,049.45
(Increase)/decrease in other assets
(8,797.44)
5,072.79
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions
8,294.45
8,133.44
(ii)
(33,109.67)
18,211.02
Refund/(payment) of direct taxes
(iii)
(9,716.35)
(3,693.82)
Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)
Income from subsidiaries and consolidated entities
1,784.56
1,828.79
Purchase of fixed assets
(2,020.09)
(1,610.99)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
281.60
20.87
(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities
(65,267.40)
(38,089.50)
Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
(B)
(65,751.31)
(35,035.45)
Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)
942.07
797.98
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
32,987.26
25,260.17
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(18,307.33)
(23,314.47)
Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings
(2,716.17)
13,509.59
Dividend paid
(3,479.45)
(1,385.23)
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
(C)
9,426.38
14,868.04
Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve
(D)
250.53
(185.40)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)
(48,384.09)
34,694.11
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
167,822.36
133,128.25
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
119,438.27
167,822.36
1. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.
STANDALONE SEGMENTAL RESULTS
(₹ in crore)
Three months ended
Year ended
Sr.
March
December
March
March
March
Particulars
31, 2023
31, 2022
31, 2022
31, 2023
31, 2022
no.
(Q4-2023)
(Q3-2023)
(Q4-2022)
(FY2023)
(FY2022)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
1.
Segment revenue
a
Retail Banking
28,739.34
26,325.77
22,283.09
103,775.34
84,639.22
b
Wholesale Banking
14,596.64
13,593.64
10,487.16
50,614.85
39,971.49
c
Treasury
24,008.70
22,253.30
17,443.63
84,770.74
67,504.11
d
Other Banking
713.34
684.37
288.90
2,383.06
1,313.90
Total segment revenue
68,058.02
62,857.08
50,502.78
241,543.99
193,428.72
Less: Inter segment revenue
31,949.14
29,327.82
23,090.46
112,481.20
88,536.64
Income from operations
36,108.88
33,529.26
27,412.32
129,062.79
104,892.08
2.
Segmental results (i.e. Profit before tax)
a
Retail Banking
4,902.63
4,288.56
4,643.24
17,533.68
11,400.39
b
Wholesale Banking
4,503.59
3,876.69
3,277.46
15,785.78
9,052.93
c
Treasury
4,235.25
4,257.14
2,323.47
14,271.55
9,820.22
d
Other Banking
165.11
91.39
4.83
480.22
310.35
e
Unallocated expenses
(1,600.00)
(1,500.00)
(1,025.00)
(5,650.00)
25.00
Total segment results (i.e. Profit before tax)
12,206.58
11,013.78
9,223.99
42,421.23
30,608.89
3.
Segment assets
a
Retail Banking
603,959.37
564,925.73
487,651.93
603,959.37
487,651.93
b
Wholesale Banking
432,874.35
407,505.95
379,091.80
432,874.35
379,091.80
c
Treasury
508,469.75
510,710.02
518,129.70
508,469.75
518,129.70
d
Other Banking
29,791.54
28,646.13
16,504.73
29,791.54
16,504.73
e
Unallocated
9,111.64
9,960.28
9,919.58
9,111.64
9,919.58
Total segment assets
1,584,206.65
1,521,748.11
1,411,297.74
1,584,206.65
1,411,297.74
4.
Segment liabilities
a
Retail Banking
891,354.54
851,158.87
791,894.25
891,354.54
791,894.25
b
Wholesale Banking
347,276.49
327,091.38
321,390.70
347,276.49
321,390.70
c
Treasury
129,240.96
138,455.45
119,062.56
129,240.96
119,062.56
d
Other Banking
2,519.27
2,273.87
2,202.80
2,519.27
2,202.80
e
Unallocated
13,100.00
11,500.00
6,235.46
13,100.00
6,235.46
Total segment liabilities
1,383,491.26
1,330,479.57
1,240,785.77
1,383,491.26
1,240,785.77
5.
Capital employed
200,715.39
191,268.54
170,511.97
200,715.39
170,511.97
6.
Total (4)+(5)
1,584,206.65
1,521,748.11
1,411,297.74
1,584,206.65
1,411,297.74
Notes on segmental results:
The disclosure on segmental reporting has been prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 on Revised Formats for Financial Results and Implementation of Ind-AS by Listed Entities.
"Retail Banking" includes exposures of the Bank which satisfy the four criteria of orientation, product, granularity and low value of individual exposures for retail exposures laid down in Basel Committee on Banking Supervision document 'International Convergence of Capital Measurement and Capital Standards: A Revised Framework'. This segment also includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution and the associated costs.
RBI's Master Direction on Financial Statements - Presentation and Disclosures, requires to sub-divide 'Retail banking' into (a) Digital Banking (as defined in RBI circular on Establishment of Digital Banking Units dated April 7, 2022) and (b) Other Retail Banking segment. Accordingly, the segmental results for retail banking segment for Q4-2023 is subdivided as below:
(₹ in crore)
Sr.
Particulars
Segment
Segment results
Segment assets
Segment
no.
revenue
liabilities
Retail Banking
28,739.34
4,902.63
603,959.37
891,354.54
(i)
Digital Banking
6,474.87
1,535.48
94,132.35
130,670.32
(ii)
Other Retail Banking
22,264.47
3,367.15
509,827.02
760,684.22
"Wholesale Banking" includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included under Retail Banking.
"Treasury" primarily includes the entire investment and derivative portfolio of the Bank.
"Other Banking" includes leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the Bank.
"Unallocated" includes items such as tax paid in advance net of provision, deferred tax and provisions to the extent reckoned at the entity level.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(₹ in crore)
Three months ended
Year ended
Sr.
March
December
March
March
March
Particulars
31, 2023
31, 2022
31, 2022
31, 2023
31, 2022
no.
(Q4-2023)
(Q3-2023)
(Q4-2022)
(FY2023)
(FY2022)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
1.
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
34,438.91
31,618.81
24,999.46
121,066.81
95,406.87
a)
Interest/discount on advances/bills
25,353.68
23,259.99
17,680.63
87,929.24
66,886.54
b)
Income on investments
7,827.87
7,136.29
5,623.55
27,905.03
21,990.64
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other
inter-bank funds
707.14
595.39
684.42
2,305.46
1,819.60
d)
Others
550.22
627.14
1,010.86
2,927.08
4,710.09
2.
Other income
19,483.84
16,240.69
17,834.60
65,111.99
62,129.45
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
53,922.75
47,859.50
42,834.06
186,178.80
157,536.32
4.
Interest expended
14,479.47
12,977.89
10,633.93
50,543.39
41,166.67
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
24,237.09
20,511.90
20,672.09
82,439.02
73,151.73
e)
Employee cost
4,248.00
3,723.10
3,115.32
15,234.17
12,341.60
f)
Other operating expenses
19,989.09
16,788.80
17,556.77
67,204.85
60,810.13
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
38,716.56
33,489.79
31,306.02
132,982.41
114,318.40
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
15,206.19
14,369.71
11,528.04
53,196.39
43,217.92
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 3)
1,722.05
2,434.12
1,103.27
6,939.93
8,976.65
9.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL
13,484.14
11,935.59
10,424.77
46,256.46
34,241.27
ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
11.
Add: Share of profit in associates
251.07
229.44
178.76
998.29
754.43
12.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX AND
13,735.21
12,165.03
10,603.53
47,254.75
34,995.70
MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)
13.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
3,498.92
2,999.41
2,514.42
11,793.44
8,457.44
g)
Current tax
3,178.06
2,905.98
2,021.74
11,456.44
7,404.45
h)
Deferred tax
320.86
93.43
492.68
337.00
1,052.99
14.
Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders
383.59
373.20
370.17
1,424.67
1,428.16
15.
NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX
(12)-(13)-(14)
9,852.70
8,792.42
7,718.94
34,036.64
25,110.10
16.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
17.
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)
9,852.70
8,792.42
7,718.94
34,036.64
25,110.10
18.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2/- each)
1,396.78
1,395.62
1,389.97
1,396.78
1,389.97
19.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
209,248.29
199,333.21
177,167.61
209,248.29
177,167.61
20.
Earnings per share (EPS)
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax
expense (in ₹)
14.12
12.61
11.11
48.86
36.21
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax