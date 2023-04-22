Advanced search
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:19 2023-04-21 am EDT
885.65 INR   -0.98%
11:07aIcici Bank : Performance Review - Quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
11:07aIcici Bank : Financial Results - Quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
11:07aIcici Bank : Opening remarks for Analyst Call held on April 22, 2023
PU
ICICI Bank: Financial Results - Quarter ended March 31, 2023

04/22/2023 | 11:07am EDT
2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900, Fax: 022-26531228, Email: companysecretary@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(₹ in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

March

December

March

March

March

Particulars

31, 2023

31, 2022

31, 2022

31, 2023

31, 2022

no.

(Q4-2023)

(Q3-2023)

(Q4-2022)

(FY2023)

(FY2022)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

31,021.13

28,505.63

22,674.90

109,231.34

86,374.55

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

24,199.50

22,180.28

16,876.68

83,942.97

63,833.56

b)

Income on investments

5,839.75

5,343.57

4,219.39

20,888.46

16,409.27

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other

550.75

470.08

612.98

1,850.51

1,560.83

inter-bank funds

d)

Others

431.13

511.70

965.85

2,549.40

4,570.89

2.

Other income

5,087.75

5,023.63

4,737.42

19,831.45

18,517.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

36,108.88

33,529.26

27,412.32

129,062.79

104,892.08

4.

Interest expended

13,354.34

12,040.65

10,070.34

47,102.74

38,908.45

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

8,928.16

8,217.39

7,049.04

32,873.24

26,733.32

e)

Employee cost

3,401.01

2,921.18

2,428.93

12,059.93

9,672.75

f)

Other operating expenses

5,527.15

5,296.21

4,620.11

20,813.31

17,060.57

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

22,282.50

20,258.04

17,119.38

79,975.98

65,641.77

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

13,826.38

13,271.22

10,292.94

49,086.81

39,250.31

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 3)

1,619.80

2,257.44

1,068.95

6,665.58

8,641.42

9.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL

ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

12,206.58

11,013.78

9,223.99

42,421.23

30,608.89

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX (9)-(10)

12,206.58

11,013.78

9,223.99

42,421.23

30,608.89

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

3,084.71

2,701.93

2,205.28

10,524.73

7,269.40

g)

Current tax

2,808.22

2,601.91

1,770.40

10,254.48

6,297.68

h)

Deferred tax

276.49

100.02

434.88

270.25

971.72

13.

NET

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX (11)-(12)

9,121.87

8,311.85

7,018.71

31,896.50

23,339.49

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

9,121.87

8,311.85

7,018.71

31,896.50

23,339.49

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2 each)

1,396.78

1,395.62

1,389.97

1,396.78

1,389.97

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

195,495.25

186,042.33

165,659.93

195,495.25

165,659.93

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.20%

0.20%

0.19%

0.20%

0.19%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

18.34%

16.26%

19.16%

18.34%

19.16%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (in ₹)

13.07

11.92

10.10

45.79

33.66

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (in ₹)

12.83

11.68

9.90

44.89

32.98

19.

NPA Ratio1

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-off)

31,183.70

32,528.24

33,919.52

31,183.70

33,919.52

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

5,155.07

5,651.22

6,960.89

5,155.07

6,960.89

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-off)

to gross customer assets

2.81%

3.07%

3.60%

2.81%

3.60%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer assets to net customer

assets

0.48%

0.55%

0.76%

0.48%

0.76%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

2.39%

2.20%

2.11%

2.16%

1.84%

21.

Net worth2

189,125.63

179,246.33

158,769.75

189,125.63

158,769.75

22.

Outstanding redeemable preference shares

..

..

..

..

..

23.

Capital redemption reserve

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

24.

Debt-equity ratio3

0.37

0.38

0.44

0.37

0.44

25.

Total debts to total assets4

7.53%

8.58%

7.60%

7.53%

7.60%

  1. At March 31, 2023, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 2.87% (December 31, 2022: 3.13%, March
    31, 2022: 3.76%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.51% (December 31, 2022: 0.58%, March 31, 2022: 0.81%).
  2. Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.
  3. Debt represents borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.
  4. Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

(₹ in crore)

At

Particulars

March

December

March

31, 2023

31, 2022

31, 2022

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,396.78

1,395.62

1,389.97

Employees stock options outstanding

760.89

635.49

266.41

Reserves and surplus

198,557.72

189,237.43

168,855.59

Deposits

1,180,840.69

1,122,049.48

1,064,571.61

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

119,325.49

130,550.00

107,231.36

Other liabilities and provisions

83,325.08

77,880.09

68,982.80

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,584,206.65

1,521,748.11

1,411,297.74

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

68,526.17

62,281.19

109,522.82

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

50,912.10

60,189.63

58,299.54

Investments

362,329.73

337,050.56

310,241.00

Advances

1,019,638.31

974,047.50

859,020.44

Fixed assets

9,599.84

9,574.52

9,373.82

Other assets

73,200.50

78,604.71

64,840.12

Total Assets

1,584,206.65

1,521,748.11

1,411,297.74

STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(₹ in crore)

Year ended

March

March

Particulars

31, 2023

31, 2022

(FY2023)

(FY2022)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes

42,421.23

30,608.89

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

1,455.16

1,316.21

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments

2,594.71

1,908.92

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets

(622.29)

6,164.04

General provision for standard assets

579.56

449.25

Provision for contingencies & others

5,408.77

1,651.02

Employee Stock Options Expense

517.24

264.22

Income from subsidiaries and consolidated entities

(1,784.56)

(1,828.79)

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets

(53.49)

(4.04)

(i)

50,516.33

40,529.72

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments

11,814.28

4,431.16

(Increase)/decrease in advances

(160,695.91)

(131,475.82)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits

116,274.95

132,049.45

(Increase)/decrease in other assets

(8,797.44)

5,072.79

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

8,294.45

8,133.44

(ii)

(33,109.67)

18,211.02

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes

(iii)

(9,716.35)

(3,693.82)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)

(A)

7,690.31

55,046.92

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Redemption/sale from/(investments in) subsidiaries (including application money)

(529.98)

2,815.38

Income from subsidiaries and consolidated entities

1,784.56

1,828.79

Purchase of fixed assets

(2,020.09)

(1,610.99)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

281.60

20.87

(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities

(65,267.40)

(38,089.50)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

(B)

(65,751.31)

(35,035.45)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)

942.07

797.98

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

32,987.26

25,260.17

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(18,307.33)

(23,314.47)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings

(2,716.17)

13,509.59

Dividend paid

(3,479.45)

(1,385.23)

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(C)

9,426.38

14,868.04

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

(D)

250.53

(185.40)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)

(48,384.09)

34,694.11

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

167,822.36

133,128.25

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

119,438.27

167,822.36

1. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.

STANDALONE SEGMENTAL RESULTS

(₹ in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

March

December

March

March

March

Particulars

31, 2023

31, 2022

31, 2022

31, 2023

31, 2022

no.

(Q4-2023)

(Q3-2023)

(Q4-2022)

(FY2023)

(FY2022)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Segment revenue

a

Retail Banking

28,739.34

26,325.77

22,283.09

103,775.34

84,639.22

b

Wholesale Banking

14,596.64

13,593.64

10,487.16

50,614.85

39,971.49

c

Treasury

24,008.70

22,253.30

17,443.63

84,770.74

67,504.11

d

Other Banking

713.34

684.37

288.90

2,383.06

1,313.90

Total segment revenue

68,058.02

62,857.08

50,502.78

241,543.99

193,428.72

Less: Inter segment revenue

31,949.14

29,327.82

23,090.46

112,481.20

88,536.64

Income from operations

36,108.88

33,529.26

27,412.32

129,062.79

104,892.08

2.

Segmental results (i.e. Profit before tax)

a

Retail Banking

4,902.63

4,288.56

4,643.24

17,533.68

11,400.39

b

Wholesale Banking

4,503.59

3,876.69

3,277.46

15,785.78

9,052.93

c

Treasury

4,235.25

4,257.14

2,323.47

14,271.55

9,820.22

d

Other Banking

165.11

91.39

4.83

480.22

310.35

e

Unallocated expenses

(1,600.00)

(1,500.00)

(1,025.00)

(5,650.00)

25.00

Total segment results (i.e. Profit before tax)

12,206.58

11,013.78

9,223.99

42,421.23

30,608.89

3.

Segment assets

a

Retail Banking

603,959.37

564,925.73

487,651.93

603,959.37

487,651.93

b

Wholesale Banking

432,874.35

407,505.95

379,091.80

432,874.35

379,091.80

c

Treasury

508,469.75

510,710.02

518,129.70

508,469.75

518,129.70

d

Other Banking

29,791.54

28,646.13

16,504.73

29,791.54

16,504.73

e

Unallocated

9,111.64

9,960.28

9,919.58

9,111.64

9,919.58

Total segment assets

1,584,206.65

1,521,748.11

1,411,297.74

1,584,206.65

1,411,297.74

4.

Segment liabilities

a

Retail Banking

891,354.54

851,158.87

791,894.25

891,354.54

791,894.25

b

Wholesale Banking

347,276.49

327,091.38

321,390.70

347,276.49

321,390.70

c

Treasury

129,240.96

138,455.45

119,062.56

129,240.96

119,062.56

d

Other Banking

2,519.27

2,273.87

2,202.80

2,519.27

2,202.80

e

Unallocated

13,100.00

11,500.00

6,235.46

13,100.00

6,235.46

Total segment liabilities

1,383,491.26

1,330,479.57

1,240,785.77

1,383,491.26

1,240,785.77

5.

Capital employed

200,715.39

191,268.54

170,511.97

200,715.39

170,511.97

6.

Total (4)+(5)

1,584,206.65

1,521,748.11

1,411,297.74

1,584,206.65

1,411,297.74

Notes on segmental results:

  1. The disclosure on segmental reporting has been prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 on Revised Formats for Financial Results and Implementation of Ind-AS by Listed Entities.
  2. "Retail Banking" includes exposures of the Bank which satisfy the four criteria of orientation, product, granularity and low value of individual exposures for retail exposures laid down in Basel Committee on Banking Supervision document 'International Convergence of Capital Measurement and Capital Standards: A Revised Framework'. This segment also includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution and the associated costs.
    RBI's Master Direction on Financial Statements - Presentation and Disclosures, requires to sub-divide 'Retail banking' into (a) Digital Banking (as defined in RBI circular on Establishment of Digital Banking Units dated April 7, 2022) and (b) Other Retail Banking segment. Accordingly, the segmental results for retail banking segment for Q4-2023 is subdivided as below:

(₹ in crore)

Sr.

Particulars

Segment

Segment results

Segment assets

Segment

no.

revenue

liabilities

Retail Banking

28,739.34

4,902.63

603,959.37

891,354.54

(i)

Digital Banking

6,474.87

1,535.48

94,132.35

130,670.32

(ii)

Other Retail Banking

22,264.47

3,367.15

509,827.02

760,684.22

  1. "Wholesale Banking" includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included under Retail Banking.
  2. "Treasury" primarily includes the entire investment and derivative portfolio of the Bank.
  3. "Other Banking" includes leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the Bank.
  4. "Unallocated" includes items such as tax paid in advance net of provision, deferred tax and provisions to the extent reckoned at the entity level.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(₹ in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

March

December

March

March

March

Particulars

31, 2023

31, 2022

31, 2022

31, 2023

31, 2022

no.

(Q4-2023)

(Q3-2023)

(Q4-2022)

(FY2023)

(FY2022)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

34,438.91

31,618.81

24,999.46

121,066.81

95,406.87

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

25,353.68

23,259.99

17,680.63

87,929.24

66,886.54

b)

Income on investments

7,827.87

7,136.29

5,623.55

27,905.03

21,990.64

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other

inter-bank funds

707.14

595.39

684.42

2,305.46

1,819.60

d)

Others

550.22

627.14

1,010.86

2,927.08

4,710.09

2.

Other income

19,483.84

16,240.69

17,834.60

65,111.99

62,129.45

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

53,922.75

47,859.50

42,834.06

186,178.80

157,536.32

4.

Interest expended

14,479.47

12,977.89

10,633.93

50,543.39

41,166.67

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

24,237.09

20,511.90

20,672.09

82,439.02

73,151.73

e)

Employee cost

4,248.00

3,723.10

3,115.32

15,234.17

12,341.60

f)

Other operating expenses

19,989.09

16,788.80

17,556.77

67,204.85

60,810.13

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

38,716.56

33,489.79

31,306.02

132,982.41

114,318.40

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

15,206.19

14,369.71

11,528.04

53,196.39

43,217.92

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 3)

1,722.05

2,434.12

1,103.27

6,939.93

8,976.65

9.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL

13,484.14

11,935.59

10,424.77

46,256.46

34,241.27

ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

11.

Add: Share of profit in associates

251.07

229.44

178.76

998.29

754.43

12.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX AND

13,735.21

12,165.03

10,603.53

47,254.75

34,995.70

MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)

13.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

3,498.92

2,999.41

2,514.42

11,793.44

8,457.44

g)

Current tax

3,178.06

2,905.98

2,021.74

11,456.44

7,404.45

h)

Deferred tax

320.86

93.43

492.68

337.00

1,052.99

14.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

383.59

373.20

370.17

1,424.67

1,428.16

15.

NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX

(12)-(13)-(14)

9,852.70

8,792.42

7,718.94

34,036.64

25,110.10

16.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

17.

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)

9,852.70

8,792.42

7,718.94

34,036.64

25,110.10

18.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2/- each)

1,396.78

1,395.62

1,389.97

1,396.78

1,389.97

19.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

209,248.29

199,333.21

177,167.61

209,248.29

177,167.61

20.

Earnings per share (EPS)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax

expense (in ₹)

14.12

12.61

11.11

48.86

36.21

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax

expense (in ₹)

13.84

12.35

10.88

47.84

35.44

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 15:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
