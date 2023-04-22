ICICI Bank: Financial Results - Quarter ended March 31, 2023

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(₹ in crore)

Three months ended Year ended

Sr. March December March March March

Particulars 31, 2023 31, 2022 31, 2022 31, 2023 31, 2022

(Q4-2023) (Q3-2023) (Q4-2022) (FY2023) (FY2022)

(Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited)

1. Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d) 34,438.91 31,618.81 24,999.46 121,066.81 95,406.87

a) Interest/discount on advances/bills 25,353.68 23,259.99 17,680.63 87,929.24 66,886.54

b) Income on investments 7,827.87 7,136.29 5,623.55 27,905.03 21,990.64

c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other

inter-bank funds 707.14 595.39 684.42 2,305.46 1,819.60

d) Others 550.22 627.14 1,010.86 2,927.08 4,710.09

2. Other income 19,483.84 16,240.69 17,834.60 65,111.99 62,129.45

3. TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2) 53,922.75 47,859.50 42,834.06 186,178.80 157,536.32

4. Interest expended 14,479.47 12,977.89 10,633.93 50,543.39 41,166.67

5. Operating expenses (e)+(f) 24,237.09 20,511.90 20,672.09 82,439.02 73,151.73

e) Employee cost 4,248.00 3,723.10 3,115.32 15,234.17 12,341.60

f) Other operating expenses 19,989.09 16,788.80 17,556.77 67,204.85 60,810.13

6. TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies) 38,716.56 33,489.79 31,306.02 132,982.41 114,318.40

7. OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies) 15,206.19 14,369.71 11,528.04 53,196.39 43,217.92

8. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 3) 1,722.05 2,434.12 1,103.27 6,939.93 8,976.65

9. PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL 13,484.14 11,935.59 10,424.77 46,256.46 34,241.27

ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

10. Exceptional items .. .. .. .. ..

11. Add: Share of profit in associates 251.07 229.44 178.76 998.29 754.43

12. PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX AND 13,735.21 12,165.03 10,603.53 47,254.75 34,995.70

MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)

13. Tax expense (g)+(h) 3,498.92 2,999.41 2,514.42 11,793.44 8,457.44

g) Current tax 3,178.06 2,905.98 2,021.74 11,456.44 7,404.45

h) Deferred tax 320.86 93.43 492.68 337.00 1,052.99

14. Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders 383.59 373.20 370.17 1,424.67 1,428.16

15. NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX

(12)-(13)-(14) 9,852.70 8,792.42 7,718.94 34,036.64 25,110.10

16. Extraordinary items (net of tax expense) .. .. .. .. ..

17. NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16) 9,852.70 8,792.42 7,718.94 34,036.64 25,110.10

18. Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2/- each) 1,396.78 1,395.62 1,389.97 1,396.78 1,389.97

19. Reserves excluding revaluation reserves 209,248.29 199,333.21 177,167.61 209,248.29 177,167.61

20. Earnings per share (EPS)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax

expense (in ₹) 14.12 12.61 11.11 48.86 36.21

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax