ICICI BANK LIMITED    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended December 31, 2020

01/30/2021 | 05:34am EST

01/30/2021 | 05:34am EST
2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900, Fax: 022-26531230, Email: investor@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in crore)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

Sr.

December

September

December

December

December

March

Particulars

31, 2020

30, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2020

no.

(Q3-2021)

(Q2-2021)

(Q3-2020)

(9M-2021)

(9M-2020)

(FY2020)

(Unaudited)

(Unudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

19,729.79

19,622.46

19,064.28

59,276.60

55,609.64

74,798.32

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

14,034.81

14,037.91

14,795.57

42,649.39

42,715.99

57,551.11

b)

Income on investments

4,120.45

4,313.78

3,678.93

12,624.94

11,050.26

14,673.21

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

458.13

421.13

184.24

1,324.08

467.94

682.15

d)

Others

1,116.40

849.64

405.54

2,678.19

1,375.45

1,891.85

2.

Other income (refer note no. 6)

4,686.27

4,028.31

4,573.98

14,857.18

12,193.64

16,448.62

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

24,416.06

23,650.77

23,638.26

74,133.78

67,803.28

91,246.94

4.

Interest expended

9,817.33

10,256.37

10,518.96

30,718.30

31,269.46

41,531.25

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

5,778.97

5,133.31

5,570.67

15,558.18

15,822.63

21,614.41

e)

Employee cost

1,949.93

1,967.34

1,942.11

6,083.35

6,036.73

8,271.24

f)

Other operating expenses

3,829.04

3,165.97

3,628.56

9,474.83

9,785.90

13,343.17

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

15,596.30

15,389.68

16,089.63

46,276.48

47,092.09

63,145.66

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

8,819.76

8,261.09

7,548.63

27,857.30

20,711.19

28,101.28

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note

no. 3 to 5 below)

2,741.72

2,995.27

2,083.20

13,330.94

8,085.80

14,053.24

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

6,078.04

5,265.82

5,465.43

14,526.36

12,625.39

14,048.04

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

6,078.04

5,265.82

5,465.43

14,526.36

12,625.39

14,048.04

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

1,138.45

1,014.49

1,318.97

2,736.29

5,915.94

6,117.23

g)

Current period tax

1,401.51

1,097.99

1,514.60

3,272.39

2,941.27

3,746.03

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

(263.06)

(83.50)

(195.63)

(536.10)

2,974.67

2,371.20

13.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER

TAX (11)-(12)

4,939.59

4,251.33

4,146.46

11,790.07

6,709.45

7,930.81

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

4,939.59

4,251.33

4,146.46

11,790.07

6,709.45

7,930.81

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2 each)

1,380.95

1,379.46

1,294.08

1,380.95

1,294.08

1,294.76

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

138,269.45

133,154.55

110,659.00

138,269.45

110,659.00

112,091.29

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.34%

0.34%

0.31%

0.34%

0.31%

0.31%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

18.04%

18.47%

16.50%

18.04%

16.50%

16.11%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net

of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

7.16

6.35

6.41

17.63

10.39

12.28

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items,

net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

7.05

6.29

6.30

17.42

10.23

12.08

19.

NPA Ratio1 (refer note no. 3)

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-

off)

34,860.43

38,989.19

43,453.86

34,860.43

43,453.86

41,409.16

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

4,860.55

7,187.51

10,388.50

4,860.55

10,388.50

10,113.86

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer

assets

(net

of

write-off) to gross customer assets

4.38%

5.17%

5.95%

4.38%

5.95%

5.53%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer

assets

to

net

customer assets

0.63%

1.00%

1.49%

0.63%

1.49%

1.41%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

1.70%

1.50%

1.68%

1.39%

0.93%

0.81%

1. At December 31, 2020, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 4.72% (September 30, 2020: 5.63%, March 31, 2020:

6.04%, December 31, 2019: 6.39%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.69% (September 30, 2020: 1.09%, March 31, 2020: 1.54%, December 31,

2019: 1.60%).

1

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

(Rs. in crore)

At

Particulars

December 31,

September

March

December 31,

2020

30, 2020

31, 2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,380.95

1,379.46

1,294.76

1,294.08

Employees stock options outstanding

3.26

3.45

3.49

3.64

Reserves and surplus

141,384.32

136,269.42

115,206.16

113,703.51

Deposits

874,347.55

832,935.62

770,968.99

716,345.08

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

111,608.07

136,426.86

162,896.76

137,374.68

Other liabilities and provisions

64,493.04

55,956.34

47,994.99

38,347.01

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,193,217.19

1,162,971.15

1,098,365.15

1,007,068.00

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

29,405.64

30,537.84

35,283.96

36,214.56

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

104,863.87

106,053.91

83,871.78

34,222.46

Investments

275,260.63

289,623.03

249,531.48

227,479.99

Advances

699,017.46

652,607.99

645,289.97

635,654.26

Fixed assets

8,716.76

8,706.83

8,410.29

8,087.87

Other assets

75,952.83

75,441.55

75,977.67

65,408.86

Total Assets

1,193,217.19

1,162,971.15

1,098,365.15

1,007,068.00

2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in crore)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

December

September

December

December

December

March

Sr.

Particulars

31, 2020

30, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2020

no.

(Q3-2021)

(Q2-2021)

(Q3-2020)

(9M-2021)

(9M-2020)

(FY2020)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

22,213.88

22,226.49

21,622.94

66,863.08

63,095.09

84,835.77

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

14,761.80

14,805.93

15,679.02

44,903.43

45,247.23

60,928.31

b)

Income on investments

5,793.88

6,061.02

5,243.29

17,708.63

15,733.47

20,971.20

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

523.19

488.72

238.39

1,516.38

634.81

907.41

d)

Others

1,135.01

870.82

462.24

2,734.64

1,479.58

2,028.85

2.

Other income (refer note no. 6)

18,240.57

17,094.93

16,748.01

50,852.11

46,569.53

64,950.33

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

40,454.45

39,321.42

38,370.95

117,715.19

109,664.62

149,786.10

4.

Interest expended

10,412.04

10,944.95

11,297.12

32,704.01

33,640.43

44,665.52

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

19,784.13

18,453.81

18,177.11

52,538.36

50,997.19

71,517.90

e)

Employee cost

2,658.38

2,731.93

2,717.36

8,247.67

8,258.34

11,156.75

f)

Other operating expenses

17,125.75

15,721.88

15,459.75

44,290.69

42,738.85

60,361.15

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

30,196.17

29,398.76

29,474.23

85,242.37

84,637.62

116,183.42

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

10,258.28

9,922.66

8,896.72

32,472.82

25,027.00

33,602.68

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note

no. 3 to 5 below)

2,700.29

3,049.95

2,131.44

13,454.82

8,415.86

15,014.07

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

7,557.99

6,872.71

6,765.28

19,018.00

16,611.14

18,588.61

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

7,557.99

6,872.71

6,765.28

19,018.00

16,611.14

18,588.61

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

1,538.21

1,446.38

1,651.00

3,984.98

6,998.89

7,363.14

g)

Current period tax

1,825.85

1,591.92

1,864.38

4,666.75

4,111.49

5,177.81

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

(287.64)

(145.54)

(213.38)

(681.77)

2,887.40

2,185.33

13.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

521.63

544.00

444.18

1,534.86

1,297.26

1,659.16

14.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER

TAX (11)-(12)-(13)

5,498.15

4,882.33

4,670.10

13,498.16

8,314.99

9,566.31

15.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

..

16.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (14)-(15)

5,498.15

4,882.33

4,670.10

13,498.16

8,314.99

9,566.31

17.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2/- each)

1,380.95

1,379.46

1,294.08

1,380.95

1,294.08

1,294.76

18.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

147,679.51

141,499.23

117,867.53

147,679.51

117,867.53

118,518.45

19.

Analytical ratios

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax

expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

7.97

7.30

7.22

20.18

12.88

14.81

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax

expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

7.84

7.21

7.09

19.91

12.66

14.55

3

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Rs. in crore)

At

Particulars

December 31,

September

March

December 31,

2020

30, 2020

31, 2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,380.95

1,379.46

1,294.76

1,294.08

Employees stock options outstanding

3.26

3.45

3.49

3.64

Reserves and surplus

150,822.87

144,642.59

121,661.81

120,937.53

Minority interest

9,256.60

8,482.86

6,794.77

7,058.94

Deposits

904,332.98

863,139.13

800,784.46

746,786.81

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

154,718.42

189,941.45

213,851.78

189,302.83

Liabilities on policies in force

194,227.16

172,685.09

145,486.25

163,856.71

Other liabilities and provisions

104,610.98

95,739.67

87,414.91

75,670.15

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,519,353.22

1,476,013.70

1,377,292.23

1,304,910.69

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

29,839.70

30,587.66

35,311.93

36,309.55

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

118,440.33

117,422.68

92,540.99

43,086.10

Investments

513,138.95

511,618.43

443,472.63

435,262.70

Advances

757,746.07

713,359.08

706,246.11

700,474.11

Fixed assets

10,662.75

10,655.58

10,408.66

10,079.90

Other assets

89,525.42

92,370.27

89,311.91

79,698.33

Total Assets

1,519,353.22

1,476,013.70

1,377,292.23

1,304,910.69

4

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
