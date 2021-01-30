ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended December 31, 2020

2

(Rs. in crore) Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended Sr. December September December December December March Particulars 31, 2020 30, 2020 31, 2019 31, 2020 31, 2019 31, 2020 no. (Q3-2021) (Q2-2021) (Q3-2020) (9M-2021) (9M-2020) (FY2020) (Unaudited) (Unudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 1. Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d) 19,729.79 19,622.46 19,064.28 59,276.60 55,609.64 74,798.32 a) Interest/discount on advances/bills 14,034.81 14,037.91 14,795.57 42,649.39 42,715.99 57,551.11 b) Income on investments 4,120.45 4,313.78 3,678.93 12,624.94 11,050.26 14,673.21 c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other inter-bank funds 458.13 421.13 184.24 1,324.08 467.94 682.15 d) Others 1,116.40 849.64 405.54 2,678.19 1,375.45 1,891.85 2. Other income (refer note no. 6) 4,686.27 4,028.31 4,573.98 14,857.18 12,193.64 16,448.62 3. TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2) 24,416.06 23,650.77 23,638.26 74,133.78 67,803.28 91,246.94 4. Interest expended 9,817.33 10,256.37 10,518.96 30,718.30 31,269.46 41,531.25 5. Operating expenses (e)+(f) 5,778.97 5,133.31 5,570.67 15,558.18 15,822.63 21,614.41 e) Employee cost 1,949.93 1,967.34 1,942.11 6,083.35 6,036.73 8,271.24 f) Other operating expenses 3,829.04 3,165.97 3,628.56 9,474.83 9,785.90 13,343.17 6. TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5) (excluding provisions and contingencies) 15,596.30 15,389.68 16,089.63 46,276.48 47,092.09 63,145.66 7. OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6) (Profit before provisions and contingencies) 8,819.76 8,261.09 7,548.63 27,857.30 20,711.19 28,101.28 8. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 3 to 5 below) 2,741.72 2,995.27 2,083.20 13,330.94 8,085.80 14,053.24 9. PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8) 6,078.04 5,265.82 5,465.43 14,526.36 12,625.39 14,048.04 10. Exceptional items .. .. .. .. .. .. 11. PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX (9)-(10) 6,078.04 5,265.82 5,465.43 14,526.36 12,625.39 14,048.04 12. Tax expense (g)+(h) 1,138.45 1,014.49 1,318.97 2,736.29 5,915.94 6,117.23 g) Current period tax 1,401.51 1,097.99 1,514.60 3,272.39 2,941.27 3,746.03 h) Deferred tax adjustment (263.06) (83.50) (195.63) (536.10) 2,974.67 2,371.20 13. NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX (11)-(12) 4,939.59 4,251.33 4,146.46 11,790.07 6,709.45 7,930.81 14. Extraordinary items (net of tax expense) .. .. .. .. .. .. 15. NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14) 4,939.59 4,251.33 4,146.46 11,790.07 6,709.45 7,930.81 16. Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2 each) 1,380.95 1,379.46 1,294.08 1,380.95 1,294.08 1,294.76 17. Reserves excluding revaluation reserves 138,269.45 133,154.55 110,659.00 138,269.45 110,659.00 112,091.29 18. Analytical ratios i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India 0.34% 0.34% 0.31% 0.34% 0.31% 0.31% ii) Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III) 18.04% 18.47% 16.50% 18.04% 16.50% 16.11% iii) Earnings per share (EPS) a) Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.) 7.16 6.35 6.41 17.63 10.39 12.28 b) Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.) 7.05 6.29 6.30 17.42 10.23 12.08 19. NPA Ratio1 (refer note no. 3) i) Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write- off) 34,860.43 38,989.19 43,453.86 34,860.43 43,453.86 41,409.16 ii) Net non-performing customer assets 4,860.55 7,187.51 10,388.50 4,860.55 10,388.50 10,113.86 iii) % of gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-off) to gross customer assets 4.38% 5.17% 5.95% 4.38% 5.95% 5.53% iv) % of net non-performing customer assets to net customer assets 0.63% 1.00% 1.49% 0.63% 1.49% 1.41% 20. Return on assets (annualised) 1.70% 1.50% 1.68% 1.39% 0.93% 0.81%

1. At December 31, 2020, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 4.72% (September 30, 2020: 5.63%, March 31, 2020:

6.04%, December 31, 2019: 6.39%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.69% (September 30, 2020: 1.09%, March 31, 2020: 1.54%, December 31,

2019: 1.60%).