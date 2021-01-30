ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended December 31, 2020
2
STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs. in crore)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
Sr.
December
September
December
December
December
March
Particulars
31, 2020
30, 2020
31, 2019
31, 2020
31, 2019
31, 2020
no.
(Q3-2021)
(Q2-2021)
(Q3-2020)
(9M-2021)
(9M-2020)
(FY2020)
(Unaudited)
(Unudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1.
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
19,729.79
19,622.46
19,064.28
59,276.60
55,609.64
74,798.32
a)
Interest/discount on advances/bills
14,034.81
14,037.91
14,795.57
42,649.39
42,715.99
57,551.11
b)
Income on investments
4,120.45
4,313.78
3,678.93
12,624.94
11,050.26
14,673.21
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
458.13
421.13
184.24
1,324.08
467.94
682.15
d)
Others
1,116.40
849.64
405.54
2,678.19
1,375.45
1,891.85
2.
Other income (refer note no. 6)
4,686.27
4,028.31
4,573.98
14,857.18
12,193.64
16,448.62
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
24,416.06
23,650.77
23,638.26
74,133.78
67,803.28
91,246.94
4.
Interest expended
9,817.33
10,256.37
10,518.96
30,718.30
31,269.46
41,531.25
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
5,778.97
5,133.31
5,570.67
15,558.18
15,822.63
21,614.41
e)
Employee cost
1,949.93
1,967.34
1,942.11
6,083.35
6,036.73
8,271.24
f)
Other operating expenses
3,829.04
3,165.97
3,628.56
9,474.83
9,785.90
13,343.17
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
15,596.30
15,389.68
16,089.63
46,276.48
47,092.09
63,145.66
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
8,819.76
8,261.09
7,548.63
27,857.30
20,711.19
28,101.28
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note
no. 3 to 5 below)
2,741.72
2,995.27
2,083.20
13,330.94
8,085.80
14,053.24
9.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
6,078.04
5,265.82
5,465.43
14,526.36
12,625.39
14,048.04
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
..
11.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
TAX (9)-(10)
6,078.04
5,265.82
5,465.43
14,526.36
12,625.39
14,048.04
12.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
1,138.45
1,014.49
1,318.97
2,736.29
5,915.94
6,117.23
g)
Current period tax
1,401.51
1,097.99
1,514.60
3,272.39
2,941.27
3,746.03
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
(263.06)
(83.50)
(195.63)
(536.10)
2,974.67
2,371.20
13.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER
TAX (11)-(12)
4,939.59
4,251.33
4,146.46
11,790.07
6,709.45
7,930.81
14.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
..
15.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)
4,939.59
4,251.33
4,146.46
11,790.07
6,709.45
7,930.81
16.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2 each)
1,380.95
1,379.46
1,294.08
1,380.95
1,294.08
1,294.76
17.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
138,269.45
133,154.55
110,659.00
138,269.45
110,659.00
112,091.29
18.
Analytical ratios
i)
Percentage of shares held by Government of India
0.34%
0.34%
0.31%
0.34%
0.31%
0.31%
ii)
Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)
18.04%
18.47%
16.50%
18.04%
16.50%
16.11%
iii)
Earnings per share (EPS)
a)
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net
of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
7.16
6.35
6.41
17.63
10.39
12.28
b)
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items,
net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
7.05
6.29
6.30
17.42
10.23
12.08
19.
NPA Ratio
1 (refer note no. 3)
i)
Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-
off)
34,860.43
38,989.19
43,453.86
34,860.43
43,453.86
41,409.16
ii)
Net non-performing customer assets
4,860.55
7,187.51
10,388.50
4,860.55
10,388.50
10,113.86
iii)
% of gross non-performing customer
assets
(net
of
write-off) to gross customer assets
4.38%
5.17%
5.95%
4.38%
5.95%
5.53%
iv)
% of net non-performing customer
assets
to
net
customer assets
0.63%
1.00%
1.49%
0.63%
1.49%
1.41%
20.
Return on assets (annualised)
1.70%
1.50%
1.68%
1.39%
0.93%
0.81%
1. At December 31, 2020, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 4.72% (September 30, 2020: 5.63%, March 31, 2020:
6.04%, December 31, 2019: 6.39%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.69% (September 30, 2020: 1.09%, March 31, 2020: 1.54%, December 31,
2019: 1.60%).
SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET
(Rs. in crore)
At
Particulars
December 31,
September
March
December 31,
2020
30, 2020
31, 2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,380.95
1,379.46
1,294.76
1,294.08
Employees stock options outstanding
3.26
3.45
3.49
3.64
Reserves and surplus
141,384.32
136,269.42
115,206.16
113,703.51
Deposits
874,347.55
832,935.62
770,968.99
716,345.08
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
111,608.07
136,426.86
162,896.76
137,374.68
Other liabilities and provisions
64,493.04
55,956.34
47,994.99
38,347.01
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,193,217.19
1,162,971.15
1,098,365.15
1,007,068.00
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
29,405.64
30,537.84
35,283.96
36,214.56
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
104,863.87
106,053.91
83,871.78
34,222.46
Investments
275,260.63
289,623.03
249,531.48
227,479.99
Advances
699,017.46
652,607.99
645,289.97
635,654.26
Fixed assets
8,716.76
8,706.83
8,410.29
8,087.87
Other assets
75,952.83
75,441.55
75,977.67
65,408.86
Total Assets
1,193,217.19
1,162,971.15
1,098,365.15
1,007,068.00
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs. in crore)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
December
September
December
December
December
March
Sr.
Particulars
31, 2020
30, 2020
31, 2019
31, 2020
31, 2019
31, 2020
no.
(Q3-2021)
(Q2-2021)
(Q3-2020)
(9M-2021)
(9M-2020)
(FY2020)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1.
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
22,213.88
22,226.49
21,622.94
66,863.08
63,095.09
84,835.77
a)
Interest/discount on advances/bills
14,761.80
14,805.93
15,679.02
44,903.43
45,247.23
60,928.31
b)
Income on investments
5,793.88
6,061.02
5,243.29
17,708.63
15,733.47
20,971.20
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
523.19
488.72
238.39
1,516.38
634.81
907.41
d)
Others
1,135.01
870.82
462.24
2,734.64
1,479.58
2,028.85
2.
Other income (refer note no. 6)
18,240.57
17,094.93
16,748.01
50,852.11
46,569.53
64,950.33
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
40,454.45
39,321.42
38,370.95
117,715.19
109,664.62
149,786.10
4.
Interest expended
10,412.04
10,944.95
11,297.12
32,704.01
33,640.43
44,665.52
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
19,784.13
18,453.81
18,177.11
52,538.36
50,997.19
71,517.90
e)
Employee cost
2,658.38
2,731.93
2,717.36
8,247.67
8,258.34
11,156.75
f)
Other operating expenses
17,125.75
15,721.88
15,459.75
44,290.69
42,738.85
60,361.15
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
30,196.17
29,398.76
29,474.23
85,242.37
84,637.62
116,183.42
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
10,258.28
9,922.66
8,896.72
32,472.82
25,027.00
33,602.68
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note
no. 3 to 5 below)
2,700.29
3,049.95
2,131.44
13,454.82
8,415.86
15,014.07
9.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
7,557.99
6,872.71
6,765.28
19,018.00
16,611.14
18,588.61
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
..
11.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
TAX (9)-(10)
7,557.99
6,872.71
6,765.28
19,018.00
16,611.14
18,588.61
12.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
1,538.21
1,446.38
1,651.00
3,984.98
6,998.89
7,363.14
g)
Current period tax
1,825.85
1,591.92
1,864.38
4,666.75
4,111.49
5,177.81
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
(287.64)
(145.54)
(213.38)
(681.77)
2,887.40
2,185.33
13.
Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders
521.63
544.00
444.18
1,534.86
1,297.26
1,659.16
14.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER
TAX (11)-(12)-(13)
5,498.15
4,882.33
4,670.10
13,498.16
8,314.99
9,566.31
15.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
..
16.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (14)-(15)
5,498.15
4,882.33
4,670.10
13,498.16
8,314.99
9,566.31
17.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value
Rs. 2/- each)
1,380.95
1,379.46
1,294.08
1,380.95
1,294.08
1,294.76
18.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
147,679.51
141,499.23
117,867.53
147,679.51
117,867.53
118,518.45
19.
Analytical ratios
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax
expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
7.97
7.30
7.22
20.18
12.88
14.81
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax
expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
7.84
7.21
7.09
19.91
12.66
14.55
SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Rs. in crore)
At
Particulars
December 31,
September
March
December 31,
2020
30, 2020
31, 2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,380.95
1,379.46
1,294.76
1,294.08
Employees stock options outstanding
3.26
3.45
3.49
3.64
Reserves and surplus
150,822.87
144,642.59
121,661.81
120,937.53
Minority interest
9,256.60
8,482.86
6,794.77
7,058.94
Deposits
904,332.98
863,139.13
800,784.46
746,786.81
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
154,718.42
189,941.45
213,851.78
189,302.83
Liabilities on policies in force
194,227.16
172,685.09
145,486.25
163,856.71
Other liabilities and provisions
104,610.98
95,739.67
87,414.91
75,670.15
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,519,353.22
1,476,013.70
1,377,292.23
1,304,910.69
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
29,839.70
30,587.66
35,311.93
36,309.55
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
118,440.33
117,422.68
92,540.99
43,086.10
Investments
513,138.95
511,618.43
443,472.63
435,262.70
Advances
757,746.07
713,359.08
706,246.11
700,474.11
Fixed assets
10,662.75
10,655.58
10,408.66
10,079.90
Other assets
89,525.42
92,370.27
89,311.91
79,698.33
Total Assets
1,519,353.22
1,476,013.70
1,377,292.23
1,304,910.69
