    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/21 07:09:11 am
804.5 INR   -0.71%
ICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended December 31, 2021
PU
ICICI BANK : Financial Results – Quarter ended December 31, 2021
PU
01/20Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended December 31, 2021

01/22/2022 | 07:24am EST
2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900,Fax: 022-26531230,Email: investor@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in crore)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

Sr.

December

September

December

December

December

March

Particulars

31, 2021

30, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

no.

(Q3-2022)

(Q2-2022)

(Q3-2021)

(9M-2022)

(9M-2021)

(FY2021)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

22,082.60

21,233.64

19,729.79

63,699.65

59,276.60

79,118.27

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

16,234.21

15,738.09

14,034.81

46,956.88

42,649.39

57,288.81

b)

Income on investments

4,050.30

4,098.07

4,120.45

12,189.88

12,624.94

16,539.78

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

547.58

259.50

458.13

947.85

1,324.08

1,631.91

d)

Others

1,250.51

1,137.98

1,116.40

3,605.04

2,678.19

3,657.77

2.

Other income (refer note no.6)

4,987.07

4,797.18

4,686.27

13,780.11

14,857.18

18,968.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

27,069.67

26,030.82

24,416.06

77,479.76

74,133.78

98,086.80

4.

Interest expended

9,846.56

9,543.90

9,817.33

28,838.11

30,718.30

40,128.84

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

7,074.86

6,572.20

5,778.97

19,684.28

15,558.18

21,560.83

e)

Employee cost (refer note no. 3)

2,484.84

2,384.59

1,949.93

7,243.82

6,083.35

8,091.78

f)

Other operating expenses

4,590.02

4,187.61

3,829.04

12,440.46

9,474.83

13,469.05

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

16,921.42

16,116.10

15,596.30

48,522.39

46,276.48

61,689.67

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

10,148.25

9,914.72

8,819.76

28,957.37

27,857.30

36,397.13

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer

note no. 4 and 5)

2,007.30

2,713.48

2,741.72

7,572.47

13,330.94

16,214.41

9.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

8,140.95

7,201.24

6,078.04

21,384.90

14,526.36

20,182.72

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX

(9)-(10)

8,140.95

7,201.24

6,078.04

21,384.90

14,526.36

20,182.72

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

1,947.14

1,690.29

1,138.45

5,064.12

2,736.29

3,990.04

g)

Current period tax

1,647.63

1,577.87

1,401.51

4,527.28

3,272.39

4,665.66

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

299.51

112.42

(263.06)

536.84

(536.10)

(675.62)

13.

NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX

(11)-(12)

6,193.81

5,510.95

4,939.59

16,320.78

11,790.07

16,192.68

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

6,193.81

5,510.95

4,939.59

16,320.78

11,790.07

16,192.68

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2 each)

1,388.88

1,387.09

1,380.95

1,388.88

1,380.95

1,383.41

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

158,389.81

152,176.34

138,269.45

158,389.81

138,269.45

143,029.08

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.19%

0.20%

0.34%

0.19%

0.34%

0.34%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

17.91%

18.33%

18.04%

17.91%

18.04%

19.12%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,

net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

8.93

7.95

7.16

23.55

17.63

24.01

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary

items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in

Rs.)

8.74

7.79

7.05

23.08

17.42

23.67

19.

NPA Ratio1

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of

write-off)

37,052.74

41,437.41

34,860.43

37,052.74

34,860.43

41,373.42

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

7,343.88

8,161.04

4,860.55

7,343.88

4,860.55

9,180.20

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of

write-off) to gross customer assets

4.13%

4.82%

4.38%2

4.13%

4.38%2

4.96%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer assets to net

customer assets

0.85%

0.99%

0.63%2

0.85%

0.63%2

1.14%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

1.90%

1.79%

1.70%

1.74%

1.39%

1.42%

21.

Net worth3

151,044.26

144,264.76

130,095.79

151,044.26

130,095.79

134,709.32

22.

Outstanding redeemable preference shares

..

..

..

..

..

..

23.

Capital redemption reserve

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

24.

Debt-equity ratio4

0.39

0.38

0.50

0.39

0.50

0.51

25.

Total debts to total assets5

8.09%

6.50%

9.35%

8.09%

9.35%

7.45%

  1. At December 31, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 4.32% (September 30, 2021: 5.12%, March 31, 2021:
    5.33%, December 31, 2020: 4.72%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.90% (September 30, 2021: 1.06%, March 31, 2021: 1.24%, December 31, 2020: 0.69%).
  2. Including borrower accounts overdue for more than 90 days at December 31, 2020 and not classified as NPA pursuant to the Supreme Court order, the pro forma gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio (based on customer assets), would have been 5.42% and 1.26% respectively at December 31, 2020.
  3. Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.
  4. Debt represent borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.
  5. Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.

1

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

(Rs. in crore)

At

Particulars

December

September

March

December

31, 2021

30, 2021

31, 2021

31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,388.88

1,387.09

1,383.41

1,380.95

Employees stock options outstanding

196.57

127.22

3.10

3.26

Reserves and surplus

161,482.68

155,269.93

146,122.67

141,384.32

Deposits

1,017,466.71

977,448.59

932,522.16

874,347.55

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

109,585.42

82,988.53

91,630.96

111,608.07

Other liabilities and provisions

64,075.37

58,780.94

58,770.38

64,493.04

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,354,195.63

1,276,002.30

1,230,432.68

1,193,217.19

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

55,643.55

45,097.02

46,031.19

29,405.64

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

125,265.77

104,946.82

87,097.06

104,863.87

Investments

284,823.43

285,220.04

281,286.54

275,260.63

Advances

813,991.62

764,937.43

733,729.09

699,017.46

Fixed assets

9,155.60

9,153.23

8,877.58

8,716.76

Other assets

65,315.66

66,647.76

73,411.22

75,952.83

Total Assets

1,354,195.63

1,276,002.30

1,230,432.68

1,193,217.19

2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in crore)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

Sr.

December

September

December

December

December

March

Particulars

31, 2021

30, 2021

31, 2020

no.

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

(Q3-2022)

(Q2-2022)

(Q3-2021)

(9M-2022)

(9M-2021)

(FY2021)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

24,314.25

23,478.00

22,213.88

70,407.41

66,863.08

89,162.66

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

17,019.99

16,488.48

14,761.80

49,205.91

44,903.43

60,261.69

b)

Income on investments

5,384.90

5,502.13

5,793.88

16,367.09

17,708.63

23,264.25

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

616.17

321.56

523.19

1,135.18

1,516.38

1,881.72

d)

Others

1,293.19

1,165.83

1,135.01

3,699.23

2,734.64

3,755.00

2.

Other income (refer note no. 6)

15,551.55

16,006.49

18,205.20

44,294.85

50,761.47

72,029.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

39,865.80

39,484.49

40,419.08

114,702.26

117,624.55

161,192.19

4.

Interest expended

10,372.37

10,092.56

10,412.04

30,532.74

32,704.01

42,659.09

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

18,341.79

18,267.01

19,784.13

52,479.64

52,538.36

76,271.67

e)

Employee cost (refer note no. 3)

3,232.59

3,021.92

2,658.38

9,226.28

8,247.67

11,050.91

f)

Other operating expenses

15,109.20

15,245.09

17,125.75

43,253.36

44,290.69

65,220.76

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

28,714.16

28,359.57

30,196.17

83,012.38

85,242.37

118,930.76

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

11,151.64

11,124.92

10,222.91

31,689.88

32,382.18

42,261.43

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer

note no. 4 and 5)

2,128.54

2,774.17

2,700.29

7,873.38

13,454.82

16,377.39

9.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

9,023.10

8,350.75

7,522.62

23,816.50

18,927.36

25,884.04

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

..

11.

Add: Share of profit in associates

192.99

254.77

35.37

575.67

90.64

144.29

12.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX

AND MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)

9,216.09

8,605.52

7,557.99

24,392.17

19,018.00

26,028.33

13.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

2,256.20

2,034.92

1,538.21

5,943.02

3,984.98

5,664.37

g)

Current period tax

1,922.52

1,897.65

1,825.85

5,382.71

4,666.75

6,261.18

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

333.68

137.27

(287.64)

560.31

(681.77)

(596.81)

14.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

423.34

478.76

521.63

1,057.99

1,534.86

1,979.64

15.

NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX

(12)-(13)-(14)

6,536.55

6,091.84

5,498.15

17,391.16

13,498.16

18,384.32

16.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

..

17.

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)

6,536.55

6,091.84

5,498.15

17,391.16

13,498.16

18,384.32

18.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2/- each)

1,388.88

1,387.09

1,380.95

1,388.88

1,380.95

1,383.41

19.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

170,403.44

163,965.39

147,679.51

170,403.44

147,679.51

153,075.71

20.

Analytical ratios

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

9.42

8.79

7.97

25.10

20.18

27.26

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

9.21

8.60

7.84

24.56

19.91

26.83

3

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Rs. in crore)

At

Particulars

December

September

March

December

31, 2021

30, 2021

31, 2021

31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,388.88

1,387.09

1,383.41

1,380.95

Employees stock options outstanding

196.57

127.22

3.10

3.26

Reserves and surplus

173,528.00

167,090.67

156,200.99

150,822.87

Minority interest

5,801.53

5,617.31

9,588.34

9,256.60

Deposits

1,044,290.24

1,004,197.02

959,940.02

904,332.98

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

154,609.58

128,017.78

143,899.94

154,718.42

Liabilities on policies in force

226,445.59

226,633.26

203,180.04

194,227.16

Other liabilities and provisions

76,643.45

70,982.57

99,616.40

104,610.98

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,682,903.84

1,604,052.92

1,573,812.24

1,519,353.22

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

55,694.25

45,449.00

46,302.20

29,839.70

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

139,920.95

118,107.69

101,268.33

118,440.33

Investments

531,822.43

532,848.50

536,578.62

513,138.95

Advances

874,594.01

823,961.92

791,801.39

757,746.07

Fixed assets

10,381.79

10,357.93

10,809.26

10,662.75

Other assets

70,490.41

73,327.88

87,052.44

89,525.42

Total Assets

1,682,903.84

1,604,052.92

1,573,812.24

1,519,353.22

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS

(Rs. in crore)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

Sr.

December

September

December

December

December

March

Particulars

31, 2021

30, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

no.

(Q3-2022)

(Q2-2022)

(Q3-2021)

(9M-2022)

(9M-2021)

(FY2021)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1. Segment Revenue

a

Retail Banking

21,662.91

20,985.88

19,051.50

62,356.13

55,872.62

75,669.29

b

Wholesale Banking

10,327.98

9,686.57

9,279.22

29,484.33

28,054.22

37,194.53

c

Treasury

17,090.39

16,639.52

15,954.61

49,877.39

51,067.28

66,481.09

d

Other Banking

765.09

656.41

849.80

2,126.85

2,460.51

3,180.06

e

Life Insurance

11,157.92

11,658.00

11,085.66

32,000.06

28,947.02

43,621.59

f

General Insurance

..

..

3,369.50

..

9,560.37

12,964.83

g

Others

2,141.48

2,265.23

1,899.98

6,510.50

5,909.60

7,827.03

Total segment revenue

63,145.77

61,891.61

61,490.27

182,355.26

181,871.62

246,938.42

Less: Inter segment revenue

23,279.97

22,407.12

21,071.19

67,653.00

64,247.07

85,746.23

Income from operations

39,865.80

39,484.49

40,419.08

114,702.26

117,624.55

161,192.19

2. Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority

interest)

a

Retail Banking

3,761.58

2,606.16

(329.50)

6,757.15

5,441.50

7,739.97

b

Wholesale Banking

1,990.64

1,876.37

1,595.87

5,775.47

3,295.46

5,819.95

c

Treasury

2,050.81

2,632.13

2,339.58

7,351.03

8,801.68

10,615.59

d

Other Banking

265.58

156.55

207.35

567.45

495.71

573.57

e

Life Insurance

310.63

474.66

326.46

569.47

967.52

1,081.18

f

General Insurance

..

..

418.23

..

1,503.84

1,953.95

g

Others

1,048.02

1,188.20

1,019.97

3,190.71

2,976.63

4,007.71

h

Unallocated expenses

..

..

2,297.30

1,050.00

(3,750.00)

(4,750.00)

Total segment results

9,427.26

8,934.07

7,875.26

25,261.28

19,732.34

27,041.92

Less: Inter segment adjustment

404.16

583.32

352.64

1,444.78

804.98

1,157.88

Add: Share of profit in associates

192.99

254.77

35.37

575.67

90.64

144.29

Profit before tax and minority interest

9,216.09

8,605.52

7,557.99

24,392.17

19,018.00

26,028.33

3. Segment assets

a

Retail Banking

459,678.08

440,449.89

385,721.73

459,678.08

385,721.73

412,498.65

b

Wholesale Banking

362,965.28

334,763.84

317,952.79

362,965.28

317,952.79

325,937.50

c

Treasury

511,884.47

482,178.51

458,737.93

511,884.47

458,737.93

460,232.05

d

Other Banking

66,070.09

65,889.47

76,371.41

66,070.09

76,371.41

75,068.23

e

Life Insurance

241,108.93

241,441.14

207,531.21

241,108.93

207,531.21

216,918.91

f

General Insurance

..

..

38,697.94

..

38,697.94

38,943.61

g

Others

41,015.10

40,544.01

32,816.54

41,015.10

32,816.54

44,599.48

h

Unallocated

11,207.00

10,695.36

15,745.71

11,207.00

15,745.71

14,359.97

Total

1,693,928.95

1,615,962.22

1,533,575.26

1,693,928.95

1,533,575.26

1,588,558.40

Less: Inter segment adjustment

11,025.11

11,909.30

14,222.04

11,025.11

14,222.04

14,746.16

Total segment assets

1,682,903.84

1,604,052.92

1,519,353.22

1,682,903.84

1,519,353.22

1,573,812.24

4. Segment liabilities

a

Retail Banking

754,170.26

726,094.15

661,293.64

754,170.26

661,293.64

686,920.79

b

Wholesale Banking

309,777.81

293,984.46

256,049.68

309,777.81

256,049.68

282,163.92

c

Treasury

134,624.96

106,797.40

142,021.01

134,624.96

142,021.01

121,596.08

d

Other Banking

48,710.17

48,834.28

59,841.16

48,710.17

59,841.16

56,774.88

e

Life Insurance

232,222.12

232,835.33

198,748.47

232,222.12

198,748.47

207,915.76

f

General Insurance

..

..

31,344.47

..

31,344.47

31,143.21

g

Others

34,099.72

33,601.16

26,809.29

34,099.72

26,809.29

38,195.80

h

Unallocated

5,210.46

5,210.46

5,260.46

5,210.46

5,260.46

6,260.46

Total

1,518,815.50

1,447,357.24

1,381,368.18

1,518,815.50

1,381,368.18

1,430,970.90

Less: Inter segment adjustment

11,025.11

11,909.30

14,222.04

11,025.11

14,222.04

14,746.16

Total segment liabilities

1,507,790.39

1,435,447.94

1,367,146.14

1,507,790.39

1,367,146.14

1,416,224.74

5. Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets -

Segment liabilities)

a

Retail Banking

(294,492.18)

(285,644.25)

(275,571.91)

(294,492.18)

(275,571.91)

(274,422.14)

b

Wholesale Banking

53,187.47

40,779.38

61,903.11

53,187.47

61,903.11

43,773.58

c

Treasury

377,259.51

375,381.11

316,716.92

377,259.51

316,716.92

338,635.97

d

Other Banking

17,359.92

17,055.19

16,530.25

17,359.92

16,530.25

18,293.35

e

Life Insurance

8,886.81

8,605.81

8,782.74

8,886.81

8,782.74

9,003.15

f

General Insurance

..

..

7,353.47

..

7,353.47

7,800.40

g

Others

6,915.38

6,942.84

6,007.25

6,915.38

6,007.25

6,403.68

h

Unallocated

5,996.54

5,484.90

10,485.25

5,996.54

10,485.25

8,099.51

Total capital employed

175,113.45

168,604.98

152,207.08

175,113.45

152,207.08

157,587.50

4

Notes on segmental results:

  1. The disclosure on segmental reporting has been prepared in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular no. DBOD.No.BP.BC.81/21.04.018/2006- 07 dated April 18, 2007 on guidelines on enhanced disclosures on 'Segmental Reporting' which is effective from the reporting period ended March 31, 2008 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 on Revised Formats for Financial Results and Implementation of Ind-AS by Listed Entities.
  2. 'Retail Banking' includes exposures of the Bank which satisfy the four criteria of orientation, product, granularity and low value of individual exposures for retail exposures laid down in Basel Committee on Banking Supervision document 'International Convergence of Capital Measurement and Capital Standards: A Revised Framework'. This segment also includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution and the associated costs.
  3. 'Wholesale Banking' includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included under Retail Banking.
  4. 'Treasury' includes the entire investment and derivative portfolio of the Bank and ICICI Strategic Investments Fund.
  5. 'Other Banking' includes leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the Bank. Further, it includes the Bank's banking subsidiaries i.e. ICICI Bank UK PLC and ICICI Bank Canada.
  6. 'Life Insurance' represents ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited.
  7. General Insurance' represents ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. From April 1, 2021, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited ceased to be a subsidiary and accordingly general insurance has been discontinued as a business segment from April 1, 2021. From April 1, 2021, the Bank's share in the net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is included in "share of profit in associates".
  8. 'Others' comprises the consolidated entities of the Bank, not covered in any of the segments above.
  9. 'Unallocated' includes items such as tax paid in advance net of provision, deferred tax and provisions to the extent reckoned at the entity level.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
