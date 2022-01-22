ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended December 31, 2021

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
547.58
259.50
458.13
947.85
1,324.08
1,631.91
d)
Others
1,250.51
1,137.98
1,116.40
3,605.04
2,678.19
3,657.77
2.
Other income (refer note no.6)
4,987.07
4,797.18
4,686.27
13,780.11
14,857.18
18,968.53
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
27,069.67
26,030.82
24,416.06
77,479.76
74,133.78
98,086.80
4.
Interest expended
9,846.56
9,543.90
9,817.33
28,838.11
30,718.30
40,128.84
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
7,074.86
6,572.20
5,778.97
19,684.28
15,558.18
21,560.83
e)
Employee cost (refer note no. 3)
2,484.84
2,384.59
1,949.93
7,243.82
6,083.35
8,091.78
f)
Other operating expenses
4,590.02
4,187.61
3,829.04
12,440.46
9,474.83
13,469.05
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
16,921.42
16,116.10
15,596.30
48,522.39
46,276.48
61,689.67
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
10,148.25
9,914.72
8,819.76
28,957.37
27,857.30
36,397.13
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer
note no. 4 and 5)
2,007.30
2,713.48
2,741.72
7,572.47
13,330.94
16,214.41
9.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
8,140.95
7,201.24
6,078.04
21,384.90
14,526.36
20,182.72
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
..
11.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX
(9)-(10)
8,140.95
7,201.24
6,078.04
21,384.90
14,526.36
20,182.72
12.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
1,947.14
1,690.29
1,138.45
5,064.12
2,736.29
3,990.04
g)
Current period tax
1,647.63
1,577.87
1,401.51
4,527.28
3,272.39
4,665.66
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
299.51
112.42
(263.06)
536.84
(536.10)
(675.62)
13.
NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX
(11)-(12)
6,193.81
5,510.95
4,939.59
16,320.78
11,790.07
16,192.68
14.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
..
15.
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)
6,193.81
5,510.95
4,939.59
16,320.78
11,790.07
16,192.68
16.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2 each)
1,388.88
1,387.09
1,380.95
1,388.88
1,380.95
1,383.41
17.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
158,389.81
152,176.34
138,269.45
158,389.81
138,269.45
143,029.08
18.
Analytical ratios
i)
Percentage of shares held by Government of India
0.19%
0.20%
0.34%
0.19%
0.34%
0.34%
ii)
Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)
17.91%
18.33%
18.04%
17.91%
18.04%
19.12%
iii)
Earnings per share (EPS)
a)
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,
net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
8.93
7.95
7.16
23.55
17.63
24.01
b)
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary
items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in
Rs.)
8.74
7.79
7.05
23.08
17.42
23.67
19.
NPA Ratio1
i)
Gross non-performing customer assets (net of
write-off)
37,052.74
41,437.41
34,860.43
37,052.74
34,860.43
41,373.42
ii)
Net non-performing customer assets
7,343.88
8,161.04
4,860.55
7,343.88
4,860.55
9,180.20
iii)
% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of
write-off) to gross customer assets
4.13%
4.82%
4.38%2
4.13%
4.38%2
4.96%
iv)
% of net non-performing customer assets to net
customer assets
0.85%
0.99%
0.63%2
0.85%
0.63%2
1.14%
20.
Return on assets (annualised)
1.90%
1.79%
1.70%
1.74%
1.39%
1.42%
21.
Net worth3
151,044.26
144,264.76
130,095.79
151,044.26
130,095.79
134,709.32
22.
Outstanding redeemable preference shares
..
..
..
..
..
..
23.
Capital redemption reserve
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
24.
Debt-equity ratio4
0.39
0.38
0.50
0.39
0.50
0.51
25.
Total debts to total assets5
8.09%
6.50%
9.35%
8.09%
9.35%
7.45%
At December 31, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 4.32% (September 30, 2021: 5.12%, March 31, 2021:
5.33%, December 31, 2020: 4.72%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.90% (September 30, 2021: 1.06%, March 31, 2021: 1.24%, December 31, 2020: 0.69%).
Including borrower accounts overdue for more than 90 days at December 31, 2020 and not classified as NPA pursuant to the Supreme Court order, the pro forma gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio (based on customer assets), would have been 5.42% and 1.26% respectively at December 31, 2020.
Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.
Debt represent borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.
Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.
1
SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET
(Rs. in crore)
At
Particulars
December
September
March
December
31, 2021
30, 2021
31, 2021
31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,388.88
1,387.09
1,383.41
1,380.95
Employees stock options outstanding
196.57
127.22
3.10
3.26
Reserves and surplus
161,482.68
155,269.93
146,122.67
141,384.32
Deposits
1,017,466.71
977,448.59
932,522.16
874,347.55
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
109,585.42
82,988.53
91,630.96
111,608.07
Other liabilities and provisions
64,075.37
58,780.94
58,770.38
64,493.04
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,354,195.63
1,276,002.30
1,230,432.68
1,193,217.19
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
55,643.55
45,097.02
46,031.19
29,405.64
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
125,265.77
104,946.82
87,097.06
104,863.87
Investments
284,823.43
285,220.04
281,286.54
275,260.63
Advances
813,991.62
764,937.43
733,729.09
699,017.46
Fixed assets
9,155.60
9,153.23
8,877.58
8,716.76
Other assets
65,315.66
66,647.76
73,411.22
75,952.83
Total Assets
1,354,195.63
1,276,002.30
1,230,432.68
1,193,217.19
2
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs. in crore)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
Sr.
December
September
December
December
December
March
Particulars
31, 2021
30, 2021
31, 2020
no.
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2021
(Q3-2022)
(Q2-2022)
(Q3-2021)
(9M-2022)
(9M-2021)
(FY2021)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1.
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
24,314.25
23,478.00
22,213.88
70,407.41
66,863.08
89,162.66
a)
Interest/discount on advances/bills
17,019.99
16,488.48
14,761.80
49,205.91
44,903.43
60,261.69
b)
Income on investments
5,384.90
5,502.13
5,793.88
16,367.09
17,708.63
23,264.25
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
616.17
321.56
523.19
1,135.18
1,516.38
1,881.72
d)
Others
1,293.19
1,165.83
1,135.01
3,699.23
2,734.64
3,755.00
2.
Other income (refer note no. 6)
15,551.55
16,006.49
18,205.20
44,294.85
50,761.47
72,029.53
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
39,865.80
39,484.49
40,419.08
114,702.26
117,624.55
161,192.19
4.
Interest expended
10,372.37
10,092.56
10,412.04
30,532.74
32,704.01
42,659.09
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
18,341.79
18,267.01
19,784.13
52,479.64
52,538.36
76,271.67
e)
Employee cost (refer note no. 3)
3,232.59
3,021.92
2,658.38
9,226.28
8,247.67
11,050.91
f)
Other operating expenses
15,109.20
15,245.09
17,125.75
43,253.36
44,290.69
65,220.76
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
28,714.16
28,359.57
30,196.17
83,012.38
85,242.37
118,930.76
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
11,151.64
11,124.92
10,222.91
31,689.88
32,382.18
42,261.43
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer
note no. 4 and 5)
2,128.54
2,774.17
2,700.29
7,873.38
13,454.82
16,377.39
9.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
9,023.10
8,350.75
7,522.62
23,816.50
18,927.36
25,884.04
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
..
11.
Add: Share of profit in associates
192.99
254.77
35.37
575.67
90.64
144.29
12.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX
AND MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)
9,216.09
8,605.52
7,557.99
24,392.17
19,018.00
26,028.33
13.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
2,256.20
2,034.92
1,538.21
5,943.02
3,984.98
5,664.37
g)
Current period tax
1,922.52
1,897.65
1,825.85
5,382.71
4,666.75
6,261.18
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
333.68
137.27
(287.64)
560.31
(681.77)
(596.81)
14.
Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders
423.34
478.76
521.63
1,057.99
1,534.86
1,979.64
15.
NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX
(12)-(13)-(14)
6,536.55
6,091.84
5,498.15
17,391.16
13,498.16
18,384.32
16.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
..
17.
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)
6,536.55
6,091.84
5,498.15
17,391.16
13,498.16
18,384.32
18.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2/- each)
1,388.88
1,387.09
1,380.95
1,388.88
1,380.95
1,383.41
19.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
170,403.44
163,965.39
147,679.51
170,403.44
147,679.51
153,075.71
20.
Analytical ratios
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
9.42
8.79
7.97
25.10
20.18
27.26
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
9.21
8.60
7.84
24.56
19.91
26.83
3
SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Rs. in crore)
At
Particulars
December
September
March
December
31, 2021
30, 2021
31, 2021
31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,388.88
1,387.09
1,383.41
1,380.95
Employees stock options outstanding
196.57
127.22
3.10
3.26
Reserves and surplus
173,528.00
167,090.67
156,200.99
150,822.87
Minority interest
5,801.53
5,617.31
9,588.34
9,256.60
Deposits
1,044,290.24
1,004,197.02
959,940.02
904,332.98
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
154,609.58
128,017.78
143,899.94
154,718.42
Liabilities on policies in force
226,445.59
226,633.26
203,180.04
194,227.16
Other liabilities and provisions
76,643.45
70,982.57
99,616.40
104,610.98
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,682,903.84
1,604,052.92
1,573,812.24
1,519,353.22
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
55,694.25
45,449.00
46,302.20
29,839.70
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
139,920.95
118,107.69
101,268.33
118,440.33
Investments
531,822.43
532,848.50
536,578.62
513,138.95
Advances
874,594.01
823,961.92
791,801.39
757,746.07
Fixed assets
10,381.79
10,357.93
10,809.26
10,662.75
Other assets
70,490.41
73,327.88
87,052.44
89,525.42
Total Assets
1,682,903.84
1,604,052.92
1,573,812.24
1,519,353.22
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS
(Rs. in crore)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
Sr.
December
September
December
December
December
March
Particulars
31, 2021
30, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2021
31, 2020
31, 2021
no.
(Q3-2022)
(Q2-2022)
(Q3-2021)
(9M-2022)
(9M-2021)
(FY2021)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1. Segment Revenue
a
Retail Banking
21,662.91
20,985.88
19,051.50
62,356.13
55,872.62
75,669.29
b
Wholesale Banking
10,327.98
9,686.57
9,279.22
29,484.33
28,054.22
37,194.53
c
Treasury
17,090.39
16,639.52
15,954.61
49,877.39
51,067.28
66,481.09
d
Other Banking
765.09
656.41
849.80
2,126.85
2,460.51
3,180.06
e
Life Insurance
11,157.92
11,658.00
11,085.66
32,000.06
28,947.02
43,621.59
f
General Insurance
..
..
3,369.50
..
9,560.37
12,964.83
g
Others
2,141.48
2,265.23
1,899.98
6,510.50
5,909.60
7,827.03
Total segment revenue
63,145.77
61,891.61
61,490.27
182,355.26
181,871.62
246,938.42
Less: Inter segment revenue
23,279.97
22,407.12
21,071.19
67,653.00
64,247.07
85,746.23
Income from operations
39,865.80
39,484.49
40,419.08
114,702.26
117,624.55
161,192.19
2. Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority
interest)
a
Retail Banking
3,761.58
2,606.16
(329.50)
6,757.15
5,441.50
7,739.97
b
Wholesale Banking
1,990.64
1,876.37
1,595.87
5,775.47
3,295.46
5,819.95
c
Treasury
2,050.81
2,632.13
2,339.58
7,351.03
8,801.68
10,615.59
d
Other Banking
265.58
156.55
207.35
567.45
495.71
573.57
e
Life Insurance
310.63
474.66
326.46
569.47
967.52
1,081.18
f
General Insurance
..
..
418.23
..
1,503.84
1,953.95
g
Others
1,048.02
1,188.20
1,019.97
3,190.71
2,976.63
4,007.71
h
Unallocated expenses
..
..
2,297.30
1,050.00
(3,750.00)
(4,750.00)
Total segment results
9,427.26
8,934.07
7,875.26
25,261.28
19,732.34
27,041.92
Less: Inter segment adjustment
404.16
583.32
352.64
1,444.78
804.98
1,157.88
Add: Share of profit in associates
192.99
254.77
35.37
575.67
90.64
144.29
Profit before tax and minority interest
9,216.09
8,605.52
7,557.99
24,392.17
19,018.00
26,028.33
3. Segment assets
a
Retail Banking
459,678.08
440,449.89
385,721.73
459,678.08
385,721.73
412,498.65
b
Wholesale Banking
362,965.28
334,763.84
317,952.79
362,965.28
317,952.79
325,937.50
c
Treasury
511,884.47
482,178.51
458,737.93
511,884.47
458,737.93
460,232.05
d
Other Banking
66,070.09
65,889.47
76,371.41
66,070.09
76,371.41
75,068.23
e
Life Insurance
241,108.93
241,441.14
207,531.21
241,108.93
207,531.21
216,918.91
f
General Insurance
..
..
38,697.94
..
38,697.94
38,943.61
g
Others
41,015.10
40,544.01
32,816.54
41,015.10
32,816.54
44,599.48
h
Unallocated
11,207.00
10,695.36
15,745.71
11,207.00
15,745.71
14,359.97
Total
1,693,928.95
1,615,962.22
1,533,575.26
1,693,928.95
1,533,575.26
1,588,558.40
Less: Inter segment adjustment
11,025.11
11,909.30
14,222.04
11,025.11
14,222.04
14,746.16
Total segment assets
1,682,903.84
1,604,052.92
1,519,353.22
1,682,903.84
1,519,353.22
1,573,812.24
4. Segment liabilities
a
Retail Banking
754,170.26
726,094.15
661,293.64
754,170.26
661,293.64
686,920.79
b
Wholesale Banking
309,777.81
293,984.46
256,049.68
309,777.81
256,049.68
282,163.92
c
Treasury
134,624.96
106,797.40
142,021.01
134,624.96
142,021.01
121,596.08
d
Other Banking
48,710.17
48,834.28
59,841.16
48,710.17
59,841.16
56,774.88
e
Life Insurance
232,222.12
232,835.33
198,748.47
232,222.12
198,748.47
207,915.76
f
General Insurance
..
..
31,344.47
..
31,344.47
31,143.21
g
Others
34,099.72
33,601.16
26,809.29
34,099.72
26,809.29
38,195.80
h
Unallocated
5,210.46
5,210.46
5,260.46
5,210.46
5,260.46
6,260.46
Total
1,518,815.50
1,447,357.24
1,381,368.18
1,518,815.50
1,381,368.18
1,430,970.90
Less: Inter segment adjustment
11,025.11
11,909.30
14,222.04
11,025.11
14,222.04
14,746.16
Total segment liabilities
1,507,790.39
1,435,447.94
1,367,146.14
1,507,790.39
1,367,146.14
1,416,224.74
5. Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets -
Segment liabilities)
a
Retail Banking
(294,492.18)
(285,644.25)
(275,571.91)
(294,492.18)
(275,571.91)
(274,422.14)
b
Wholesale Banking
53,187.47
40,779.38
61,903.11
53,187.47
61,903.11
43,773.58
c
Treasury
377,259.51
375,381.11
316,716.92
377,259.51
316,716.92
338,635.97
d
Other Banking
17,359.92
17,055.19
16,530.25
17,359.92
16,530.25
18,293.35
e
Life Insurance
8,886.81
8,605.81
8,782.74
8,886.81
8,782.74
9,003.15
f
General Insurance
..
..
7,353.47
..
7,353.47
7,800.40
g
Others
6,915.38
6,942.84
6,007.25
6,915.38
6,007.25
6,403.68
h
Unallocated
5,996.54
5,484.90
10,485.25
5,996.54
10,485.25
8,099.51
Total capital employed
175,113.45
168,604.98
152,207.08
175,113.45
152,207.08
157,587.50
4
Notes on segmental results:
The disclosure on segmental reporting has been prepared in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular no. DBOD.No.BP.BC.81/21.04.018/2006- 07 dated April 18, 2007 on guidelines on enhanced disclosures on 'Segmental Reporting' which is effective from the reporting period ended March 31, 2008 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 on Revised Formats for Financial Results and Implementation of Ind-AS by Listed Entities.
'Retail Banking' includes exposures of the Bank which satisfy the four criteria of orientation, product, granularity and low value of individual exposures for retail exposures laid down in Basel Committee on Banking Supervision document 'International Convergence of Capital Measurement and Capital Standards: A Revised Framework'. This segment also includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution and the associated costs.
'Wholesale Banking' includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included under Retail Banking.
'Treasury' includes the entire investment and derivative portfolio of the Bank and ICICI Strategic Investments Fund.
'Other Banking' includes leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the Bank. Further, it includes the Bank's banking subsidiaries i.e. ICICI Bank UK PLC and ICICI Bank Canada.
'Life Insurance' represents ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited.
General Insurance' represents ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. From April 1, 2021, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited ceased to be a subsidiary and accordingly general insurance has been discontinued as a business segment from April 1, 2021. From April 1, 2021, the Bank's share in the net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is included in "share of profit in associates".
'Others' comprises the consolidated entities of the Bank, not covered in any of the segments above.
'Unallocated' includes items such as tax paid in advance net of provision, deferred tax and provisions to the extent reckoned at the entity level.
5
