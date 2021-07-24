Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ICICI Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended June 30, 2021

07/24/2021 | 08:18am EDT
2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900, Fax: 022-26531230, Email: investor@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

June

March

June

March

Particulars

30, 2021

31, 2021

30, 2020

31, 2021

no.

(Q1-2022)

(Q4-2021)

(Q1-2021)

(FY2021)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

20,383.41

19,841.67

19,924.35

79,118.27

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

14,984.58

14,639.42

14,576.67

57,288.81

b)

Income on investments

4,041.51

3,914.84

4,190.71

16,539.78

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

140.77

307.83

444.82

1,631.91

d)

Others

1,216.55

979.58

712.15

3,657.77

2.

Other income (refer note no. 6)

3,995.86

4,111.35

6,142.60

18,968.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

24,379.27

23,953.02

26,066.95

98,086.80

4.

Interest expended

9,447.65

9,410.54

10,644.60

40,128.84

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

6,037.22

6,002.65

4,645.90

21,560.83

e)

Employee cost

2,374.39

2,008.43

2,166.08

8,091.78

f)

Other operating expenses

3,662.83

3,994.22

2,479.82

13,469.05

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

15,484.87

15,413.19

15,290.50

61,689.67

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

8,894.40

8,539.83

10,776.45

36,397.13

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note

no. 3 to 5 below)

2,851.69

2,883.47

7,593.95

16,214.41

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

6,042.71

5,656.36

3,182.50

20,182.72

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

6,042.71

5,656.36

3,182.50

20,182.72

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

1,426.69

1,253.75

583.35

3,990.04

g)

Current period tax

1,301.78

1,393.27

772.89

4,665.66

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

124.91

(139.52)

(189.54)

(675.62)

13.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER

TAX (11)-(12)

4,616.02

4,402.61

2,599.15

16,192.68

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

4,616.02

4,402.61

2,599.15

16,192.68

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2 each)

1,385.22

1,383.41

1,295.41

1,383.41

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

147,894.71

143,029.08

114,205.75

143,029.08

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.20%

0.34%

0.34%

0.34%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

18.71%

19.12%

16.00%

19.12%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net

of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

6.67

6.37

4.01

24.01

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items,

net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

6.54

6.25

3.98

23.67

19.

NPA Ratio1

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-

off)

43,148.28

41,373.42

40,386.24

41,373.42

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

9,305.83

9,180.20

8,674.65

9,180.20

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of

write-off) to gross customer assets

5.15%

4.96%

5.46%

4.96%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer assets

to net

customer assets

1.16%

1.14%

1.23%

1.14%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

1.54%

1.51%

0.95%

1.42%

1. At June 30, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 5.51% (March 31, 2021: 5.33%, June 30,

2020: 5.99%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 1.26% (March 31, 2021: 1.24%, June 30, 2020: 1.34%).

1

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

(` in crore)

At

Particulars

June

March

June

30, 2021

31, 2021

30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,385.22

1,383.41

1,295.41

Employees stock options outstanding

2.64

3.10

3.46

Reserves and surplus

150,988.30

146,122.67

117,320.62

Deposits

926,223.94

932,522.16

801,622.31

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

89,130.82

91,630.96

164,917.95

Other liabilities and provisions

52,923.50

58,770.38

53,452.95

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,220,654.42

1,230,432.68

1,138,612.70

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

42,036.01

46,031.19

32,255.62

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

63,828.26

87,097.06

88,995.26

Investments

294,848.74

281,286.54

301,851.11

Advances

738,597.86

733,729.09

631,214.64

Fixed assets

8,956.43

8,877.58

8,442.99

Other assets

72,387.12

73,411.22

75,853.08

Total Assets

1,220,654.42

1,230,432.68

1,138,612.70

2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

June

March

June

March

Sr.

Particulars

30, 2021

31, 2021

30, 2020

31, 2021

no.

(Q1-2022)

(Q4-2021)

(Q1-2021)

(FY2021)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

23,097.28

22,299.58

22,422.71

89,162.66

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

15,697.44

15,358.26

15,335.70

60,261.69

b)

Income on investments

5,957.99

5,555.62

5,853.73

23,264.25

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

199.15

365.34

504.47

1,881.72

d)

Others

1,242.70

1,020.36

728.81

3,755.00

2.

Other income (refer note no. 6)

15,755.32

21,321.71

15,516.61

72,173.82

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

38,852.60

43,621.29

37,939.32

161,336.48

4.

Interest expended

10,073.74

9,955.08

11,347.02

42,659.09

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

19,161.43

23,733.31

14,300.42

76,271.67

e)

Employee cost

3,100.91

2,803.24

2,857.36

11,050.91

f)

Other operating expenses

16,060.52

20,930.07

11,443.06

65,220.76

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

29,235.17

33,688.39

25,647.44

118,930.76

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

9,617.43

9,932.90

12,291.88

42,405.72

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note

no. 3 to 5 below)

2,938.84

2,922.57

7,704.58

16,377.39

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

6,678.59

7,010.33

4,587.30

26,028.33

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

6,678.59

7,010.33

4,587.30

26,028.33

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

1,701.77

1,679.39

1,000.39

5,664.37

g)

Current period tax

1,617.09

1,594.43

1,248.98

6,261.18

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

84.68

84.96

(248.59)

(596.81)

13.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

229.40

444.78

469.23

1,979.64

14.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER

TAX (11)-(12)-(13)

4,747.42

4,886.16

3,117.68

18,384.32

15.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

16.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (14)-(15)

4,747.42

4,886.16

3,117.68

18,384.32

17.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2/- each)

1,385.22

1,383.41

1,295.41

1,383.41

18.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

158,070.47

153,075.71

121,705.39

153,075.71

19.

Analytical ratios

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax

expense (not annualised) (in `)

6.86

7.07

4.82

27.26

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax

expense (not annualised) (in `)

6.72

6.93

4.76

26.83

3

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(` in crore)

At

Particulars

June

March

June

30, 2021

31, 2021

30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,385.22

1,383.41

1,295.41

Employees stock options outstanding

2.64

3.10

3.46

Reserves and surplus

161,195.75

156,200.99

124,848.75

Minority interest

9,513.72

9,588.34

7,863.05

Deposits

954,899.89

959,940.02

833,629.01

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

137,171.16

143,899.94

222,053.58

Liabilities on policies in force

212,817.05

203,180.04

161,807.77

Other liabilities and provisions

95,786.70

99,616.40

92,075.00

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,572,772.13

1,573,812.24

1,443,576.03

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

42,076.19

46,302.20

32,342.17

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

78,873.03

101,268.33

100,829.42

Investments

556,973.58

536,578.62

519,792.87

Advances

798,499.03

791,801.39

692,617.34

Fixed assets

10,869.51

10,809.26

10,412.38

Other assets

85,480.79

87,052.44

87,581.85

Total Assets

1,572,772.13

1,573,812.24

1,443,576.03

4

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

June

March

June

March

Particulars

30, 2021

31, 2021

30, 2020

31, 2021

no.

(Q1-2022)

(Q4-2021)

(Q1-2021)

(FY2021)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Segment Revenue

a

Retail Banking

19,707.34

19,796.67

18,166.15

75,669.29

b

Wholesale Banking

9,469.78

9,140.31

9,570.91

37,194.53

c

Treasury

16,181.95

15,467.46

19,276.23

66,625.38

d

Other Banking

705.35

719.55

806.81

3,180.06

e

Life Insurance

9,184.14

14,674.57

7,224.11

43,621.59

f

General Insurance

3,609.51

3,404.46

3,022.37

12,964.83

g

Others

2,103.79

1,917.43

1,989.53

7,827.03

Total segment revenue

60,961.86

65,120.45

60,056.11

247,082.71

Less: Inter segment revenue

22,109.26

21,499.16

22,116.79

85,746.23

Income from operations

38,852.60

43,621.29

37,939.32

161,336.48

2.

Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority

interest)

a

Retail Banking

389.41

2,298.47

2,758.76

7,739.97

b

Wholesale Banking

1,908.46

2,524.49

1,015.71

5,819.95

c

Treasury

2,702.56

1,867.56

4,575.93

10,759.88

d

Other Banking

145.32

77.86

152.05

573.57

e

Life Insurance

(215.82)

113.66

311.19

1,081.18

f

General Insurance

201.50

450.11

531.04

1,953.95

g

Others

954.49

1,031.08

978.55

4,007.71

h

Unallocated

1,050.00

(1,000.00)

(5,550.00)

(4,750.00)

Total segment results

7,135.92

7,363.23

4,773.23

27,186.21

Less: Inter segment adjustment

457.33

352.90

185.93

1,157.88

Profit before tax and minority interest

6,678.59

7,010.33

4,587.30

26,028.33

3.

Segment assets

a

Retail Banking

417,429.46

412,498.65

344,944.02

412,498.65

b

Wholesale Banking

328,226.41

325,937.50

293,585.67

325,937.50

c

Treasury

447,958.61

460,232.05

470,972.30

460,232.05

d

Other Banking

71,442.53

75,068.23

77,730.17

75,068.23

e

Life Insurance

227,515.01

216,918.91

173,053.48

216,918.91

f

General Insurance

40,397.10

38,943.61

36,511.84

38,943.61

g

Others

40,767.08

44,599.48

45,367.49

44,599.48

h

Unallocated

13,890.50

14,359.97

16,178.01

14,359.97

Total

1,587,626.70

1,588,558.40

1,458,342.98

1,588,558.40

Less: Inter segment adjustment

14,854.57

14,746.16

14,766.95

14,746.16

Total segment assets

1,572,772.13

1,573,812.24

1,443,576.03

1,573,812.24

4.

Segment liabilities

a

Retail Banking

699,657.43

686,920.79

596,257.64

686,920.79

b

Wholesale Banking

263,529.57

282,163.92

236,736.53

282,163.92

c

Treasury

117,749.98

121,596.08

195,084.56

121,596.08

d

Other Banking

53,335.59

56,774.88

61,372.78

56,774.88

e

Life Insurance

219,206.66

207,915.76

165,399.31

207,915.76

f

General Insurance

32,390.10

31,143.21

30,436.03

31,143.21

g

Others

33,963.30

38,195.80

39,847.95

38,195.80

h

Unallocated

5,210.46

6,260.46

7,060.56

6,260.46

Total

1,425,043.09

1,430,970.90

1,332,195.36

1,430,970.90

Less: Inter segment adjustment

14,854.57

14,746.16

14,766.95

14,746.16

Total segment liabilities

1,410,188.52

1,416,224.74

1,317,428.41

1,416,224.74

5.

Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets - Segment

liabilities)

a

Retail Banking

(282,227.97)

(274,422.14)

(251,313.62)

(274,422.14)

b

Wholesale Banking

64,696.84

43,773.58

56,849.14

43,773.58

c

Treasury

330,208.63

338,635.97

275,887.74

338,635.97

d

Other Banking

18,106.94

18,293.35

16,357.39

18,293.35

e

Life Insurance

8,308.35

9,003.15

7,654.17

9,003.15

f

General Insurance

8,007.00

7,800.40

6,075.81

7,800.40

g

Others

6,803.78

6,403.68

5,519.54

6,403.68

h

Unallocated

8,680.04

8,099.51

9,117.45

8,099.51

Total capital employed

162,583.61

157,587.50

126,147.62

157,587.50

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 12:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
