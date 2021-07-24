ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended June 30, 2021

2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900, Fax: 022-26531230, Email: investor@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(` in crore) Three months ended Year ended Sr. June March June March Particulars 30, 2021 31, 2021 30, 2020 31, 2021 no. (Q1-2022) (Q4-2021) (Q1-2021) (FY2021) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 1. Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d) 20,383.41 19,841.67 19,924.35 79,118.27 a) Interest/discount on advances/bills 14,984.58 14,639.42 14,576.67 57,288.81 b) Income on investments 4,041.51 3,914.84 4,190.71 16,539.78 c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other inter-bank funds 140.77 307.83 444.82 1,631.91 d) Others 1,216.55 979.58 712.15 3,657.77 2. Other income (refer note no. 6) 3,995.86 4,111.35 6,142.60 18,968.53 3. TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2) 24,379.27 23,953.02 26,066.95 98,086.80 4. Interest expended 9,447.65 9,410.54 10,644.60 40,128.84 5. Operating expenses (e)+(f) 6,037.22 6,002.65 4,645.90 21,560.83 e) Employee cost 2,374.39 2,008.43 2,166.08 8,091.78 f) Other operating expenses 3,662.83 3,994.22 2,479.82 13,469.05 6. TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5) (excluding provisions and contingencies) 15,484.87 15,413.19 15,290.50 61,689.67 7. OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6) (Profit before provisions and contingencies) 8,894.40 8,539.83 10,776.45 36,397.13 8. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 3 to 5 below) 2,851.69 2,883.47 7,593.95 16,214.41 9. PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8) 6,042.71 5,656.36 3,182.50 20,182.72 10. Exceptional items .. .. .. .. 11. PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX (9)-(10) 6,042.71 5,656.36 3,182.50 20,182.72 12. Tax expense (g)+(h) 1,426.69 1,253.75 583.35 3,990.04 g) Current period tax 1,301.78 1,393.27 772.89 4,665.66 h) Deferred tax adjustment 124.91 (139.52) (189.54) (675.62) 13. NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX (11)-(12) 4,616.02 4,402.61 2,599.15 16,192.68 14. Extraordinary items (net of tax expense) .. .. .. .. 15. NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14) 4,616.02 4,402.61 2,599.15 16,192.68 16. Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2 each) 1,385.22 1,383.41 1,295.41 1,383.41 17. Reserves excluding revaluation reserves 147,894.71 143,029.08 114,205.75 143,029.08 18. Analytical ratios i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India 0.20% 0.34% 0.34% 0.34% ii) Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III) 18.71% 19.12% 16.00% 19.12% iii) Earnings per share (EPS) a) Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `) 6.67 6.37 4.01 24.01 b) Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `) 6.54 6.25 3.98 23.67 19. NPA Ratio1 i) Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write- off) 43,148.28 41,373.42 40,386.24 41,373.42 ii) Net non-performing customer assets 9,305.83 9,180.20 8,674.65 9,180.20 iii) % of gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-off) to gross customer assets 5.15% 4.96% 5.46% 4.96% iv) % of net non-performing customer assets to net customer assets 1.16% 1.14% 1.23% 1.14% 20. Return on assets (annualised) 1.54% 1.51% 0.95% 1.42%

1. At June 30, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 5.51% (March 31, 2021: 5.33%, June 30,

2020: 5.99%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 1.26% (March 31, 2021: 1.24%, June 30, 2020: 1.34%).