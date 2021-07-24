|
ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended June 30, 2021
2
ICICI Bank Limited
CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012
Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.
Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.
Phone: 022-26538900, Fax: 022-26531230, Email: investor@icicibank.com
Website: www.icicibank.com
STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(` in crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr.
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
March
|
|
June
|
March
|
|
|
Particulars
|
|
30, 2021
|
31, 2021
|
|
30, 2020
|
31, 2021
|
no.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Q1-2022)
|
(Q4-2021)
|
|
(Q1-2021)
|
(FY2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
|
|
20,383.41
|
19,841.67
|
|
19,924.35
|
79,118.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Interest/discount on advances/bills
|
|
14,984.58
|
14,639.42
|
|
14,576.67
|
57,288.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Income on investments
|
|
4,041.51
|
3,914.84
|
|
4,190.71
|
16,539.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other inter-bank funds
|
|
140.77
|
307.83
|
|
444.82
|
1,631.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Others
|
|
1,216.55
|
979.58
|
|
712.15
|
3,657.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Other income (refer note no. 6)
|
|
3,995.86
|
4,111.35
|
|
6,142.60
|
18,968.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
|
|
24,379.27
|
23,953.02
|
|
26,066.95
|
98,086.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Interest expended
|
|
9,447.65
|
9,410.54
|
|
10,644.60
|
40,128.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
|
|
6,037.22
|
6,002.65
|
|
4,645.90
|
21,560.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Employee cost
|
|
2,374.39
|
2,008.43
|
|
2,166.08
|
8,091.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
3,662.83
|
3,994.22
|
|
2,479.82
|
13,469.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
|
|
15,484.87
|
15,413.19
|
|
15,290.50
|
61,689.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
|
|
8,894.40
|
8,539.83
|
|
10,776.45
|
36,397.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
no. 3 to 5 below)
|
|
2,851.69
|
2,883.47
|
|
7,593.95
|
16,214.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
|
BEFORE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
|
|
6,042.71
|
5,656.36
|
|
3,182.50
|
20,182.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Exceptional items
|
|
..
|
..
|
|
..
|
..
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
|
BEFORE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAX (9)-(10)
|
|
6,042.71
|
5,656.36
|
|
3,182.50
|
20,182.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
Tax expense (g)+(h)
|
|
1,426.69
|
1,253.75
|
|
583.35
|
3,990.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g)
|
Current period tax
|
|
1,301.78
|
1,393.27
|
|
772.89
|
4,665.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h)
|
Deferred tax adjustment
|
|
124.91
|
(139.52)
|
|
(189.54)
|
(675.62)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.
|
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAX (11)-(12)
|
|
4,616.02
|
4,402.61
|
|
2,599.15
|
16,192.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.
|
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
|
|
..
|
..
|
|
..
|
..
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.
|
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)
|
4,616.02
|
4,402.61
|
|
2,599.15
|
16,192.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.
|
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2 each)
|
|
1,385.22
|
1,383.41
|
|
1,295.41
|
1,383.41
|
17.
|
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
|
|
147,894.71
|
143,029.08
|
|
114,205.75
|
143,029.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.
|
Analytical ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i)
|
Percentage of shares held by Government of India
|
0.20%
|
0.34%
|
|
0.34%
|
0.34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii)
|
Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)
|
|
18.71%
|
19.12%
|
|
16.00%
|
19.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii)
|
Earnings per share (EPS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)
|
|
6.67
|
6.37
|
|
4.01
|
24.01
|
|
|
b)
|
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)
|
|
6.54
|
6.25
|
|
3.98
|
23.67
|
19.
|
NPA Ratio1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i)
|
Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
off)
|
|
43,148.28
|
41,373.42
|
|
40,386.24
|
41,373.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii)
|
Net non-performing customer assets
|
|
9,305.83
|
9,180.20
|
|
8,674.65
|
9,180.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii)
|
% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
write-off) to gross customer assets
|
|
5.15%
|
4.96%
|
|
5.46%
|
4.96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
% of net non-performing customer assets
|
to net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
customer assets
|
|
1.16%
|
1.14%
|
|
1.23%
|
1.14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.
|
Return on assets (annualised)
|
|
1.54%
|
1.51%
|
|
0.95%
|
1.42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. At June 30, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 5.51% (March 31, 2021: 5.33%, June 30,
2020: 5.99%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 1.26% (March 31, 2021: 1.24%, June 30, 2020: 1.34%).
SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
(` in crore)
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
June
|
March
|
June
|
30, 2021
|
31, 2021
|
30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
1,385.22
|
1,383.41
|
1,295.41
|
|
|
|
|
Employees stock options outstanding
|
2.64
|
3.10
|
3.46
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves and surplus
|
150,988.30
|
146,122.67
|
117,320.62
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
926,223.94
|
932,522.16
|
801,622.31
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
|
89,130.82
|
91,630.96
|
164,917.95
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities and provisions
|
52,923.50
|
58,770.38
|
53,452.95
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital and Liabilities
|
1,220,654.42
|
1,230,432.68
|
1,138,612.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
|
42,036.01
|
46,031.19
|
32,255.62
|
|
|
|
|
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
|
63,828.26
|
87,097.06
|
88,995.26
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
294,848.74
|
281,286.54
|
301,851.11
|
|
|
|
|
Advances
|
738,597.86
|
733,729.09
|
631,214.64
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
8,956.43
|
8,877.58
|
8,442.99
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
72,387.12
|
73,411.22
|
75,853.08
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
1,220,654.42
|
1,230,432.68
|
1,138,612.70
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(` in crore)
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
March
|
|
June
|
March
|
Sr.
|
|
Particulars
|
30, 2021
|
31, 2021
|
|
30, 2020
|
31, 2021
|
no.
|
|
|
|
|
(Q1-2022)
|
(Q4-2021)
|
|
(Q1-2021)
|
(FY2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
|
23,097.28
|
22,299.58
|
|
22,422.71
|
89,162.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Interest/discount on advances/bills
|
15,697.44
|
15,358.26
|
|
15,335.70
|
60,261.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Income on investments
|
5,957.99
|
5,555.62
|
|
5,853.73
|
23,264.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other inter-bank funds
|
199.15
|
365.34
|
|
504.47
|
1,881.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Others
|
1,242.70
|
1,020.36
|
|
728.81
|
3,755.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Other income (refer note no. 6)
|
15,755.32
|
21,321.71
|
|
15,516.61
|
72,173.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
|
38,852.60
|
43,621.29
|
|
37,939.32
|
161,336.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Interest expended
|
10,073.74
|
9,955.08
|
|
11,347.02
|
42,659.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
|
19,161.43
|
23,733.31
|
|
14,300.42
|
76,271.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Employee cost
|
3,100.91
|
2,803.24
|
|
2,857.36
|
11,050.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Other operating expenses
|
16,060.52
|
20,930.07
|
|
11,443.06
|
65,220.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
|
29,235.17
|
33,688.39
|
|
25,647.44
|
118,930.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
|
9,617.43
|
9,932.90
|
|
12,291.88
|
42,405.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
no. 3 to 5 below)
|
2,938.84
|
2,922.57
|
|
7,704.58
|
16,377.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
|
6,678.59
|
7,010.33
|
|
4,587.30
|
26,028.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Exceptional items
|
..
|
..
|
|
..
|
..
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAX (9)-(10)
|
6,678.59
|
7,010.33
|
|
4,587.30
|
26,028.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
Tax expense (g)+(h)
|
1,701.77
|
1,679.39
|
|
1,000.39
|
5,664.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g)
|
Current period tax
|
1,617.09
|
1,594.43
|
|
1,248.98
|
6,261.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h)
|
Deferred tax adjustment
|
84.68
|
84.96
|
|
(248.59)
|
(596.81)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.
|
Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders
|
229.40
|
444.78
|
|
469.23
|
1,979.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.
|
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAX (11)-(12)-(13)
|
4,747.42
|
4,886.16
|
|
3,117.68
|
18,384.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.
|
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
|
..
|
..
|
|
..
|
..
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.
|
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (14)-(15)
|
4,747.42
|
4,886.16
|
|
3,117.68
|
18,384.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.
|
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2/- each)
|
1,385.22
|
1,383.41
|
|
1,295.41
|
1,383.41
|
18.
|
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
|
158,070.47
|
153,075.71
|
|
121,705.39
|
153,075.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.
|
Analytical ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense (not annualised) (in `)
|
6.86
|
7.07
|
|
4.82
|
27.26
|
|
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense (not annualised) (in `)
|
6.72
|
6.93
|
|
4.76
|
26.83
SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
(` in crore)
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
June
|
March
|
June
|
30, 2021
|
31, 2021
|
30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
1,385.22
|
1,383.41
|
1,295.41
|
|
|
|
|
Employees stock options outstanding
|
2.64
|
3.10
|
3.46
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves and surplus
|
161,195.75
|
156,200.99
|
124,848.75
|
|
|
|
|
Minority interest
|
9,513.72
|
9,588.34
|
7,863.05
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
954,899.89
|
959,940.02
|
833,629.01
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
|
137,171.16
|
143,899.94
|
222,053.58
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities on policies in force
|
212,817.05
|
203,180.04
|
161,807.77
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities and provisions
|
95,786.70
|
99,616.40
|
92,075.00
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital and Liabilities
|
1,572,772.13
|
1,573,812.24
|
1,443,576.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
|
42,076.19
|
46,302.20
|
32,342.17
|
|
|
|
|
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
|
78,873.03
|
101,268.33
|
100,829.42
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
556,973.58
|
536,578.62
|
519,792.87
|
|
|
|
|
Advances
|
798,499.03
|
791,801.39
|
692,617.34
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
10,869.51
|
10,809.26
|
10,412.38
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
85,480.79
|
87,052.44
|
87,581.85
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
1,572,772.13
|
1,573,812.24
|
1,443,576.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(` in crore)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr.
|
|
June
|
March
|
|
June
|
March
|
Particulars
|
30, 2021
|
31, 2021
|
|
30, 2020
|
31, 2021
|
no.
|
|
|
(Q1-2022)
|
(Q4-2021)
|
|
(Q1-2021)
|
(FY2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Segment Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
Retail Banking
|
19,707.34
|
19,796.67
|
|
18,166.15
|
75,669.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b
|
Wholesale Banking
|
9,469.78
|
9,140.31
|
|
9,570.91
|
37,194.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c
|
Treasury
|
16,181.95
|
15,467.46
|
|
19,276.23
|
66,625.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d
|
Other Banking
|
705.35
|
719.55
|
|
806.81
|
3,180.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e
|
Life Insurance
|
9,184.14
|
14,674.57
|
|
7,224.11
|
43,621.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f
|
General Insurance
|
3,609.51
|
3,404.46
|
|
3,022.37
|
12,964.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g
|
Others
|
2,103.79
|
1,917.43
|
|
1,989.53
|
7,827.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total segment revenue
|
60,961.86
|
65,120.45
|
|
60,056.11
|
247,082.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Inter segment revenue
|
22,109.26
|
21,499.16
|
|
22,116.79
|
85,746.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
38,852.60
|
43,621.29
|
|
37,939.32
|
161,336.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
Retail Banking
|
389.41
|
2,298.47
|
|
2,758.76
|
7,739.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b
|
Wholesale Banking
|
1,908.46
|
2,524.49
|
|
1,015.71
|
5,819.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c
|
Treasury
|
2,702.56
|
1,867.56
|
|
4,575.93
|
10,759.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d
|
Other Banking
|
145.32
|
77.86
|
|
152.05
|
573.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e
|
Life Insurance
|
(215.82)
|
113.66
|
|
311.19
|
1,081.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f
|
General Insurance
|
201.50
|
450.11
|
|
531.04
|
1,953.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g
|
Others
|
954.49
|
1,031.08
|
|
978.55
|
4,007.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h
|
Unallocated
|
1,050.00
|
(1,000.00)
|
|
(5,550.00)
|
(4,750.00)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total segment results
|
7,135.92
|
7,363.23
|
|
4,773.23
|
27,186.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Inter segment adjustment
|
457.33
|
352.90
|
|
185.93
|
1,157.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax and minority interest
|
6,678.59
|
7,010.33
|
|
4,587.30
|
26,028.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Segment assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
Retail Banking
|
417,429.46
|
412,498.65
|
|
344,944.02
|
412,498.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b
|
Wholesale Banking
|
328,226.41
|
325,937.50
|
|
293,585.67
|
325,937.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c
|
Treasury
|
447,958.61
|
460,232.05
|
|
470,972.30
|
460,232.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d
|
Other Banking
|
71,442.53
|
75,068.23
|
|
77,730.17
|
75,068.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e
|
Life Insurance
|
227,515.01
|
216,918.91
|
|
173,053.48
|
216,918.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f
|
General Insurance
|
40,397.10
|
38,943.61
|
|
36,511.84
|
38,943.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g
|
Others
|
40,767.08
|
44,599.48
|
|
45,367.49
|
44,599.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h
|
Unallocated
|
13,890.50
|
14,359.97
|
|
16,178.01
|
14,359.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,587,626.70
|
1,588,558.40
|
|
1,458,342.98
|
1,588,558.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Inter segment adjustment
|
14,854.57
|
14,746.16
|
|
14,766.95
|
14,746.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total segment assets
|
1,572,772.13
|
1,573,812.24
|
|
1,443,576.03
|
1,573,812.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Segment liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
Retail Banking
|
699,657.43
|
686,920.79
|
|
596,257.64
|
686,920.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b
|
Wholesale Banking
|
263,529.57
|
282,163.92
|
|
236,736.53
|
282,163.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c
|
Treasury
|
117,749.98
|
121,596.08
|
|
195,084.56
|
121,596.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d
|
Other Banking
|
53,335.59
|
56,774.88
|
|
61,372.78
|
56,774.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e
|
Life Insurance
|
219,206.66
|
207,915.76
|
|
165,399.31
|
207,915.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f
|
General Insurance
|
32,390.10
|
31,143.21
|
|
30,436.03
|
31,143.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g
|
Others
|
33,963.30
|
38,195.80
|
|
39,847.95
|
38,195.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h
|
Unallocated
|
5,210.46
|
6,260.46
|
|
7,060.56
|
6,260.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,425,043.09
|
1,430,970.90
|
|
1,332,195.36
|
1,430,970.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Inter segment adjustment
|
14,854.57
|
14,746.16
|
|
14,766.95
|
14,746.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total segment liabilities
|
1,410,188.52
|
1,416,224.74
|
|
1,317,428.41
|
1,416,224.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets - Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
Retail Banking
|
(282,227.97)
|
(274,422.14)
|
|
(251,313.62)
|
(274,422.14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b
|
Wholesale Banking
|
64,696.84
|
43,773.58
|
|
56,849.14
|
43,773.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c
|
Treasury
|
330,208.63
|
338,635.97
|
|
275,887.74
|
338,635.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d
|
Other Banking
|
18,106.94
|
18,293.35
|
|
16,357.39
|
18,293.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e
|
Life Insurance
|
8,308.35
|
9,003.15
|
|
7,654.17
|
9,003.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f
|
General Insurance
|
8,007.00
|
7,800.40
|
|
6,075.81
|
7,800.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g
|
Others
|
6,803.78
|
6,403.68
|
|
5,519.54
|
6,403.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h
|
Unallocated
|
8,680.04
|
8,099.51
|
|
9,117.45
|
8,099.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital employed
|
162,583.61
|
157,587.50
|
|
126,147.62
|
157,587.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
