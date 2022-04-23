ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2022

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities
1,828.79
1,234.00
Purchase of fixed assets
(1,610.99)
(1,430.15)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
20.87
5.66
(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities
(38,089.50)
(57,037.84)
Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
(B)
(35,035.45)
(53,491.40)
Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)
797.98
15,460.03
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
25,260.17
15,208.98
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(23,314.47)
(37,729.08)
Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings
13,509.59
(48,875.25)
Dividend and dividend tax paid
(1,385.23)
..
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
(C)
14,868.04
(55,935.32)
Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve
(D)
(185.40)
(694.13)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)
34,694.10
13,972.51
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
133,128.25
119,155.74
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
167,822.35
133,128.25
1. For the year ended March 31, 2021, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
2. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs. in crore)
Sr. no.
Particulars
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31, 2022 (Q4-2022)
December 31, 2021 (Q3-2022)
March 31, 2021 (Q4-2021)
March 31, 2022 (FY2022)
March 31, 2021 (FY2021)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
1.
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
24,999.46
24,314.25
22,299.58
95,406.87
89,162.66
a)
Interest/discount on advances/bills
17,680.63
17,019.99
15,358.26
66,886.54
60,261.69
b)
Income on investments
5,623.55
5,384.90
5,555.62
21,990.64
23,264.25
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other inter-bank funds
684.42
616.17
365.34
1,819.60
1,881.72
d)
Others
1,010.86
1,293.19
1,020.36
4,710.09
3,755.00
2.
Other income (refer note no. 6)
17,834.60
15,551.55
21,268.06
62,129.45
72,029.53
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
42,834.06
39,865.80
43,567.64
157,536.32
161,192.19
4.
Interest expended
10,633.93
10,372.37
9,955.08
41,166.67
42,659.09
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
20,672.09
18,341.79
23,733.31
73,151.73
76,271.67
e)
Employee cost (refer note no. 2)
3,115.32
3,232.59
2,803.24
12,341.60
11,050.91
f)
Other operating expenses
17,556.77
15,109.20
20,930.07
60,810.13
65,220.76
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5) (excluding provisions and contingencies)
31,306.02
28,714.16
33,688.39
114,318.40
118,930.76
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
11,528.04
11,151.64
9,879.25
43,217.92
42,261.43
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 4 and 5)
1,103.27
2,128.54
2,922.57
8,976.65
16,377.39
9.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFOREEXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
10,424.77
9,023.10
6,956.68
34,241.27
25,884.04
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
11.
Add: Share of profit in associates
178.76
192.99
53.65
754.43
144.29
12.
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXAND MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)
10,603.53
9,216.09
7,010.33
34,995.70
26,028.33
13.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
2,514.42
2,256.20
1,679.39
8,457.44
5,664.37
g)
Current period tax
2,021.74
1,922.52
1,594.43
7,404.45
6,261.18
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
492.68
333.68
84.96
1,052.99
(596.81)
14.
Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders
370.17
423.34
444.78
1,428.16
1,979.64
15.
NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX(12)-(13)-(14)
7,718.94
6,536.55
4,886.16
25,110.10
18,384.32
16.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
17.
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)
7,718.94
6,536.55
4,886.16
25,110.10
18,384.32
18.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2/- each)
1,389.97
1,388.88
1,383.41
1,389.97
1,383.41
19.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
177,167.61
170,403.44
153,075.71
177,167.61
153,075.71
20.
Analytical ratios
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
11.11
9.42
7.07
36.21
27.26
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)
10.88
9.21
6.93
35.44
26.83
SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Rs. in crore)
At
March
December
March
31, 2022
31, 2021
31, 2021
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,389.97
1,388.88
1,383.41
Employees stock options outstanding
266.41
196.57
3.10
Reserves and surplus
180,396.11
173,528.00
156,200.99
Minority interest
5,980.89
5,801.53
9,588.34
Deposits
1,091,365.79
1,044,290.24
959,940.02
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
161,602.68
154,609.58
143,899.94
Liabilities on policies in force
228,827.20
226,445.59
203,180.04
Other liabilities and provisions
82,808.33
76,643.45
99,616.40
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,752,637.38
1,682,903.84
1,573,812.24
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
60,228.71
55,694.25
46,302.20
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
122,897.27
139,920.95
101,268.33
Investments
567,097.72
531,822.43
536,578.62
Advances
920,308.14
874,594.01
791,801.39
Fixed assets
10,605.41
10,381.79
10,809.26
Other assets
71,398.80
70,389.08
86,944.77
Goodwill on consolidation
101.33
101.33
107.67
Total Assets
1,752,637.38
1,682,903.84
1,573,812.24
