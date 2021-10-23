Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended September 30, 2021

10/23/2021
2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900, Fax: 022-26531230, Email: investor@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

( in crore)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

Sr.

September

June

September

September

September

March

Particulars

30, 2021

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

31, 2021

no.

(Q2-2022)

(Q1-2022)

(Q2-2021)

(H1-2022)

(H1-2021)

(FY2021)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

21,233.64

20,383.41

19,622.46

41,617.05

39,546.81

79,118.27

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

15,738.09

14,984.58

14,037.91

30,722.67

28,614.58

57,288.81

b)

Income on investments

4,098.07

4,041.51

4,313.78

8,139.58

8,504.49

16,539.78

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

259.50

140.77

421.13

400.27

865.95

1,631.91

d)

Others

1,137.98

1,216.55

849.64

2,354.53

1,561.79

3,657.77

2.

Other income (refer note no. 7)

4,797.18

3,995.86

4,028.31

8,793.04

10,170.91

18,968.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

26,030.82

24,379.27

23,650.77

50,410.09

49,717.72

98,086.80

4.

Interest expended

9,543.90

9,447.65

10,256.37

18,991.55

20,900.97

40,128.84

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

6,572.20

6,037.22

5,133.31

12,609.42

9,779.21

21,560.83

e)

Employee cost

2,384.59

2,374.39

1,967.34

4,758.98

4,133.42

8,091.78

f)

Other operating expenses

4,187.61

3,662.83

3,165.97

7,850.44

5,645.79

13,469.05

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

16,116.10

15,484.87

15,389.68

31,600.97

30,680.18

61,689.67

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

9,914.72

8,894.40

8,261.09

18,809.12

19,037.54

36,397.13

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer

note no. 4 and 6)

2,713.48

2,851.69

2,995.27

5,565.17

10,589.22

16,214.41

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

7,201.24

6,042.71

5,265.82

13,243.95

8,448.32

20,182.72

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

7,201.24

6,042.71

5,265.82

13,243.95

8,448.32

20,182.72

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

1,690.29

1,426.69

1,014.49

3,116.98

1,597.84

3,990.04

g)

Current period tax

1,577.87

1,301.78

1,097.99

2,879.65

1,870.88

4,665.66

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

112.42

124.91

(83.50)

237.33

(273.04)

(675.62)

13.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

AFTER TAX (11)-(12)

5,510.95

4,616.02

4,251.33

10,126.97

6,850.48

16,192.68

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

5,510.95

4,616.02

4,251.33

10,126.97

6,850.48

16,192.68

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value 2 each)

1,387.09

1,385.22

1,379.46

1,387.09

1,379.46

1,383.41

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

152,176.34

147,894.71

133,154.55

152,176.34

133,154.55

143,029.08

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.20%

0.20%

0.34%

0.20%

0.34%

0.34%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

18.33%

18.71%

18.47%

18.33%

18.47%

19.12%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,

net of tax expense (not annualised) (in )

7.95

6.67

6.35

14.62

10.41

24.01

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary

items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in )

7.79

6.54

6.29

14.34

10.30

23.67

19.

NPA Ratio1

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of

write-off)

41,437.41

43,148.28

38,989.19

41,437.41

38,989.19

41,373.42

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

8,161.04

9,305.83

7,187.51

8,161.04

7,187.51

9,180.20

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of

write-off) to gross customer assets

4.82%

5.15%

5.17%2

4.82%

5.17%2

4.96%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer assets to net

customer assets

0.99%

1.16%

1.00%2

0.99%

1.00%2

1.14%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

1.79%

1.54%

1.50%

1.67%

1.23%

1.42%

21.

Net worth3

144,264.76

139,665.44

125,260.17

144,264.76

125,260.17

134,709.32

22.

Outstanding redeemable preference shares

..

..

..

..

..

..

23.

Capital redemption reserve

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

24.

Debt-equity ratio4

0.38

0.49

0.62

0.38

0.62

0.51

25.

Total debts to total assets5

6.50%

7.30%

11.73%

6.50%

11.73%

7.45%

  1. At September 30, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 5.12% (June 30, 2021: 5.51%, March 31, 2021: 5.33%,
    September 30, 2020: 5.63%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 1.06 % (June 30, 2021: 1.26%, March 31, 2021: 1.24%, September 30, 2020: 1.09%).
  2. Including borrower accounts overdue for more than 90 days at September 30, 2020 and not classified as NPA pursuant to the Supreme Court order, the pro forma gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio (based on customer assets), would have been 5.36% and 1.12% respectively at September 30, 2020.
  3. Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.
  4. Debt represent borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.
  5. Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.

1

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

( in crore)

At

Particulars

September

June

March

September 30,

30, 2021

30, 2021

31, 2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,387.09

1,385.22

1,383.41

1,379.46

Employees stock options outstanding

127.22

2.64

3.10

3.45

Reserves and surplus

155,269.93

150,988.30

146,122.67

136,269.42

Deposits

977,448.59

926,223.94

932,522.16

832,935.62

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

82,988.53

89,130.82

91,630.96

136,426.86

Other liabilities and provisions

58,780.94

52,923.50

58,770.38

55,956.34

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,276,002.30

1,220,654.42

1,230,432.68

1,162,971.15

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

45,097.02

42,036.01

46,031.19

30,537.84

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

104,946.82

63,828.26

87,097.06

106,053.91

Investments

285,220.04

294,848.74

281,286.54

289,623.03

Advances

764,937.43

738,597.86

733,729.09

652,607.99

Fixed assets

9,153.23

8,956.43

8,877.58

8,706.83

Other assets

66,647.76

72,387.12

73,411.22

75,441.55

Total Assets

1,276,002.30

1,220,654.42

1,230,432.68

1,162,971.15

STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

( in crore)

Period ended

September

March

September

Particulars

30, 2021

31, 2021

30, 2020

(H1-2022)

(FY2021)

(H1-2021)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes

13,243.95

20,182.72

8,448.32

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

637.61

1,201.34

584.93

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1

587.94

(2,214.35)

(2,697.61)

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets

5,238.32

10,749.13

4,172.24

General provision for standard assets (including Covid-19 related provision)

(968.39)

5,028.83

6,215.48

Provision for contingencies & others

1,449.68

594.27

361.03

Employee Stock Options Expense

124.88

..

..

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities

(992.83)

(1,234.00)

(521.18)

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets

(0.17)

2.80

0.30

(i)

19,320.99

34,310.74

16,563.51

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments

17,173.35

24,066.69

9,606.02

(Increase)/decrease in advances

(36,450.14)

(99,494.74)

(11,711.11)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits

44,926.42

161,553.17

61,966.62

(Increase)/decrease in other assets

3,445.46

1,077.38

1,069.15

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

(467.51)

5,082.08

1,397.73

(ii)

28,627.58

92,284.58

62,328.41

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes

(iii)

185.91

(2,501.96)

(2,096.12)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)

(A)

48,134.48

124,093.36

76,795.80

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Redemption/sale from/(investments in) subsidiaries and/or joint ventures (including application

money)

1,484.60

3,736.93

3,402.76

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities

992.83

1,234.00

521.18

Purchase of fixed assets

(837.86)

(1,430.15)

(866.79)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

6.24

5.66

3.41

(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities

(23,175.90)

(57,037.84)

(50,181.88)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

(B)

(21,530.09)

(53,491.40)

(47,121.32)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)

448.54

15,460.03

15,018.40

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

3,117.86

15,208.98

1,911.14

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(14,133.26)

(37,729.08)

(19,753.34)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings

2,303.39

(48,875.25)

(8,693.71)

Dividend and dividend tax paid

(1,385.23)

..

..

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(C)

(9,648.70)

(55,935.32)

(11,517.51)

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

(D)

(40.10)

(694.13)

(720.96)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)

16,915.59

13,972.51

17,436.01

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period/year

133,128.25

119,155.74

119,155.74

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period/year

150,043.84

133,128.25

136,591.75

  1. For the year ended March 31, 2021 and six months ended September 30, 2020, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
  2. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.

2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

( in crore)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

September

June

September

September

September

March

30, 2021

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

31, 2021

Sr.

Particulars

(Q2-2022)

(Q1-2022)

(Q2-2021)

(H1-2022)

(H1-2021)

(FY2021)

no.

(Unaudited -

(Unaudited)

Restated) refer

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

note no. 11

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

23,478.00

22,615.16

22,226.49

46,093.16

44,649.20

89,162.66

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

16,488.48

15,697.44

14,805.93

32,185.92

30,141.63

60,261.69

b)

Income on investments

5,502.13

5,480.06

6,061.02

10,982.19

11,914.75

23,264.25

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

321.56

197.45

488.72

519.01

993.19

1,881.72

d)

Others

1,165.83

1,240.21

870.82

2,406.04

1,599.63

3,755.00

2.

Other income (refer note no. 7)

16,006.49

12,736.81

17,063.08

28,743.30

32,556.27

72,029.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

39,484.49

35,351.97

39,289.57

74,836.46

77,205.47

161,192.19

4.

Interest expended

10,092.56

10,067.81

10,944.95

20,160.37

22,291.97

42,659.09

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

18,267.01

15,870.84

18,453.81

34,137.85

32,754.23

76,271.67

e)

Employee cost

3,021.92

2,971.77

2,731.93

5,993.69

5,589.29

11,050.91

f)

Other operating expenses

15,245.09

12,899.07

15,721.88

28,144.16

27,164.94

65,220.76

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

28,359.57

25,938.65

29,398.76

54,298.22

55,046.20

118,930.76

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

11,124.92

9,413.32

9,890.81

20,538.24

22,159.27

42,261.43

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer

note no. 4 and 6)

2,774.17

2,970.67

3,049.95

5,744.84

10,754.53

16,377.39

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

8,350.75

6,442.65

6,840.86

14,793.40

11,404.74

25,884.04

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

..

11.

Add: Share of profit in associates (refer note no. 5)

254.77

127.91

31.85

382.68

55.27

144.29

12.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX AND MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)

8,605.52

6,570.56

6,872.71

15,176.08

11,460.01

26,028.33

13.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

2,034.92

1,651.90

1,446.38

3,686.82

2,446.77

5,664.37

g)

Current period tax

1,897.65

1,562.54

1,591.92

3,460.19

2,840.90

6,261.18

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

137.27

89.36

(145.54)

226.63

(394.13)

(596.81)

14.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

478.76

155.89

544.00

634.65

1,013.23

1,979.64

15.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

AFTER TAX (12)-(13)-(14)

6,091.84

4,762.77

4,882.33

10,854.61

8,000.01

18,384.32

16.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

..

17.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)

6,091.84

4,762.77

4,882.33

10,854.61

8,000.01

18,384.32

18.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value 2/- each)

1,387.09

1,385.22

1,379.46

1,387.09

1,379.46

1,383.41

19.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

163,965.39

158,124.94

141,499.23

163,965.39

141,499.23

153,075.71

20.

Analytical ratios

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in )

8.79

6.88

7.30

15.67

12.15

27.26

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in )

8.60

6.74

7.21

15.34

12.01

26.83

3

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

( in crore)

At

September

June

March

September 30,

Particulars

30, 2021

30, 2021

31, 2021

2020

(Unaudited -

(Unaudited)

Restated) refer

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

note no. 11

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,387.09

1,385.22

1,383.41

1,379.46

Employees stock options outstanding

127.22

2.64

3.10

3.45

Reserves and surplus

167,090.67

161,250.22

156,200.99

144,642.59

Minority interest

5,617.31

5,488.25

9,588.34

8,482.86

Deposits

1,004,197.02

954,953.92

959,940.02

863,139.13

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

128,017.78

136,896.16

143,899.94

189,941.45

Liabilities on policies in force

226,633.26

212,817.05

203,180.04

172,685.09

Other liabilities and provisions

70,982.57

63,937.56

99,616.40

95,739.67

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,604,052.92

1,536,731.02

1,573,812.24

1,476,013.70

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

45,449.00

42,074.32

46,302.20

30,587.66

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

118,107.69

78,405.22

101,268.33

117,422.68

Investments

532,848.50

530,056.33

536,578.62

511,618.43

Advances

823,961.92

798,499.03

791,801.39

713,359.08

Fixed assets

10,357.93

10,164.78

10,809.26

10,655.58

Other assets

73,327.88

77,531.34

87,052.44

92,370.27

Total Assets

1,604,052.92

1,536,731.02

1,573,812.24

1,476,013.70

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

( in crore)

Period ended

September

March

September

Particulars

30, 2021

31, 2021

30, 2020

(H1-2022)

(FY2021)

(H1-2021)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes

14,541.43

24,048.68

10,446.78

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

712.93

1,471.37

718.41

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1

571.43

(2,247.67)

(2,622.70)

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets

5,379.45

11,031.51

4,288.84

General provision for standard assets (including Covid-19 related provision)

(987.49)

4,906.91

6,193.72

Provision for contingencies & others

1,445.68

633.97

382.26

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets

(1.71)

6.34

1.50

Employees stock options expense

126.54

7.76

2.07

(i)

21,788.26

39,858.87

19,410.88

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments

11,056.76

9,047.86

7,263.96

(Increase)/decrease in advances

(37,543.46)

(96,893.28)

(11,622.66)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits

44,257.00

159,155.56

62,354.67

(Increase)/decrease in other assets

2,835.24

427.64

(2,706.91)

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

13,892.80

30,252.23

11,170.05

(ii)

34,498.34

101,990.01

66,459.11

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes

(iii)

(333.94)

(3,833.58)

(2,766.06)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)

(A)

55,952.66

138,015.30

83,103.93

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets

(848.75)

(1,688.20)

(938.78)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

9.73

12.16

5.83

(Purchase)/sale of held to maturity securities

(22,135.51)

(61,310.87)

(52,348.42)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

(B)

(22,974.53)

(62,986.91)

(53,281.37)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)

448.54

15,460.03

15,018.40

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

7,870.40

29,421.51

8,206.88

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(20,285.49)

(52,773.41)

(26,144.50)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings

(3,052.34)

(46,774.90)

(6,039.67)

Dividend and dividend tax paid

(1,385.23)

..

..

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(C)

(16,404.12)

(54,666.77)

(8,958.89)

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

(D)

(29.16)

(644.01)

(706.25)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)

16,544.85

19,717.61

20,157.42

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period/year

147,570.53

127,852.92

127,852.92

Less: Reduction due to deconsolidation of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

during the period/year

(558.69)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period/year

163,556.69

147,570.53

148,010.34

  1. For the year ended March 31, 2021 and six months ended September 30, 2020, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
  2. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.

4

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS

( in crore)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

September

June

September

September

September

March

30, 2021

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

31, 2021

Sr.

Particulars

(Q2-2022)

(Q1-2022)

(Q2-2021)

(H1-2022)

(H1-2021)

(FY2021)

no.

(Unaudited -

(Unaudited)

Restated) refer

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

note no. 11

1.

Segment Revenue

a

Retail Banking

20,985.88

19,707.34

18,654.97

40,693.22

36,821.12

75,669.29

b

Wholesale Banking

9,686.57

9,469.78

9,204.09

19,156.35

18,775.00

37,194.53

c

Treasury

16,639.52

16,147.48

15,859.86

32,787.00

35,112.67

66,481.09

d

Other Banking

656.41

705.35

803.90

1,361.76

1,610.71

3,180.06

e

Life Insurance

11,658.00

9,184.14

10,637.25

20,842.14

17,861.36

43,621.59

f

General Insurance

..

..

3,168.50

..

6,190.87

12,964.83

g

Others

2,265.23

2,103.79

2,020.09

4,369.02

4,009.62

7,827.03

Total segment revenue

61,891.61

57,317.88

60,348.66

119,209.49

120,381.35

246,938.42

Less: Inter segment revenue

22,407.12

21,965.91

21,059.09

44,373.03

43,175.88

85,746.23

Income from operations

39,484.49

35,351.97

39,289.57

74,836.46

77,205.47

161,192.19

2.

Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority

interest)

a

Retail Banking

2,606.16

389.41

3,012.24

2,995.57

5,771.00

7,739.97

b

Wholesale Banking

1,876.37

1,908.46

683.88

3,784.83

1,699.59

5,819.95

c

Treasury

2,632.13

2,668.09

1,909.59

5,300.22

6,462.10

10,615.59

d

Other Banking

156.55

145.32

136.31

301.87

288.36

573.57

e

Life Insurance

474.66

(215.82)

329.87

258.84

641.06

1,081.18

f

General Insurance

..

..

554.57

..

1,085.61

1,953.95

g

Others

1,188.20

954.49

978.11

2,142.69

1,956.66

4,007.71

h

Unallocated expenses

..

1,050.00

(497.30)

1,050.00

(6,047.30)

(4,750.00)

Total segment results

8,934.07

6,899.95

7,107.27

15,834.02

11,857.08

27,041.92

Less: Inter segment adjustment

583.32

457.30

266.41

1,040.62

452.34

1,157.88

Add: Share of profit in associates

254.77

127.91

31.85

382.68

55.27

144.29

Profit before tax and minority interest

8,605.52

6,570.56

6,872.71

15,176.08

11,460.01

26,028.33

3.

Segment assets

a

Retail Banking

440,449.89

417,429.46

364,641.11

440,449.89

364,641.11

412,498.65

b

Wholesale Banking

334,763.84

328,226.41

294,183.17

334,763.84

294,183.17

325,937.50

c

Treasury

482,178.51

451,026.22

473,650.66

482,178.51

473,650.66

460,232.05

d

Other Banking

65,889.47

71,442.53

75,842.65

65,889.47

75,842.65

75,068.23

e

Life Insurance

241,441.14

227,515.01

184,161.41

241,441.14

184,161.41

216,918.91

f

General Insurance

..

..

37,868.07

..

37,868.07

38,943.61

g

Others

40,544.01

40,767.08

43,035.95

40,544.01

43,035.95

44,599.48

h

Unallocated

10,695.36

13,533.77

16,505.99

10,695.36

16,505.99

14,359.97

Total

1,615,962.22

1,549,940.48

1,489,889.01

1,615,962.22

1,489,889.01

1,588,558.40

Less: Inter segment adjustment

11,909.30

13,209.46

13,875.31

11,909.30

13,875.31

14,746.16

Total segment assets

1,604,052.92

1,536,731.02

1,476,013.70

1,604,052.92

1,476,013.70

1,573,812.24

4.

Segment liabilities

a

Retail Banking

726,094.15

699,657.43

623,628.40

726,094.15

623,628.40

686,920.79

b

Wholesale Banking

293,984.46

263,529.57

242,783.86

293,984.46

242,783.86

282,163.92

c

Treasury

106,797.40

112,399.38

164,790.95

106,797.40

164,790.95

121,596.08

d

Other Banking

48,834.28

53,335.59

60,624.11

48,834.28

60,624.11

56,774.88

e

Life Insurance

232,835.33

219,206.66

176,102.67

232,835.33

176,102.67

207,915.76

f

General Insurance

..

..

31,175.63

..

31,175.63

31,143.21

g

Others

33,601.16

33,963.30

37,200.09

33,601.16

37,200.09

38,195.80

h

Unallocated

5,210.46

5,210.46

7,557.80

5,210.46

7,557.80

6,260.46

Total

1,447,357.24

1,387,302.39

1,343,863.51

1,447,357.24

1,343,863.51

1,430,970.90

Less: Inter segment adjustment

11,909.30

13,209.45

13,875.31

11,909.30

13,875.31

14,746.16

Total segment liabilities

1,435,447.94

1,374,092.94

1,329,988.20

1,435,447.94

1,329,988.20

1,416,224.74

5.

Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets

-

Segment liabilities)

a

Retail Banking

(285,644.25)

(282,227.97)

(258,987.29)

(285,644.25)

(258,987.29)

(274,422.14)

b

Wholesale Banking

40,779.38

64,696.84

51,399.31

40,779.38

51,399.31

43,773.58

c

Treasury

375,381.11

338,626.83

308,859.71

375,381.11

308,859.71

338,635.97

d

Other Banking

17,055.19

18,106.94

15,218.54

17,055.19

15,218.54

18,293.35

e

Life Insurance

8,605.81

8,308.35

8,058.74

8,605.81

8,058.74

9,003.15

f

General Insurance

..

..

6,692.44

..

6,692.44

7,800.40

g

Others

6,942.84

6,803.78

5,835.86

6,942.84

5,835.86

6,403.68

h

Unallocated

5,484.90

8,323.31

8,948.19

5,484.90

8,948.19

8,099.51

Total capital employed

168,604.98

162,638.08

146,025.50

168,604.98

146,025.50

157,587.50

5

