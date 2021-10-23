ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended September 30, 2021

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
259.50
140.77
421.13
400.27
865.95
1,631.91
d)
Others
1,137.98
1,216.55
849.64
2,354.53
1,561.79
3,657.77
2.
Other income (refer note no. 7)
4,797.18
3,995.86
4,028.31
8,793.04
10,170.91
18,968.53
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
26,030.82
24,379.27
23,650.77
50,410.09
49,717.72
98,086.80
4.
Interest expended
9,543.90
9,447.65
10,256.37
18,991.55
20,900.97
40,128.84
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
6,572.20
6,037.22
5,133.31
12,609.42
9,779.21
21,560.83
e)
Employee cost
2,384.59
2,374.39
1,967.34
4,758.98
4,133.42
8,091.78
f)
Other operating expenses
4,187.61
3,662.83
3,165.97
7,850.44
5,645.79
13,469.05
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
16,116.10
15,484.87
15,389.68
31,600.97
30,680.18
61,689.67
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
9,914.72
8,894.40
8,261.09
18,809.12
19,037.54
36,397.13
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer
note no. 4 and 6)
2,713.48
2,851.69
2,995.27
5,565.17
10,589.22
16,214.41
9.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
7,201.24
6,042.71
5,265.82
13,243.95
8,448.32
20,182.72
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
..
11.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
TAX (9)-(10)
7,201.24
6,042.71
5,265.82
13,243.95
8,448.32
20,182.72
12.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
1,690.29
1,426.69
1,014.49
3,116.98
1,597.84
3,990.04
g)
Current period tax
1,577.87
1,301.78
1,097.99
2,879.65
1,870.88
4,665.66
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
112.42
124.91
(83.50)
237.33
(273.04)
(675.62)
13.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
AFTER TAX (11)-(12)
5,510.95
4,616.02
4,251.33
10,126.97
6,850.48
16,192.68
14.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
..
15.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)
5,510.95
4,616.02
4,251.33
10,126.97
6,850.48
16,192.68
16.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2 each)
1,387.09
1,385.22
1,379.46
1,387.09
1,379.46
1,383.41
17.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
152,176.34
147,894.71
133,154.55
152,176.34
133,154.55
143,029.08
18.
Analytical ratios
i)
Percentage of shares held by Government of India
0.20%
0.20%
0.34%
0.20%
0.34%
0.34%
ii)
Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)
18.33%
18.71%
18.47%
18.33%
18.47%
19.12%
iii)
Earnings per share (EPS)
a)
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,
net of tax expense (not annualised) (in ₹)
7.95
6.67
6.35
14.62
10.41
24.01
b)
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary
items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in ₹)
7.79
6.54
6.29
14.34
10.30
23.67
19.
NPA Ratio1
i)
Gross non-performing customer assets (net of
write-off)
41,437.41
43,148.28
38,989.19
41,437.41
38,989.19
41,373.42
ii)
Net non-performing customer assets
8,161.04
9,305.83
7,187.51
8,161.04
7,187.51
9,180.20
iii)
% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of
write-off) to gross customer assets
4.82%
5.15%
5.17%2
4.82%
5.17%2
4.96%
iv)
% of net non-performing customer assets to net
customer assets
0.99%
1.16%
1.00%2
0.99%
1.00%2
1.14%
20.
Return on assets (annualised)
1.79%
1.54%
1.50%
1.67%
1.23%
1.42%
21.
Net worth3
144,264.76
139,665.44
125,260.17
144,264.76
125,260.17
134,709.32
22.
Outstanding redeemable preference shares
..
..
..
..
..
..
23.
Capital redemption reserve
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
350.00
24.
Debt-equity ratio4
0.38
0.49
0.62
0.38
0.62
0.51
25.
Total debts to total assets5
6.50%
7.30%
11.73%
6.50%
11.73%
7.45%
At September 30, 2021, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 5.12% (June 30, 2021: 5.51%, March 31, 2021: 5.33%,
September 30, 2020: 5.63%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 1.06 % (June 30, 2021: 1.26%, March 31, 2021: 1.24%, September 30, 2020: 1.09%).
Including borrower accounts overdue for more than 90 days at September 30, 2020 and not classified as NPA pursuant to the Supreme Court order, the pro forma gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio (based on customer assets), would have been 5.36% and 1.12% respectively at September 30, 2020.
Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.
Debt represent borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.
Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.
1
SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET
(₹ in crore)
At
Particulars
September
June
March
September 30,
30, 2021
30, 2021
31, 2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,387.09
1,385.22
1,383.41
1,379.46
Employees stock options outstanding
127.22
2.64
3.10
3.45
Reserves and surplus
155,269.93
150,988.30
146,122.67
136,269.42
Deposits
977,448.59
926,223.94
932,522.16
832,935.62
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
82,988.53
89,130.82
91,630.96
136,426.86
Other liabilities and provisions
58,780.94
52,923.50
58,770.38
55,956.34
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,276,002.30
1,220,654.42
1,230,432.68
1,162,971.15
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
45,097.02
42,036.01
46,031.19
30,537.84
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
104,946.82
63,828.26
87,097.06
106,053.91
Investments
285,220.04
294,848.74
281,286.54
289,623.03
Advances
764,937.43
738,597.86
733,729.09
652,607.99
Fixed assets
9,153.23
8,956.43
8,877.58
8,706.83
Other assets
66,647.76
72,387.12
73,411.22
75,441.55
Total Assets
1,276,002.30
1,220,654.42
1,230,432.68
1,162,971.15
STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(₹ in crore)
Period ended
September
March
September
Particulars
30, 2021
31, 2021
30, 2020
(H1-2022)
(FY2021)
(H1-2021)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities
Profit/(loss) before taxes
13,243.95
20,182.72
8,448.32
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
637.61
1,201.34
584.93
Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1
587.94
(2,214.35)
(2,697.61)
Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets
5,238.32
10,749.13
4,172.24
General provision for standard assets (including Covid-19 related provision)
(968.39)
5,028.83
6,215.48
Provision for contingencies & others
1,449.68
594.27
361.03
Employee Stock Options Expense
124.88
..
..
Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities
(992.83)
(1,234.00)
(521.18)
(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets
(0.17)
2.80
0.30
(i)
19,320.99
34,310.74
16,563.51
Adjustments for:
(Increase)/decrease in investments
17,173.35
24,066.69
9,606.02
(Increase)/decrease in advances
(36,450.14)
(99,494.74)
(11,711.11)
Increase/(decrease) in deposits
44,926.42
161,553.17
61,966.62
(Increase)/decrease in other assets
3,445.46
1,077.38
1,069.15
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions
(467.51)
5,082.08
1,397.73
(ii)
28,627.58
92,284.58
62,328.41
Refund/(payment) of direct taxes
(iii)
185.91
(2,501.96)
(2,096.12)
Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)
Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities
992.83
1,234.00
521.18
Purchase of fixed assets
(837.86)
(1,430.15)
(866.79)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
6.24
5.66
3.41
(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities
(23,175.90)
(57,037.84)
(50,181.88)
Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
(B)
(21,530.09)
(53,491.40)
(47,121.32)
Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)
448.54
15,460.03
15,018.40
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
3,117.86
15,208.98
1,911.14
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(14,133.26)
(37,729.08)
(19,753.34)
Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings
2,303.39
(48,875.25)
(8,693.71)
Dividend and dividend tax paid
(1,385.23)
..
..
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
(C)
(9,648.70)
(55,935.32)
(11,517.51)
Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve
(D)
(40.10)
(694.13)
(720.96)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)
16,915.59
13,972.51
17,436.01
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period/year
133,128.25
119,155.74
119,155.74
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period/year
150,043.84
133,128.25
136,591.75
For the year ended March 31, 2021 and six months ended September 30, 2020, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.
2
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(₹ in crore)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
September
June
September
September
September
March
30, 2021
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
30, 2020
31, 2021
Sr.
Particulars
(Q2-2022)
(Q1-2022)
(Q2-2021)
(H1-2022)
(H1-2021)
(FY2021)
no.
(Unaudited -
(Unaudited)
Restated) refer
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
note no. 11
1.
Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
23,478.00
22,615.16
22,226.49
46,093.16
44,649.20
89,162.66
a)
Interest/discount on advances/bills
16,488.48
15,697.44
14,805.93
32,185.92
30,141.63
60,261.69
b)
Income on investments
5,502.13
5,480.06
6,061.02
10,982.19
11,914.75
23,264.25
c)
Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and
other inter-bank funds
321.56
197.45
488.72
519.01
993.19
1,881.72
d)
Others
1,165.83
1,240.21
870.82
2,406.04
1,599.63
3,755.00
2.
Other income (refer note no. 7)
16,006.49
12,736.81
17,063.08
28,743.30
32,556.27
72,029.53
3.
TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)
39,484.49
35,351.97
39,289.57
74,836.46
77,205.47
161,192.19
4.
Interest expended
10,092.56
10,067.81
10,944.95
20,160.37
22,291.97
42,659.09
5.
Operating expenses (e)+(f)
18,267.01
15,870.84
18,453.81
34,137.85
32,754.23
76,271.67
e)
Employee cost
3,021.92
2,971.77
2,731.93
5,993.69
5,589.29
11,050.91
f)
Other operating expenses
15,245.09
12,899.07
15,721.88
28,144.16
27,164.94
65,220.76
6.
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)
(excluding provisions and contingencies)
28,359.57
25,938.65
29,398.76
54,298.22
55,046.20
118,930.76
7.
OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)
(Profit before provisions and contingencies)
11,124.92
9,413.32
9,890.81
20,538.24
22,159.27
42,261.43
8.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer
note no. 4 and 6)
2,774.17
2,970.67
3,049.95
5,744.84
10,754.53
16,377.39
9.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)
8,350.75
6,442.65
6,840.86
14,793.40
11,404.74
25,884.04
10.
Exceptional items
..
..
..
..
..
..
11.
Add: Share of profit in associates (refer note no. 5)
254.77
127.91
31.85
382.68
55.27
144.29
12.
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE
TAX AND MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)
8,605.52
6,570.56
6,872.71
15,176.08
11,460.01
26,028.33
13.
Tax expense (g)+(h)
2,034.92
1,651.90
1,446.38
3,686.82
2,446.77
5,664.37
g)
Current period tax
1,897.65
1,562.54
1,591.92
3,460.19
2,840.90
6,261.18
h)
Deferred tax adjustment
137.27
89.36
(145.54)
226.63
(394.13)
(596.81)
14.
Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders
478.76
155.89
544.00
634.65
1,013.23
1,979.64
15.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
AFTER TAX (12)-(13)-(14)
6,091.84
4,762.77
4,882.33
10,854.61
8,000.01
18,384.32
16.
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
..
..
..
..
..
..
17.
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)
6,091.84
4,762.77
4,882.33
10,854.61
8,000.01
18,384.32
18.
Paid-up equity share capital (face value ₹ 2/- each)
1,387.09
1,385.22
1,379.46
1,387.09
1,379.46
1,383.41
19.
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
163,965.39
158,124.94
141,499.23
163,965.39
141,499.23
153,075.71
20.
Analytical ratios
Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (not annualised) (in ₹)
8.79
6.88
7.30
15.67
12.15
27.26
Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of
tax expense (not annualised) (in ₹)
8.60
6.74
7.21
15.34
12.01
26.83
3
SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(₹ in crore)
At
September
June
March
September 30,
Particulars
30, 2021
30, 2021
31, 2021
2020
(Unaudited -
(Unaudited)
Restated) refer
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
note no. 11
Capital and Liabilities
Capital
1,387.09
1,385.22
1,383.41
1,379.46
Employees stock options outstanding
127.22
2.64
3.10
3.45
Reserves and surplus
167,090.67
161,250.22
156,200.99
144,642.59
Minority interest
5,617.31
5,488.25
9,588.34
8,482.86
Deposits
1,004,197.02
954,953.92
959,940.02
863,139.13
Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)
128,017.78
136,896.16
143,899.94
189,941.45
Liabilities on policies in force
226,633.26
212,817.05
203,180.04
172,685.09
Other liabilities and provisions
70,982.57
63,937.56
99,616.40
95,739.67
Total Capital and Liabilities
1,604,052.92
1,536,731.02
1,573,812.24
1,476,013.70
Assets
Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India
45,449.00
42,074.32
46,302.20
30,587.66
Balances with banks and money at call and short notice
118,107.69
78,405.22
101,268.33
117,422.68
Investments
532,848.50
530,056.33
536,578.62
511,618.43
Advances
823,961.92
798,499.03
791,801.39
713,359.08
Fixed assets
10,357.93
10,164.78
10,809.26
10,655.58
Other assets
73,327.88
77,531.34
87,052.44
92,370.27
Total Assets
1,604,052.92
1,536,731.02
1,573,812.24
1,476,013.70
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(₹ in crore)
Period ended
September
March
September
Particulars
30, 2021
31, 2021
30, 2020
(H1-2022)
(FY2021)
(H1-2021)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities
Profit/(loss) before taxes
14,541.43
24,048.68
10,446.78
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
712.93
1,471.37
718.41
Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1
571.43
(2,247.67)
(2,622.70)
Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets
5,379.45
11,031.51
4,288.84
General provision for standard assets (including Covid-19 related provision)
(987.49)
4,906.91
6,193.72
Provision for contingencies & others
1,445.68
633.97
382.26
(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets
(1.71)
6.34
1.50
Employees stock options expense
126.54
7.76
2.07
(i)
21,788.26
39,858.87
19,410.88
Adjustments for:
(Increase)/decrease in investments
11,056.76
9,047.86
7,263.96
(Increase)/decrease in advances
(37,543.46)
(96,893.28)
(11,622.66)
Increase/(decrease) in deposits
44,257.00
159,155.56
62,354.67
(Increase)/decrease in other assets
2,835.24
427.64
(2,706.91)
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions
13,892.80
30,252.23
11,170.05
(ii)
34,498.34
101,990.01
66,459.11
Refund/(payment) of direct taxes
(iii)
(333.94)
(3,833.58)
(2,766.06)
Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)
(A)
55,952.66
138,015.30
83,103.93
Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
Purchase of fixed assets
(848.75)
(1,688.20)
(938.78)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
9.73
12.16
5.83
(Purchase)/sale of held to maturity securities
(22,135.51)
(61,310.87)
(52,348.42)
Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
(B)
(22,974.53)
(62,986.91)
(53,281.37)
Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)
448.54
15,460.03
15,018.40
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
7,870.40
29,421.51
8,206.88
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(20,285.49)
(52,773.41)
(26,144.50)
Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings
(3,052.34)
(46,774.90)
(6,039.67)
Dividend and dividend tax paid
(1,385.23)
..
..
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
(C)
(16,404.12)
(54,666.77)
(8,958.89)
Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve
(D)
(29.16)
(644.01)
(706.25)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)
16,544.85
19,717.61
20,157.42
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period/year
147,570.53
127,852.92
127,852.92
Less: Reduction due to deconsolidation of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
during the period/year
(558.69)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period/year
163,556.69
147,570.53
148,010.34
For the year ended March 31, 2021 and six months ended September 30, 2020, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.
Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.
4
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS
(₹ in crore)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
September
June
September
September
September
March
30, 2021
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
30, 2020
31, 2021
Sr.
Particulars
(Q2-2022)
(Q1-2022)
(Q2-2021)
(H1-2022)
(H1-2021)
(FY2021)
no.
(Unaudited -
(Unaudited)
Restated) refer
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
note no. 11
1.
Segment Revenue
a
Retail Banking
20,985.88
19,707.34
18,654.97
40,693.22
36,821.12
75,669.29
b
Wholesale Banking
9,686.57
9,469.78
9,204.09
19,156.35
18,775.00
37,194.53
c
Treasury
16,639.52
16,147.48
15,859.86
32,787.00
35,112.67
66,481.09
d
Other Banking
656.41
705.35
803.90
1,361.76
1,610.71
3,180.06
e
Life Insurance
11,658.00
9,184.14
10,637.25
20,842.14
17,861.36
43,621.59
f
General Insurance
..
..
3,168.50
..
6,190.87
12,964.83
g
Others
2,265.23
2,103.79
2,020.09
4,369.02
4,009.62
7,827.03
Total segment revenue
61,891.61
57,317.88
60,348.66
119,209.49
120,381.35
246,938.42
Less: Inter segment revenue
22,407.12
21,965.91
21,059.09
44,373.03
43,175.88
85,746.23
Income from operations
39,484.49
35,351.97
39,289.57
74,836.46
77,205.47
161,192.19
2.
Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority
interest)
a
Retail Banking
2,606.16
389.41
3,012.24
2,995.57
5,771.00
7,739.97
b
Wholesale Banking
1,876.37
1,908.46
683.88
3,784.83
1,699.59
5,819.95
c
Treasury
2,632.13
2,668.09
1,909.59
5,300.22
6,462.10
10,615.59
d
Other Banking
156.55
145.32
136.31
301.87
288.36
573.57
e
Life Insurance
474.66
(215.82)
329.87
258.84
641.06
1,081.18
f
General Insurance
..
..
554.57
..
1,085.61
1,953.95
g
Others
1,188.20
954.49
978.11
2,142.69
1,956.66
4,007.71
h
Unallocated expenses
..
1,050.00
(497.30)
1,050.00
(6,047.30)
(4,750.00)
Total segment results
8,934.07
6,899.95
7,107.27
15,834.02
11,857.08
27,041.92
Less: Inter segment adjustment
583.32
457.30
266.41
1,040.62
452.34
1,157.88
Add: Share of profit in associates
254.77
127.91
31.85
382.68
55.27
144.29
Profit before tax and minority interest
8,605.52
6,570.56
6,872.71
15,176.08
11,460.01
26,028.33
3.
Segment assets
a
Retail Banking
440,449.89
417,429.46
364,641.11
440,449.89
364,641.11
412,498.65
b
Wholesale Banking
334,763.84
328,226.41
294,183.17
334,763.84
294,183.17
325,937.50
c
Treasury
482,178.51
451,026.22
473,650.66
482,178.51
473,650.66
460,232.05
d
Other Banking
65,889.47
71,442.53
75,842.65
65,889.47
75,842.65
75,068.23
e
Life Insurance
241,441.14
227,515.01
184,161.41
241,441.14
184,161.41
216,918.91
f
General Insurance
..
..
37,868.07
..
37,868.07
38,943.61
g
Others
40,544.01
40,767.08
43,035.95
40,544.01
43,035.95
44,599.48
h
Unallocated
10,695.36
13,533.77
16,505.99
10,695.36
16,505.99
14,359.97
Total
1,615,962.22
1,549,940.48
1,489,889.01
1,615,962.22
1,489,889.01
1,588,558.40
Less: Inter segment adjustment
11,909.30
13,209.46
13,875.31
11,909.30
13,875.31
14,746.16
Total segment assets
1,604,052.92
1,536,731.02
1,476,013.70
1,604,052.92
1,476,013.70
1,573,812.24
4.
Segment liabilities
a
Retail Banking
726,094.15
699,657.43
623,628.40
726,094.15
623,628.40
686,920.79
b
Wholesale Banking
293,984.46
263,529.57
242,783.86
293,984.46
242,783.86
282,163.92
c
Treasury
106,797.40
112,399.38
164,790.95
106,797.40
164,790.95
121,596.08
d
Other Banking
48,834.28
53,335.59
60,624.11
48,834.28
60,624.11
56,774.88
e
Life Insurance
232,835.33
219,206.66
176,102.67
232,835.33
176,102.67
207,915.76
f
General Insurance
..
..
31,175.63
..
31,175.63
31,143.21
g
Others
33,601.16
33,963.30
37,200.09
33,601.16
37,200.09
38,195.80
h
Unallocated
5,210.46
5,210.46
7,557.80
5,210.46
7,557.80
6,260.46
Total
1,447,357.24
1,387,302.39
1,343,863.51
1,447,357.24
1,343,863.51
1,430,970.90
Less: Inter segment adjustment
11,909.30
13,209.45
13,875.31
11,909.30
13,875.31
14,746.16
Total segment liabilities
1,435,447.94
1,374,092.94
1,329,988.20
1,435,447.94
1,329,988.20
1,416,224.74
5.
Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets
-
Segment liabilities)
a
Retail Banking
(285,644.25)
(282,227.97)
(258,987.29)
(285,644.25)
(258,987.29)
(274,422.14)
b
Wholesale Banking
40,779.38
64,696.84
51,399.31
40,779.38
51,399.31
43,773.58
c
Treasury
375,381.11
338,626.83
308,859.71
375,381.11
308,859.71
338,635.97
d
Other Banking
17,055.19
18,106.94
15,218.54
17,055.19
15,218.54
18,293.35
e
Life Insurance
8,605.81
8,308.35
8,058.74
8,605.81
8,058.74
9,003.15
f
General Insurance
..
..
6,692.44
..
6,692.44
7,800.40
g
Others
6,942.84
6,803.78
5,835.86
6,942.84
5,835.86
6,403.68
h
Unallocated
5,484.90
8,323.31
8,948.19
5,484.90
8,948.19
8,099.51
Total capital employed
168,604.98
162,638.08
146,025.50
168,604.98
146,025.50
157,587.50
5
