ICICI Bank : For Viewing update on Notice of January 30, 2021 Board Meeting, please click here

Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will remain closed from January 1, 2021 to February 1, 2021 (both days inclusive) for Designated Persons including Directors.

The above intimation will be published in the newspapers vide enclosed news release being issued today and will also be uploaded on the Bank's website at www.icicibank.com.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank will, inter alia, consider the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020 at its Meeting to be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

ICICI Bank Limited CIN: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 News Release December 24,2020

Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited will, inter alia, consider the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020 at its forthcoming Meeting to be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

For further press queries please call Sujit Ganguli/Kausik Datta at 91-22-26538525 /91-22-2653 7026 or email: corporate.communications@icicibank.com