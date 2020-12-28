Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ICICI Bank : For Viewing update on Notice of January 30, 2021 Board Meeting, please click here

12/28/2020 | 03:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 24, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Madam/Sir,

Subject: Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank will, inter alia, consider the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020 at its Meeting to be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

The above intimation will be published in the newspapers vide enclosed news release being issued today and will also be uploaded on the Bank's website at www.icicibank.com.

Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will remain closed from January 1, 2021 to February 1, 2021 (both days inclusive) for Designated Persons including Directors.

Yours faithfully,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Ranganath Athreya

Company Secretary

Encl : As above

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

ICICI Bank Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 051

News Release

December 24,2020

Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited will, inter alia, consider the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020 at its forthcoming Meeting to be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

For further press queries please call Sujit Ganguli/Kausik Datta at 91-22-26538525 /91-22-2653 7026 or email: corporate.communications@icicibank.com

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 20:50:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
03:51pICICI BANK : For Viewing update on Notice of January 30, 2021 Board Meeting, ple..
PU
05:37aNifty, Sensex end at all-time highs on financials boost
RE
05:35aIndian shares end at all-time highs on financials boost
RE
12/24Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
12/24Indian Stocks Rally on Thursday; Tata Comm Buys Controlling Stake in French e..
MT
12/24ICICI BANK : RBI Approves Appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of ..
MT
12/22ICICI BANK : launches ‘Infinite India', a comprehensive online platform fo..
PU
12/21Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
12/20IIFL FINANCE : Partners with ICICI Bank for Affordable Housing Loans
MT
12/17Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 562 B 7 650 M 7 650 M
Net income 2021 141 B 1 921 M 1 921 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 3 591 B 48 857 M 48 857 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 520,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Uday Madhav Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-4.70%48 185
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%379 562
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%259 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%255 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%185 311
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.53%162 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ