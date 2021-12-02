ICICI Bank : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

FORM 6-K
Table of Contents
Item 1
OTHER NEWS
Subject: Disclosure under Indian Listing regulations
IBN
ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K
The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:
This is to inform you that the Bank will hold analyst day (virtual event) on December 4, 2021. Presentations made to the analysts will be uploaded on the Bank's website at www.icicibank.com and on the stock exchanges after the event. You are requested to take note of above.
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 051, India.
Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414
Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122
Website www.icicibank.com
CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012
Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,
Near Chakli Circle,
Old Padra Road
Vadodara 390007. India
