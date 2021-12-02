Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ICICI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Bank : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month December, 2021

Commission File Number: 001-15002

ICICI Bank Limited
(Translation of registrant's name into English)

ICICI Bank Towers,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai, India 400 051
(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file
annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F X Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No X

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No X

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information
contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the
information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b)
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Yes No X

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in
connection with Rule 12g 3-2(b): Not Applicable

Table of Contents

Item

1.

Other news

Item 1

OTHER NEWS

Subject: Disclosure under Indian Listing regulations

IBN

ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K

The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:

This is to inform you that the Bank will hold analyst day (virtual event) on December 4, 2021. Presentations made to the analysts will be uploaded on the Bank's website at www.icicibank.com and on the stock exchanges after the event. You are requested to take note of above.

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 051, India.

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Website www.icicibank.com

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

Near Chakli Circle,

Old Padra Road

Vadodara 390007. India

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorised.

For ICICI Bank Limited

Date: December 2, 2021 By: /s/ Ranganath Athreya
Name : Ranganath Athreya
Title : Company Secretary

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
