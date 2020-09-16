Log in
ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
ICICI Bank : Indian shares flat amid China tensions; virus cases cross 5 mln

09/16/2020 | 12:10am EDT
BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Wednesday amid signs of a protracted standoff with China on the countries' disputed border and the country's coronavirus tally crossing the 5-million mark.

Investors also awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,533.00 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex 0.14% to 39,097.67 by 0347 GMT. Both the indexes closed 0.7% higher in the previous session.

Total cases of the novel coronavirus in India surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with a single-day jump of 90,123 infections, according to health ministry data.

The Nifty Bank Index was down 0.21%, with ICICI Bank Ltd being among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

Most broader Asian markets rose on Wednesday, extending a rally driven by upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic data.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

