    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
ICICI Bank : Indian shares weighed down by FMCG, IT stocks; ICICI Bank hits record high

10/25/2021 | 05:03am BST
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, dragged by consumer and information technology stocks, while banks scaled a record high after strong quarterly earnings from private lender ICICI Bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% at 18,088 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.1% to 60,775.46.

Shares of ICICI Bank rose 7.1%, helping the Nifty bank index reach a fresh high, after the lender posted an about 25% surge in quarterly profit on Saturday.

The bank index rose 1.1%, while the fast moving consumer goods index and the IT sub-index fell 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

India's monetary policy committee sees the need for continued policy accommodation as the economic recovery remains fragile, with the rise of inflation less steep than expected, minutes of the October meeting showed. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 663 B 8 840 M 6 420 M
Net income 2022 215 B 2 865 M 2 080 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 5 267 B 70 261 M 51 015 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 98 750
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED41.91%70 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484