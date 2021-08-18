ICICI Bank : Integrated Report

Icici Bank at a Glance

iMobile Pay

ICICI Bank launched 'iMobile Pay', a payment and banking services app that can be used by customers of any bank, in December 2020. Within five months of the launch, over 2.5 million customers of other banks have activated the app.

Coolest Workplace

ICICI Bank has been recognised as 'India's Coolest Workplace' by 'Business Today' magazine in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector for the fifth year in a row. This ranking is based on the annual survey - 'India's Coolest Workplaces'**.

90% digital transactions

Over 90% of savings account transactions (financial and non-financial) are done through digital channels.***

Highest market share in FASTag

The Bank is the leader in electronic toll collection transactions done through FASTag with a 35.5% market share by value at the end of fiscal 2021.