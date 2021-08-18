ICICI Bank : Integrated Report

ICICI Bank is a large private sector bank in India offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME and corporate customers. The Bank has an extensive network of branches and ATMs. It is at the forefront of leveraging technology and offering services through digital channels like mobile and internet banking.
Vision
To be the trusted financial services provider of choice for our customers, thereby creating sustainable value for our stakeholders.
mission
To
grow
our
risk-calibrated
core
operating profit by:
•
Delivering
products
and
services
that create
value
for
customers.
•
Bringing together all our
capabilities
to seamlessly
meet
customer
needs.
•
Conducting
our
business
within
well-defined
risk
tolerance
levels.
`15.74 trillion
`313.51billion
`161.93billion
Consolidated Total Assets
Core Operating Profit*
Profit After Tax*
19.12%
3.69%
21%
Total Capital Adequacy Ratio
Net Interest Margin*
Increase in Total Deposits year-on-year
41%
55%
20%
Average CASA Ratio*
Retail Portfolio as a proportion of total
Growth in Retail Loans year-on-year
Portfolio (including non-fund based
outstanding)
*During fiscal 2021; others at March 31, 2021
iMobile Pay
ICICI Bank launched 'iMobile Pay', a payment and banking services app that can be used by customers of any bank, in December 2020. Within five months of the launch, over 2.5 million customers of other banks have activated the app.
Coolest Workplace
ICICI Bank has been recognised as 'India's Coolest Workplace' by 'Business Today' magazine in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector for the fifth year in a row. This ranking is based on the annual survey - 'India's Coolest Workplaces'**.
90% digital transactions
Over 90% of savings account transactions (financial and non-financial) are done through digital channels.***
Highest market share in FASTag
The Bank is the leader in electronic toll collection transactions done through FASTag with a 35.5% market share by value at the end of fiscal 2021.
Video KYC
ICICI Bank launched Video KYC to empower customers to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process through video interaction. The Bank is the first in the industry to offer this facility for opening salary accounts, availing a personal loan and a credit card.
EMI @ Internet
Banking
The 'EMI @ Internet Banking' service of ICICI Bank allows pre-approved customers to convert their high- value online purchases into instant EMIs. The Bank is the first in the industry to introduce this facility.
Over 580,000 individuals trained
ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of the ICICI Group, has trained over 580,000 less privileged individuals since its inception till March 31, 2021, helping them to earn a sustainable livelihood.
90% instant personal loans
ICICI Bank sourced around 90% of all personal loans instantaneously in fiscal 2021.
UPI transactions increase by 3.3X
ICICI Bank's UPI payments to merchants transactions increased 3.3 times in value and 1.9 times in volume, year-on-year in fiscal 2021.
75% credit cards issued digitally
The Bank issued close to 75% of all credit cards digitally to customers in fiscal 2021.
**Earlier known as 'Best Companies to Work For'
***Digital transactions include transactions on internet, iMobile, point-of-sale,touch-banking, phone banking and debit card use for e-commerce
Key business areas
Retail, SME and rural banking
We offer deposit, credit and other financial products and services to individuals, households and small businesses across India, through our digital channels and extensive branch network spanning urban and rural areas. We also offer select products like deposits and remittances to non-resident Indians, and local market offerings in select international geographies.
Wholesale banking
We offer financial solutions to large and medium-sized companies and their business and channel partners, and to financial and government/public sector entities. The product offerings include deposits, long-term finance, working capital, trade, cash management, transaction banking and treasury management. In addition to our network in India, we leverage our international presence to meet the cross-border requirements of our clients. We offer retail banking solutions to employees of our corporate clients. We thus aim to comprehensively serve the ecosystems of our corporate clients.
Treasury
Our treasury operations comprise management of the Bank's liquidity, government securities portfolio and interest rate risk, proprietary trading, and foreign exchange and derivative solutions for clients.
Key Subsidiaries
Note: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is awaiting requisite approvals for a proposed all-stock merger of another non-life insurance business with itself, which on consummation would result in the company ceasing to be a subsidiary.
Financial Highlights
TOTAL DEPOSITS
TOTAL ADVANCES
9,325.22
7,337.29
7,709.69
5,008.99
6,452.90
5.1%
5,866.47
4.1%
8.4%
24.1%
6,529.20
4,231.51
10.7%
3.5%
5,123.95
24.9%
5,609.75
4,642.32
12.5%
5.2%
3,289.79
66.7%
4,900.39
16.1%
24.0%
2,710.50
5.0%
4.8%
25.9%
63.2%
2,432.17
27.3%
60.1%
2,954.53
2,455.91
56.6%
2,276.71
51.8%
2,009.67
1,718.39
962.70
1,022.27
1,361.70
749.83
889.58
March
March
March
March
March
March
March
March
March
March
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Current Account (` in billion) Savings Account (` in billion)
Term Deposit (` in billion)
Retail
Domestic corporate
SME
Total (` in billion)
Overseas
Total (` in billion)
networth
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
18.42%
19.12%
1,475.09
17.39%
16.89%
1.06%
2.50%
16.11%
18.06%
3.03%
1.80%
1.39%
15.92%
1,165.04
15.09%
14.72%
14.36%
1,083.68
1,051.60
999.51
16.80%
13.74%
14.43%
13.63%
13.39%
March
March
March
March
March
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Networth (Equity share capital, reserves and surplus) (` in billion)