    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/18 07:16:26 am
688.3 INR   -1.84%
ICICI BANK : Integrated Report
PU
10:42aAsian ADRs Flat in Wednesday Trading
MT
09:25aIndia's HDFC Bank sets ambitious target for card issuance, source says
RE
ICICI Bank : Integrated Report

08/18/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Annual Report 2020-21

Icici Bank at a Glance

ICICI Bank is a large private sector bank in India offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME and corporate customers. The Bank has an extensive network of branches and ATMs. It is at the forefront of leveraging technology and offering services through digital channels like mobile and internet banking.

Vision

To be the trusted financial services provider of choice for our customers, thereby creating sustainable value for our stakeholders.

mission

To

grow

our

risk-calibrated

core

operating profit by:

Delivering

products

and

services

that create

value

for

customers.

Bringing together all our

capabilities

to seamlessly

meet

customer

needs.

Conducting

our

business

within

well-defined

risk

tolerance

levels.

`15.74 trillion

`313.51billion

`161.93billion

Consolidated Total Assets

Core Operating Profit*

Profit After Tax*

19.12%

3.69%

21%

Total Capital Adequacy Ratio

Net Interest Margin*

Increase in Total Deposits year-on-year

41%

55%

20%

Average CASA Ratio*

Retail Portfolio as a proportion of total

Growth in Retail Loans year-on-year

Portfolio (including non-fund based

outstanding)

*During fiscal 2021; others at March 31, 2021

2

Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

Icici Bank at a Glance

iMobile Pay

ICICI Bank launched 'iMobile Pay', a payment and banking services app that can be used by customers of any bank, in December 2020. Within five months of the launch, over 2.5 million customers of other banks have activated the app.

Coolest Workplace

ICICI Bank has been recognised as 'India's Coolest Workplace' by 'Business Today' magazine in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector for the fifth year in a row. This ranking is based on the annual survey - 'India's Coolest Workplaces'**.

90% digital transactions

Over 90% of savings account transactions (financial and non-financial) are done through digital channels.***

Highest market share in FASTag

The Bank is the leader in electronic toll collection transactions done through FASTag with a 35.5% market share by value at the end of fiscal 2021.

Video KYC

ICICI Bank launched Video KYC to empower customers to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process through video interaction. The Bank is the first in the industry to offer this facility for opening salary accounts, availing a personal loan and a credit card.

EMI @ Internet

Banking

The 'EMI @ Internet Banking' service of ICICI Bank allows pre-approved customers to convert their high- value online purchases into instant EMIs. The Bank is the first in the industry to introduce this facility.

Over 580,000 individuals trained

ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of the ICICI Group, has trained over 580,000 less privileged individuals since its inception till March 31, 2021, helping them to earn a sustainable livelihood.

90% instant personal loans

ICICI Bank sourced around 90% of all personal loans instantaneously in fiscal 2021.

UPI transactions increase by 3.3X

ICICI Bank's UPI payments to merchants transactions increased 3.3 times in value and 1.9 times in volume, year-on-year in fiscal 2021.

75% credit cards issued digitally

The Bank issued close to 75% of all credit cards digitally to customers in fiscal 2021.

**Earlier known as 'Best Companies to Work For'

***Digital transactions include transactions on internet, iMobile, point-of-sale,touch-banking, phone banking and debit card use for e-commerce

3

Annual Report 2020-21

Key business areas

Retail, SME and rural banking

We offer deposit, credit and other financial products and services to individuals, households and small businesses across India, through our digital channels and extensive branch network spanning urban and rural areas. We also offer select products like deposits and remittances to non-resident Indians, and local market offerings in select international geographies.

Wholesale banking

We offer financial solutions to large and medium-sized companies and their business and channel partners, and to financial and government/public sector entities. The product offerings include deposits, long-term finance, working capital, trade, cash management, transaction banking and treasury management. In addition to our network in India, we leverage our international presence to meet the cross-border requirements of our clients. We offer retail banking solutions to employees of our corporate clients. We thus aim to comprehensively serve the ecosystems of our corporate clients.

Treasury

Our treasury operations comprise management of the Bank's liquidity, government securities portfolio and interest rate risk, proprietary trading, and foreign exchange and derivative solutions for clients.

4

Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

Key Subsidiaries

Note: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is awaiting requisite approvals for a proposed all-stock merger of another non-life insurance business with itself, which on consummation would result in the company ceasing to be a subsidiary.

5

Annual Report 2020-21

Financial Highlights

TOTAL DEPOSITS

TOTAL ADVANCES

9,325.22

7,337.29

7,709.69

5,008.99

6,452.90

5.1%

5,866.47

4.1%

8.4%

24.1%

6,529.20

4,231.51

10.7%

3.5%

5,123.95

24.9%

5,609.75

4,642.32

12.5%

5.2%

3,289.79

66.7%

4,900.39

16.1%

24.0%

2,710.50

5.0%

4.8%

25.9%

63.2%

2,432.17

27.3%

60.1%

2,954.53

2,455.91

56.6%

2,276.71

51.8%

2,009.67

1,718.39

962.70

1,022.27

1,361.70

749.83

889.58

March

March

March

March

March

March

March

March

March

March

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Current Account (` in billion) Savings Account (` in billion)

Term Deposit (` in billion)

Retail

Domestic corporate

SME

Total (` in billion)

Overseas

Total (` in billion)

networth

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

18.42%

19.12%

1,475.09

17.39%

16.89%

1.06%

2.50%

16.11%

18.06%

3.03%

1.80%

1.39%

15.92%

1,165.04

15.09%

14.72%

14.36%

1,083.68

1,051.60

999.51

16.80%

13.74%

14.43%

13.63%

13.39%

March

March

March

March

March

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Networth (Equity share capital, reserves and surplus) (` in billion)

March

March

March

March

March

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Tier I

Common Equity Tier 1

Tier II

Total

6

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 640 B 8 621 M 8 621 M
Net income 2022 212 B 2 859 M 2 859 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 4 769 B 64 215 M 64 212 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 688,30 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED31.05%65 344
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.07%469 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.57%345 768
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%240 607
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.40%200 023
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.91%195 463