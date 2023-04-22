Advanced search
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:19 2023-04-21 am EDT
885.65 INR   -0.98%
08:17aIcici Bank : Investor Presentation on Performance Review - Q4-2023
PU
07:18aIndia's ICICI Bank posts 30% jump in Q4 net profit
RE
07:06aIndia ICICI Bank's net profit jumps 30% in January-March
RE
ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review - Q4-2023

04/22/2023 | 08:17am EDT
Q4-2023: Performance review

April 22, 2023

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non- performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non- performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the sustenance of economic activity as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

2

Highlights for Q4-2023

3

Key highlights for Q4-2023 (1/2)

Earnings

Deposits

Advances

  • Core operating profit grew by 36.4% y-o-y to ₹ 138.66 bn in Q4-2023 ; 28.1% y-o-y to ₹ 491.39 bn in FY2023
  • Provisions of ₹ 16.19 bn in Q4-2023; FY2023: ₹ 66.66 bn
    • Contingency provision of ₹ 16.00 bn; FY2023: ₹ 56.50 bn
  • Core operating profit less provisions, grew by 34.7% y-o-y to ₹ 122.47 bn in Q4-2023; 43.0% y-o-y to ₹ 424.73 bn in FY2023
  • Average current account deposits increased by 9.3% y-o-y and 3.4% q-o-q
  • Average savings account deposits increased by 7.5% y-o-y and 0.4% q-o-q
  • Period-endterm deposits grew by 17.1% y-o-y and 4.3% q-o-q at March 31, 2023
  • Domestic loans grew by 20.5% y-o-y and 5.0% q-o-q
  • Retail loans grew by 22.7% y-o-y and 5.4% q-o-q
  • Business banking portfolio grew by 34.9% y-o-y and 7.8% q-o-q
  • SME portfolio grew by 19.2% y-o-y and 6.2% q-o-q
  • Domestic corporate portfolio grew by 21.2% y-o-y and 3.8% q-o-q

4

Key highlights for Q4-2023 (2/2)

Asset

quality

  • Net NPA ratio declined to 0.48% at Mar 31, 2023 from 0.55% at Dec 31, 2022
  • Net additions of ₹ 0.14 bn to gross NPAs in Q4-2023(Q3-2023: ₹ 11.19 bn)
  • Provision coverage was 82.8% at Mar 31, 2023 (Dec 31, 2022: 82.0%)
  • Fund based o/s of ₹ 45.08 bn (0.4% of advances) to all standard borrowers under resolution; provisions of ₹ 13.80 bn held against these borrowers
  • Contingency provisions of ₹ 131.00 bn at Mar 31, 2023

Profit after

tax and capital

  • Profit after tax grew by 30.0% y-o-y to ₹ 91.22 bn in Q4-2023; 36.7% y-o-y to ₹ 318.96 bn in FY2023
  • The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹ 8 per share, subject to requisite
  • approvals
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.12%1

1. After reckoning the impact of proposed dividend.

5

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2023


© Publicnow 2023
