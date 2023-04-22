ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review - Q4-2023
04/22/2023 | 08:17am EDT
Q4-2023: Performance review
April 22, 2023
Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non- performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non- performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the sustenance of economic activity as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.
2
Highlights for Q4-2023
3
Key highlights for Q4-2023 (1/2)
Earnings
Deposits
Advances
Core operating profit grew by 36.4% y-o-y to ₹ 138.66 bn in Q4-2023 ; 28.1% y-o-y to ₹ 491.39 bn in FY2023
Provisions of ₹ 16.19 bn in Q4-2023; FY2023: ₹ 66.66 bn
Contingency provision of ₹ 16.00 bn; FY2023: ₹ 56.50 bn
Core operating profit less provisions, grew by 34.7% y-o-y to ₹ 122.47 bn in Q4-2023; 43.0% y-o-y to ₹ 424.73 bn in FY2023
Average current account deposits increased by 9.3% y-o-y and 3.4% q-o-q
Average savings account deposits increased by 7.5% y-o-y and 0.4% q-o-q
Period-endterm deposits grew by 17.1% y-o-y and 4.3% q-o-q at March 31, 2023
Domestic loans grew by 20.5% y-o-y and 5.0% q-o-q
Retail loans grew by 22.7% y-o-y and 5.4% q-o-q
Business banking portfolio grew by 34.9% y-o-y and 7.8% q-o-q
SME portfolio grew by 19.2% y-o-y and 6.2% q-o-q
Domestic corporate portfolio grew by 21.2% y-o-y and 3.8% q-o-q
4
Key highlights for Q4-2023 (2/2)
Asset
quality
Net NPA ratio declined to 0.48% at Mar 31, 2023 from 0.55% at Dec 31, 2022
Net additions of ₹ 0.14 bn to gross NPAs in Q4-2023(Q3-2023: ₹ 11.19 bn)
Provision coverage was 82.8% at Mar 31, 2023 (Dec 31, 2022: 82.0%)
Fund based o/s of ₹ 45.08 bn (0.4% of advances) to all standard borrowers under resolution; provisions of ₹ 13.80 bn held against these borrowers
Contingency provisions of ₹ 131.00 bn at Mar 31, 2023
Profit after
tax and capital
Profit after tax grew by 30.0% y-o-y to ₹ 91.22 bn in Q4-2023; 36.7% y-o-y to ₹ 318.96 bn in FY2023
The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹ 8 per share, subject to requisite
approvals
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.12%1
1. After reckoning the impact of proposed dividend.