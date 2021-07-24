ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q1-2022
07/24/2021 | 11:28am EDT
Q1-2022: Performance review
July 24, 2021
Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the time taken for economic activity to resume at normal levels after the pandemic, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.
Highlights for Q1-2022
Key highlights (1/2)
22.7% y-o-y growth in core operating profit1 to ` 86.05 bn in Q1-2022
Deposit growth
Average savings account deposits increased by 21.7% y-o-y in Q1-2022
Average current account deposits increased by 32.4% y-o-y in Q1-2022
Total deposits increased by 15.5% y-o-y at June 30, 2021
Loan growth (at June 30, 2021)
Domestic loans grew by 19.6% y-o-y and 0.3% q-o-q
Retail loans (excluding business banking) grew by 20.2% y-o-y and 0.7% q-o-q
Business banking portfolio grew by 53.4% y-o-y and 6.3% q-o-q
SME portfolio grew by 42.8% y-o-y and decreased by 1.7% q-o-q
Performing domestic corporate portfolio, excluding the builder portfolio, grew by 14.9% y-o-y and was flat sequentially
1. Profit before provision and taxes, excluding treasury income
Key highlights (2/2)
Asset quality
Gross NPA additions of` 72.31 bn
Retail and business banking portfolios:` 67.73 bn, corporate and SME portfolio: ` 4.58 bn
Recoveries and upgrades were` 36.27 bn
Provisioning policy on NPAs changed in Q1-2022 to make it more conservative, impact of ` 11.27 bn on provisions in Q1-2022
Net NPA ratio was 1.16% at Jun 30, 2021 (Mar 31, 2021: 1.14%)
Provision coverage was robust at 78.2% at Jun 30, 2021
Based on the current assessment of the portfolio, write back of Covid-19 provisions of ` 10.50 bn made in earlier periods
Covid-19related provision of ` 64.25 bn held at Jun 30, 2021
Profit after tax of` 46.16 bn in Q1-2022(Q1-2021:` 25.99 bn)
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.01%1
1. Includes profits for Q1-2022
