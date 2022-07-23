Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
800.05 INR   +1.79%
800.05 INR   +1.79%
08:04aICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
08:04aICICI BANK : Audited Financial Results – Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
08:04aICICI BANK : Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q1-2023
PU
ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q1-2023

07/23/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Q1-2023: Performance review

July 23, 2022

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the sustenance of economic activity as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

2

Highlights for Q1-2023

3

Key highlights for Q1-2023 (1/2)

Core

operating

profit1

Deposits

  • Growth of 19.4% y-o-y to ` 102.73 bn
  • Excluding dividend income from subsidiaries, core operating profit grew by 21.1% y-o-y
  • Average current account deposits increased by 23.0% y-o-y and 2.9% sequentially in Q1-2023
  • Average savings account deposits increased by 19.1% y-o-y and 4.4% sequentially in Q1-2023
  • Period-endterm deposits grew by 11.4% y-o-y at June 30, 2022

Domestic loans grew by 21.7% y-o-y

Advances

Retail loans grew by 24.4% y-o-y

Rural loans grew by 8.4% y-o-y

Business banking portfolio grew by 44.7% y-o-y

SME portfolio grew by 32.3% y-o-y

Domestic corporate portfolio grew by 14.4% y-o-y

1. Profit before provision and taxes, excluding treasury income

4

Key highlights for Q1-2023 (2/2)

Asset

quality

Profit after

tax and

capital

    • Net NPA ratio declined to 0.70% at Jun 30, 2022 from 0.76% at Mar 31, 2022 and 1.16% at June 30, 2021
    • Net additions of ` 3.82 bn to gross NPAs in Q1-2023(Q4-2022: net deletions of ` 4.89 bn)
    • Total provisions of ` 11.44 bn in Q1-2023 (0.53% of average loans, 11.1% of core operating profit)
      • Includes contingency provision of ` 10.50 billion made on a prudent basis
    • Provision coverage was 79.6% at Jun 30, 2022 (Mar 31, 2022: 79.2%)
    • Fund based o/s of ` 73.76 bn (0.8% of advances) to all standard borrowers under resolution; provisions of ` 22.90 bn held against these borrowers
    • Contingency provisions of ` 85.00 bn at Jun 30, 2022
  • Profit after tax grew by 49.6% y-o-y to ` 69.05 bn in Q1-2023
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.23%1

1. Including profits for Q1-2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
