    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q2-2022

10/23/2021 | 10:44am EDT
Q2-2022: Performance review

October 23, 2021

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the sustenance of economic activity as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

2

Highlights for Q2-2022

3

Key highlights for Q2-2022 (1/2)

  • 23.3% y-o-y growth in core operating profit1 to ` 95.18 billion

Deposit growth

  • Average current account deposits increased by 35.7% y-o-y in Q2-2022
  • Average savings account deposits increased by 24.9% y-o-y in Q2-2022
  • Total deposits increased by 17.3% y-o-y at September 30, 2021

Loan growth (at September 30, 2021)

  • Domestic loans grew by 19.0% y-o-y and 4.0% q-o-q
  • Retail loans grew by 20.0% y-o-y and 5.0% q-o-q
  • Business banking portfolio grew by 43.1% y-o-y and 12.3% q-o-q
  • SME portfolio grew by 42.0% y-o-y and 11.3% q-o-q
  • Domestic corporate portfolio, excluding the builder portfolio, grew by 14% y-o-y and was flat sequentially

1. Profit before provision and taxes, excluding treasury income

4

Key highlights for Q2-2022 (2/2)

Asset quality

  • Net NPA ratio declined from 1.16% at Jun 30, 2021 to 0.99% at Sep 30, 2021
  • Net additions to gross NPAs of ` 0.96 bn (Q1-2022:` 36.04 bn)
  • Total provisions of ` 27.14 bn in Q2-2022 (1.44% of average loans, 28.5% of core operating profit)
  • Provision coverage continued to be robust at 80.1% at Sep 30, 2021 (Jun 30, 2021: 78.2%)
  • Fund based o/s of ` 96.84 bn (1.3% of advances) to all standard borrowers under resolution as per various frameworks of RBI (June 30, 2021: ` 48.64 bn); provisions of ` 19.50 bn held against these borrowers
  • The Bank continued to hold Covid-19 related provision of ` 64.25 bn (0.8% of advances) at Sep 30, 2021, the same level as Jun 30, 2021
  • Profit after tax grew by 29.6% y-o-y to ` 55.11 bn
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.33%1

1. Includes profits for H1-2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 14:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
