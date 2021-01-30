Log in
ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q3-2021

01/30/2021
Q3-2021: Performance review

January 30, 2021

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the time taken for economic activity to resume at normal levels after the pandemic, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

2

Highlights for Q3-2021

3

Key highlights for Q3-2021 (1/2)

  • 14.8% y-o-y growth in core operating profit1 to ` 80.54 billion

Deposit growth

  • Average savings account deposits increased by 15.9% y-o-y
  • Average current account deposits increased by 26.5% y-o-y
  • Total deposits increased by 22.1% y-o-y at December 31, 2020

Loan growth

    • Domestic loans grew by 13.3% y-o-y and 7.5% q-o-q
    • Retail loan book grew by 15.4% y-o-y and 6.8% q-o-q
    • Domestic performing corporate portfolio grew by 9.6% y-o-y and 8.5% q-o-q
  • CET12 ratio of 16.79%3
  • Profit after tax grew by 19.2% y-o-y to ` 49.40 billion

1.

Profit before provision and taxes, excluding treasury income

2.

Common equity tier 1

3.

Includes profits for 9M-2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
