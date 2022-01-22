Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/21 07:09:11 am
804.5 INR   -0.71%
ICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended December 31, 2021
PU
ICICI BANK : Financial Results – Quarter ended December 31, 2021
PU
01/20Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q3-2022

01/22/2022 | 07:24am EST
Q3-2022: Performance review

January 22, 2022

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the sustenance of economic activity as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

2

Highlights for Q3-2022

3

Key highlights for Q3-2022 (1/2)

  • 24.9% y-o-y growth in core operating profit1 to ` 100.60 billion

Deposit growth

  • Average current account deposits increased by 33.7% y-o-y in Q3-2022
  • Average savings account deposits increased by 24.7% y-o-y in Q3-2022
  • Total deposits increased by 16.4% y-o-y at December 31, 2021

Loan growth (at December 31, 2021)

  • Domestic loans grew by 17.9% y-o-y and 6.5% q-o-q
  • Retail loans grew by 18.6% y-o-y and 5.1% q-o-q
  • Business banking portfolio grew by 38.5% y-o-y and 8.8% q-o-q
  • SME portfolio grew by 34.2% y-o-y and 9.7% q-o-q
  • Domestic corporate portfolio grew by 12.5% y-o-y and 9.0% q-o-q

1. Profit before provision and taxes, excluding treasury income

4

Key highlights for Q3-2022 (2/2)

Asset quality

  • Net NPAs declined by 10.0% sequentially to 73.44 billion at December 31, 2021
  • Net NPA ratio declined from 0.99% at Sep 30, 2021 to 0.85% at Dec 31, 2021
  • Net deletions of ` 1.91 bn from gross NPAs (Q2-2022: net additions of ` 0.96 bn)
  • Total provisions of ` 20.07 bn in Q3-2022 (1.01% of average loans, 20.0% of core operating profit)
  • Provision coverage was 79.9% at Dec 31, 2021 (Sep 30, 2021: 80.1%)
  • Fund based o/s of ` 96.84 bn (1.2 % of advances) to all standard borrowers under resolution as per various frameworks of RBI (same level as Sep 30, 2021); provisions of ` 24.36 bn held against these borrowers
  • The Bank continued to hold Covid-19 related provision of ` 64.25 bn (0.8 % of advances) at Dec 31, 2021, the same level as Sep 30, 2021
  • Profit after tax grew by 25.4% y-o-y to ` 61.94 bn
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.64%1

1. Includes profits for 9M-2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 12:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
