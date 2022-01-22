ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q3-2022
01/22/2022 | 07:24am EST
Q3-2022: Performance review
January 22, 2022
Highlights for Q3-2022
Key highlights for Q3-2022 (1/2)
24.9% y-o-y growth in core operating profit1 to ` 100.60 billion
Deposit growth
Average current account deposits increased by 33.7% y-o-y in Q3-2022
Average savings account deposits increased by 24.7% y-o-y in Q3-2022
Total deposits increased by 16.4% y-o-y at December 31, 2021
Loan growth (at December 31, 2021)
Domestic loans grew by 17.9% y-o-y and 6.5% q-o-q
Retail loans grew by 18.6% y-o-y and 5.1% q-o-q
Business banking portfolio grew by 38.5% y-o-y and 8.8% q-o-q
SME portfolio grew by 34.2% y-o-y and 9.7% q-o-q
Domestic corporate portfolio grew by 12.5% y-o-y and 9.0% q-o-q
1. Profit before provision and taxes, excluding treasury income
Key highlights for Q3-2022 (2/2)
Asset quality
Net NPAs declined by 10.0% sequentially to₹ 73.44 billion at December 31, 2021
Net NPA ratio declined from 0.99% at Sep 30, 2021 to 0.85% at Dec 31, 2021
Net deletions of` 1.91 bn from gross NPAs (Q2-2022: net additions of ` 0.96 bn)
Total provisions of` 20.07 bn in Q3-2022 (1.01% of average loans, 20.0% of core operating profit)
Provision coverage was 79.9% at Dec 31, 2021 (Sep 30, 2021: 80.1%)
Fund based o/s of` 96.84 bn (1.2 % of advances) to all standard borrowers under resolution as per various frameworks of RBI (same level as Sep 30, 2021); provisions of ` 24.36 bn held against these borrowers
The Bank continued to hold Covid-19 related provision of ` 64.25 bn (0.8 % of advances) at Dec 31, 2021, the same level as Sep 30, 2021
Profit after tax grew by 25.4% y-o-y to ` 61.94 bn
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.64%1
1. Includes profits for 9M-2022
