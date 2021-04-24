ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q4-2021
04/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Q4-2021: Performance review
April 24, 2021
Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the time taken for economic activity to resume at normal levels after the pandemic, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.
Highlights for Q4-2021
Key highlights (1/2)
19.8% y-o-y growth in core operating profit1 to ` 85.65 billion in Q4-2021
16.9% y-o-y growth in core operating profit to ` 313.51 billion in FY2021
Deposit growth
Average savings account deposits increased by 21.2% y-o-y in Q4-2021
Average current account deposits increased by 33.9% y-o-y in Q4-2021
Total deposits increased by 21.0% y-o-y at March 31, 2021
Loan growth
Domestic loans grew by 17.7% y-o-y and 6.1% q-o-q at Mar 31, 2021
Retail loans grew by 19.9% y-o-y and 6.6% q-o-q at Mar 31, 2021
Domestic performing corporate portfolio grew by 13.2% y-o-y and 4.7% q-o-q at Mar 31, 2021
1. Profit before provision and taxes, excluding treasury income
Key highlights (2/2)
Asset quality
Gross NPA additions of` 55.23 billion (excluding proforma NPAs as of Dec 31, 2020)
Gross NPA additions of` 161.23 billion (2.2% of opening customer assets) in FY2021
Utilised` 35.09 billion of contingency provisions made on proforma NPAs
Net NPA ratio declined to 1.14% at Mar 31, 2021 from 1.26%1 at Dec 31, 2020
Provision coverage was robust at 77.7% at Mar 31, 2021
Further, made additional Covid-19 related provision of ` 10.00 billion in Q4-2021
Covid-19related provision of ` 74.75 billion held at Mar 31, 2021
Profit after tax of` 44.03 billion in Q4-2021(Q4-2021:` 12.21 billion)
Profit after tax of` 161.93 billion in FY2021 (FY2020: ` 79.31 billion2)
The Board has recommended a dividend of` 2 per share, subject to requisite approvals
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.80%3
On a proforma basis
Includes impact of one-time additional charge of ` 13.91 billion due to re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax asset at the
revised marginal tax rate
3. Post reckoning the impact of proposed dividend
