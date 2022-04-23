Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/22 07:14:05 am EDT
747.65 INR   -1.93%
09:19aSTANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS : Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
08:32aICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
08:32aICICI BANK : Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
ICICI Bank: Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q4-2022

04/23/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Q4-2022: Performance review

April 23, 2022

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the sustenance of economic activity as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange

Commission. These filings are available atwww.sec.gov.

  • Growth of 18.7% y-o-y to ` 101.64 bn in Q4-2022

  • Excluding dividend income from subsidiaries/associates, growth of 21.0% y-o-y in Q4-2022

  • Growth of 22.3% y-o-y to ` 383.47 bn in FY2022

  • Average current account deposits increased by 23.6% y-o-y in Q4-2022

  • Average savings account deposits increased by 22.7% y-o-y in Q4-2022

  • Term deposits grew by 9.0% y-o-y at March 31, 2022

  • Domestic loans grew by 17.5% y-o-y and 5.7% q-o-q

  • Retail loans, excluding rural, grew by 19.7% y-o-y and 6.0% q-o-q

  • Business banking portfolio grew by 43.2% y-o-y and 10.2% q-o-q

  • SME portfolio grew by 33.6% y-o-y and 11.3% q-o-q

  • Domestic corporate portfolio grew by 9.7% y-o-y and 1.2% q-o-q sequentially

1. Profit before provision and taxes, excluding treasury income

  • Net NPA ratio declined to 0.76% at Mar 31, 2022 from 0.85% at Dec 31, 2021

  • Net deletions of ` 4.89 bn from gross NPAs in Q4-2022 (Q3-2022: ` 1.91 bn)

  • Total provisions of ` 10.69 bn in Q4-2022 (0.53% of average loans, 10.5% of core operating profit)

  • Provision coverage was 79.2% at Mar 31, 2022 (Dec 31, 2021: 79.9%)

  • Fund based o/s of ` 82.67 bn (1.0% of advances) to all standard borrowers under resolution; provisions of ` 25.30 bn held against these borrowers

  • Contingency provisions of ` 74.50 bn at Mar 31, 2022

  • Profit after tax grew by 59.4% y-o-y to ` 70.19 bn in Q4-2022

  • Profit after tax grew by 44.1% y-o-y to ` 233.39 bn in FY2022

  • The Board has recommended a dividend of ` 5 per share, subject to requisite approvals

  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.60%1

1. After reckoning the impact of proposed dividend 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 12:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
