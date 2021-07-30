Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/30 07:16:25 am
682.5 INR   -0.73%
ICICI Bank Limited : Files Annual Report in Form 20-F

07/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021) on July 30, 2021, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at "About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings" page of ICICI Bank's website:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001103838/000095010321011618/dp152325_20f.htm

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing to Company Secretary, ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051 or sending an e-mail to companysecretary@icicibank.com, with details of their shareholding and mailing address.


© Business Wire 2021
