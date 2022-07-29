Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ICICI Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-29 am EDT
818.60 INR   +0.49%
05:31pICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
07/26ICICI BANK : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
07/26UBS Adjusts ICICI Bank's Price Target to 950 Indian Rupees From 900 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

07/29/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 (FY2022) on July 29, 2022, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at "About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings" page of ICICI Bank's website:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1103838/000095010322013302/dp173855_20f.htm

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing to General Manager & Company Secretary, ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051 or sending an e-mail to companysecretary@icicibank.com, with details of their shareholding and mailing address.


© Business Wire 2022
