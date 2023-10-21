ICICI Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

ICICI Bank Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was INR 108,961.3 million compared to INR 80,069.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 15.57 compared to INR 11.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 15.27 compared to INR 11.25 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was INR 215,322.5 million compared to INR 153,915.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.79 compared to INR 22.13 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 30.19 compared to INR 21.66 a year ago.