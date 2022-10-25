ICICI Bank : Loss of share certificate

Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate of ICICI Bank Limited
This is to bring your kind notice that instructions of stop transfer received by us against the following shares as the shareholders had requested us for issue of duplicate share certificates. The details are given below:
S.NO
FOLIO
NAME
CERT NO
DIST FROM
DIST TO
SHARES
01
1047905
ASHOK BHAI PATEL
43276
16529901
16529980
80
02
1095012
PATEL DILIP KANTILAL
84500
23903196
23903495
300
PATEL SUNITA DILIPBHAI
03
1046503
JASUMATI G PAREKH
41968
16241006
16241130
125
GOVINDBHAI H PAREKH
933444
5831218718
5831218729
12
04
1049002
SWAITA JAIN
44271
16722416
16722665
250
935297
5831258743
5831258767
25
05
1005499
ASHOK ANAND
5069
2922001
2923000
1000
RAJ RANI
904401
5830100491
5830100590
100
06
1039918
VENKATARAMI REDDY GUNTAKA
35970
14450956
14451205
250
928840
5831074648
5831074672
25
07
1099674
RANJANA VISHWAS NANDODE
973441
5831968539
5831968550
12
AJAY PREMCHAND KATYARMAL
88507
24703126
24703250
125
08
1000522
MEHLI R CAMA
900417
5829878341
5829878440
100
AVI DASTOOR
MEHERBANOO RUSTOMJI CAMA
09
1000521
MEHERWANJI RUSTOMJI CAMA
900416
5829878241
5829878340
100
AVI B DASTOOR
10
1005719
NEETA T MAHBUBANI
904593
5830111191
5830111240
50
5278
3038001
3038500
500
11
1034241
WAMAN KUMAR BHARDIEYA
30706
13001376
13001665
290
SAROJ BHARDIEYA
12
1098236
R RAJASHEKAR
972396
5831945829
5831945843
15
87326
24442861
24443010
150
13
1101863
SEEMA SALIM
90480
25184081
25184330
250
975185
5832012802
5832012826
25
14
1028865
BHAVNA ANAND
25679
11627106
11627560
455
920906
5830837209
5830837253
45
We will be grateful if you could kindly acknowledge receipt of this communication and confirm having taken the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For KFin Technologies Limited
P Srinivasa Murthy
Dy. Manager
