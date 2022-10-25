Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ICICI Bank Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29 2022-10-25 am EDT
925.05 INR   -0.13%
06:54aIcici Bank : Loss of share certificate
PU
06:12aNomura Adjusts ICICI Bank's Price Target to 1,060 Indian Rupees From 980 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
01:20aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
RE
ICICI Bank : Loss of share certificate

10/25/2022 | 06:54am EDT
Ref No. : KFPL/BSE/2022/26

Date : 25-10-2022

BSE Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate of ICICI Bank Limited

This is to bring your kind notice that instructions of stop transfer received by us against the following shares as the shareholders had requested us for issue of duplicate share certificates. The details are given below:

S.NO

FOLIO

NAME

CERT NO

DIST FROM

DIST TO

SHARES

01

1047905

ASHOK BHAI PATEL

43276

16529901

16529980

80

02

1095012

PATEL DILIP KANTILAL

84500

23903196

23903495

300

PATEL SUNITA DILIPBHAI

03

1046503

JASUMATI G PAREKH

41968

16241006

16241130

125

GOVINDBHAI H PAREKH

933444

5831218718

5831218729

12

04

1049002

SWAITA JAIN

44271

16722416

16722665

250

935297

5831258743

5831258767

25

05

1005499

ASHOK ANAND

5069

2922001

2923000

1000

RAJ RANI

904401

5830100491

5830100590

100

06

1039918

VENKATARAMI REDDY GUNTAKA

35970

14450956

14451205

250

928840

5831074648

5831074672

25

07

1099674

RANJANA VISHWAS NANDODE

973441

5831968539

5831968550

12

AJAY PREMCHAND KATYARMAL

88507

24703126

24703250

125

08

1000522

MEHLI R CAMA

900417

5829878341

5829878440

100

AVI DASTOOR

MEHERBANOO RUSTOMJI CAMA

09

1000521

MEHERWANJI RUSTOMJI CAMA

900416

5829878241

5829878340

100

AVI B DASTOOR

10

1005719

NEETA T MAHBUBANI

904593

5830111191

5830111240

50

5278

3038001

3038500

500

11

1034241

WAMAN KUMAR BHARDIEYA

30706

13001376

13001665

290

SAROJ BHARDIEYA

12

1098236

R RAJASHEKAR

972396

5831945829

5831945843

15

87326

24442861

24443010

150

13

1101863

SEEMA SALIM

90480

25184081

25184330

250

975185

5832012802

5832012826

25

14

1028865

BHAVNA ANAND

25679

11627106

11627560

455

920906

5830837209

5830837253

45

We will be grateful if you could kindly acknowledge receipt of this communication and confirm having taken the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KFin Technologies Limited

P Srinivasa Murthy

Dy. Manager

CC To : ICICI Bank Ltd

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 796 B 9 610 M 9 610 M
Net income 2023 307 B 3 709 M 3 709 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 6 322 B 76 358 M 76 358 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 130 542
Free-Float 97,8%
