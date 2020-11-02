ICICI Bank : Main features of regulatory capital instruments at September 30, 2020 0 11/02/2020 | 02:55pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 Issuer ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited 2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg INE090A01013 INE090A08TW2 INE090A08TZ5 INE090A08UA6 identifier for private placement) INE090A08UB4 INE090A08UC2 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Regulatory treatment 4 Transitional Basel III rules Common Equity Tier 1 Additional Tier I Additional Tier I Additional Tier I Additional Tier I Additional Tier I 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Common Equity Tier 1 Additional Tier I Additional Tier I Additional Tier I Additional Tier I Additional Tier I 6 Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group 7 Instrument type Common shares Perpetual Debt Instruments Perpetual Debt Instruments Perpetual Debt Instruments Perpetual Debt Instruments Perpetual Debt Instruments 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as 13,794,565,048 34,250,000,000 10,800,000,000 4,750,000,000 40,000,000,000 11,400,000,000 September 30 2020) 9 Par value of instrument NA 34,250,000,000 10,800,000,000 4,750,000,000 40,000,000,000 11,400,000,000 10 Accounting classification Equity share capital Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings 11 Original date of issuance Various* 17-Mar-2017 20-Sep-2017 04-Oct-2017 20-Mar-2018 28-Dec-2018 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 13 Original maturity date NA Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption NA Call option date: 17-Mar-2022 & Redemption: At par Call option date: 20-Sep-2022 & Redemption: At par Call option date: 04-Oct-2022 & Redemption: At par Call option date: 20-Jun-2023 & Redemption: At par Call option date: 28-Dec-2023 & Redemption: At par amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable NA Every Interest Payment Date after 17-Mar-2022 Every Interest Payment Date after 20-Sep-2022 Every Interest Payment Date after 04-Oct-2022 Every Interest Payment Date after 20-June-2023 Every Interest Payment Date after 28-Dec-2023 Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon NA Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index NA Before call: 9.20% Before call: 8.55% Before call: 8.55% Before call: 9.15% Before call: 9.90% If call not exercised: 9.20% If call not exercised: 8.55% If call not exercised: 8.55% If call not exercised: 9.15% If call not exercised: 9.90% 19 Existence of a dividend stopper NA Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory NA Fully discretionary Fully discretionary Fully discretionary Fully discretionary Fully discretionary 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No No No No 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Non Cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible NA Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (s) NA NA NA NA NA NA 25 If convertible, fully or partially NA NA NA NA NA NA 26 If convertible, conversion rate NA NA NA NA NA NA 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion NA NA NA NA NA NA 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into NA NA NA NA NA NA 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NA NA NA NA NA NA into 30 Write-down feature No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes There are two types of write down triggers: 1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is: There are two types of write down triggers: There are two types of write down triggers: There are two types of write down triggers: There are two types of write down triggers: (i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is: 1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is: 1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is: 1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is: 5.5%; or (i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or (i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or (i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or (i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or (ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at (ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below (ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below (ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below (ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) NA or below 6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold") 6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold") 6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold") 6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold") 6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold") 2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of: 2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of: 2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of: 2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of: 2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of: (i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank (i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become (i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become (i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become (i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become would become non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and RBI; and (ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, (ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, (ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, (ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, (ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI. without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI. without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI. without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI. equivalent support, without which the Bank would have become 32 If write-down, full or partial NA Full or partial Full or partial Full or partial Full or partial Full or partial 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary NA In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent. In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent. In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent. In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent. In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent. If temporary write-down, description of write-up The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future 34 NA value in future depending upon the conditions prescribed in the depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the mechanism terms and conditions of the instrument. instrument. instrument. instrument. instrument. Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation non-cumulative preference shares and subordinated to the claims Perpetual Debt preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general 35 (specify instrument type immediately senior to of all depositors and general creditors & subordinated debt (other Instruments creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as instrument) than subordinated debt qualifying as Additional Tier1 Capital) of Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank. Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank. Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank. Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank. the Bank. 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No No No No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features NA NA NA NA NA NA Offer for sale: 05-Aug-1997

Public Issue: 02-Apr-2004,01-Dec-2005,19-Jun-2007

QIP: 10-Aug-2020 INE090A08SP8 INE005A11309 INE005A11382 INE005A11341 1 Issuer ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited 2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg 1997 BONDS II 1998 AUGUST 1998 DECEMBER 1998 OCTOBER identifier for private placement) MMB VI (S4) MMB III MMB III (S5) MMB III 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Regulatory treatment 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group 7 Instrument type Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as 39,678,000 49,116,800 15,188,800 21,280,000 September 30 2020) 9 Par value of instrument 39,678,000 122,792,000 37,972,000 53,200,000 10 Accounting classification Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings 11 Original date of issuance 22-Jan-1998 05-Oct-1998 11-Jan-1999 01-Dec-1998 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 21-Jul-2026 05-Dec-2022 11-Jun-2023 01-May-2023 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and NA NA NA NA redemption amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable NA NA NA NA Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index Zero Coupon Zero Coupon Zero Coupon Zero Coupon 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory NA NA NA NA 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem NA NA NA NA 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (s) NA NA NA NA 25 If convertible, fully or partially NA NA NA NA 26 If convertible, conversion rate NA NA NA NA 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion NA NA NA NA 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into NA NA NA NA 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NA NA NA NA into 30 Write-down feature No No No No 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) NA NA NA NA 32 If write-down, full or partial NA NA NA NA 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary NA NA NA NA 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up NA NA NA NA mechanism Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors 35 (specify instrument type immediately senior to and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the instrument) Bank Bank Bank Bank 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes Yes Yes Yes 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption feature feature feature feature INE005A11531 INE005A11697 NMDCSEB1 NMDJY101 1 Issuer ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited 2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg 1999 MAY MMB III 1999 November INE005A086X8 NMDJY101 identifier for private placement) MMB II 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Regulatory treatment 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group 7 Instrument type Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as 8,142,000 2,697,900 108,000,000 0 September 30 2020) 9 Par value of instrument 20,355,000.00 13,489,500.00 540,000,000 130,000,000 10 Accounting classification Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings 22-Jun-2001 11 Original date of issuance 16-Jun-1999 24-Dec-1999 16-Oct-2001 to 27-Jun-2001 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated Dated 22-Jun-2021 13 Original maturity date 16-Apr-2023 24-Sep-2022 16-Oct-2021 to 27-Jun-2021 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and NA NA NA NA redemption amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable NA NA NA NA Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Till 16-Oct-2009: 18 Coupon rate and any related index Zero Coupon Zero Coupon 0% 11.55% Thereafter: 23.33% 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory NA NA NA NA 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem NA NA NA NA 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (s) NA NA NA NA 25 If convertible, fully or partially NA NA NA NA 26 If convertible, conversion rate NA NA NA NA 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion NA NA NA NA 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into NA NA NA NA 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NA NA NA NA into 30 Write-down feature No No No No 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) NA NA NA NA 32 If write-down, full or partial NA NA NA NA 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary NA NA NA NA 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up NA NA NA NA mechanism Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors 35 (specify instrument type immediately senior to and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the instrument) Bank Bank Bank Bank 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes Yes Yes Yes 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption feature feature feature feature DDC05RRB DJU06RRB DSP10LT2 1 Issuer ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited 2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg INE090A08HI6 INE090A08IF0 INE090A08QO5 identifier for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Regulatory treatment 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier II Tier II Tier II 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group 7 Instrument type Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Instruments Instruments Instruments 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as 0 0 14,790,000,000 September 30 2020) 9 Par value of instrument 890,000,000 370,000,000 14,790,000,000 10 Accounting classification Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings 11 Original date of issuance 30-Dec-2005 14-Feb-2006 29-Sep-2010 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 30-Dec-2020 14-Feb-2021 29-Sep-2025 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and NA NA NA redemption amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable NA NA NA Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index 7.80% 8.25% 8.90% 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory NA NA NA 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem NA NA NA 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (s) NA NA NA 25 If convertible, fully or partially NA NA NA 26 If convertible, conversion rate NA NA NA 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion NA NA NA 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into NA NA NA 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NA NA NA into 30 Write-down feature No No No 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) NA NA NA 32 If write-down, full or partial NA NA NA 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary NA NA NA 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up NA NA NA mechanism Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors 35 (specify instrument type immediately senior to and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the instrument) Bank Bank Bank 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes Yes Yes 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption feature feature feature DJA11LT2 DDE12LT2 DDB3/98 N1DQ4PC0 NDDJA101 NDDMA101 NMDQ102 NMDQ302R NMDQ402 1 Issuer ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited 2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg INE090A08QW8 INE090A08SN3 DDB3/98 N1DQ4PC0 NDDJA101 NDDMA101 NMDQ102 NMDQ302R NMDQ402 identifier for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Regulatory treatment 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group Solo and group 7 Instrument type Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as 0 15,200,000,000 12,000,000 0 101,704,377 51,998,000 760,000 21,000,000 0 September 30 2020) 9 Par value of instrument 20,000,000,000 38,000,000,000 30,000,000 118,100,000 104,204,377 51,998,000 5,900,000 130,900,000 32,800,000 10 Accounting classification Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings 21-Dec-1998 22-Mar-2001 22-Feb-2001 8-Mar-2001 4-Jun-2001 To 07-Dec-2001 27-Feb-2002 11 Original date of issuance 13-Jan-2011 31-Dec-2012 to to to to to to 13-Jul-2001 29-Jan-1999 10-Apr-2001 02-Feb-2002 31-Mar-2001 30-Jan-2002 09-Apr-2002 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated Dated Dated Dated Dated Dated Dated 21-May-2023 22-Mar-2021 2-Feb-2021 8-Mar-2028 13-Jul-2021 To 16-Jan-2021 27-Feb-2021 13 Original maturity date 13-Jan-2021 31-Dec-2022 to to to to to to 04-Jun-2023 29-Jun-2023 10-Apr-2021 22-Feb-2031 31-Mar-2031 22-Jan-2022 09-Apr-2021 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA redemption amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index 9.11% 9.15% Zero Coupon 12.00% Zero Coupon Zero Coupon 11.2% To 11.55% 10.20% to 11.05% 9.65% to 10.60% 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No No No No No No No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Cumulative Non-cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (s) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 25 If convertible, fully or partially NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 26 If convertible, conversion rate NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA into 30 Write-down feature No No No No No No No No No 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 32 If write-down, full or partial NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA mechanism Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors 35 (specify instrument type immediately senior to and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the instrument) Bank Bank Bank Bank Bank Bank Bank Bank Bank 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption feature feature feature feature feature feature feature feature feature RDBDDB99 1 Issuer ICICI Bank Limited 2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg RDBDDB99 identifier for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Indian Laws Regulatory treatment 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier II 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo Solo and group 7 Instrument type Tier II Debt Instruments 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as 72,366,670 September 30 2020) 9 Par value of instrument 73,432,450 10 Accounting classification Borrowings 05-Jul-1999 11 Original date of issuance to 19-May-2000 12 Perpetual or dated Dated 14-Jul-2024 13 Original maturity date To 03- Apr-2027 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and NA redemption amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable NA Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index Zero Coupon 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory NA 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem NA 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (s) NA 25 If convertible, fully or partially NA 26 If convertible, conversion rate NA 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion NA 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into NA 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NA into 30 Write-down feature No 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) NA 32 If write-down, full or partial NA 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary NA 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up NA mechanism Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation All other depositors 35 (specify instrument type immediately senior to and creditors of the instrument) Bank 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Loss absorption feature RNMDDD00 RNMDDD01 INE849D08TK0 INE849D08TL8 INE849D08TQ7 INE849D08TR5 XS1881532912 ICICI Securities ICICI Securities ICICI Securities ICICI Securities 1 Issuer ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Limited Primary Dealership Primary Dealership Primary Dealership Primary Dealership ICICI Bank UK Plc Limited Limited Limited Limited 2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg RNMDDD00 RNMDDD01 INE849D08TK0 INE849D08TL8 INE849D08TQ7 INE849D08TR5 XS1881532912 identifier for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws Indian Laws India/English Laws Regulatory treatment 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier II 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo Solo and group Solo and group Group Group Group Group 7 Instrument type Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Tier II Debt Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments Instruments 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as 2,051,627 185,657 100,000,000 30,000,000 140,000,000 200,000,000 5,381,586,913 September 30 2020) 9 Par value of instrument 3,177,736 547,926 500,000,000 150,000,000 350,000,000 500,000,000 SGD 100000000 10 Accounting classification Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings Borrowings 22-Sep-2000 16-May-2001 11 Original date of issuance to to 21-Dec-2011 17-Feb-2012 30-Nov-2012 14-Dec-2012 26-Sep-2018 04-Apr-2001 12-Jan-2002 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated Dated Dated Dated Dated 09-Oct-2021 16-May-2022 13 Original maturity date to To 21-Dec-2021 17-May-2022 30-Apr-2023 14-Jun-2023 26-Sep-2028 03-Nov-2027 12-Jan-2023 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes No No No No Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and Call option date: 26- redemption amount NA NA NA NA NA NA Sep-2023 & Redemption: At par 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed 5.375% (reset at 18 Coupon rate and any related index Zero Coupon Zero Coupon 9.75% 9.65% 9.35% 9.35% 26-Sep-2024 at SOR+Margin) 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No No No No No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem NA NA NA NA NA NA No 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (s) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 25 If convertible, fully or partially NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 26 If convertible, conversion rate NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NA NA NA NA NA NA NA into 30 Write-down feature No No No No No No Yes 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) NA NA NA NA NA NA to be determined by the regulator 32 If write-down, full or partial NA NA NA NA NA NA full 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary NA NA NA NA NA NA permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up NA NA NA NA NA NA NA mechanism Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors All other depositors Unsecured and 35 (specify instrument type immediately senior to and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the and creditors of the Unsubordinated instrument) Bank Bank Bank Bank Bank Bank Debt 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption Loss absorption NA feature feature feature feature feature feature DFE20T2 1 Issuer ICICI Bank Limited 2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg INE090A08UD0 identifier for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Indian Laws Regulatory treatment 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier II 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo Solo and group 7 Instrument type Tier II Debt Instruments 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as 9,450,000,000 September 30 2020) 9 Par value of instrument 9,450,000,000 10 Accounting classification Borrowings 11 Original date of issuance 17-Feb-2020 12 Perpetual or dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 17-Feb-2030 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Call option date: 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and 17-Feb-2025 & redemption amount Redemption: At par Every Interest 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable Payment Date after 17-Fer-2025 Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Before call: 7.10% 18 Coupon rate and any related index If call not exercised: 7.10% 19 Existence of a dividend stopper Yes 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Fully discretionary 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem NA 22 Noncumulative or cumulative Non-cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (s) NA 25 If convertible, fully or partially NA 26 If convertible, conversion rate NA 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion NA 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into NA 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NA into 30 Write-down feature No 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) NA 32 If write-down, full or partial NA 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary NA 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up NA mechanism Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation All other depositors 35 (specify instrument type immediately senior to and creditors of the instrument) Bank 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Loss absorption feature Attachments Original document

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 19:54:07 UTC

