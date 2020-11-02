ICICI Bank : Main features of regulatory capital instruments at September 30, 2020
11/02/2020 | 02:55pm EST
1
Issuer
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
2
Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg
INE090A01013
INE090A08TW2
INE090A08TZ5
INE090A08UA6
identifier for private placement)
INE090A08UB4
INE090A08UC2
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
6
Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
7
Instrument type
Common shares
Perpetual Debt Instruments
Perpetual Debt Instruments
Perpetual Debt Instruments
Perpetual Debt Instruments
Perpetual Debt Instruments
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as
13,794,565,048
34,250,000,000
10,800,000,000
4,750,000,000
40,000,000,000
11,400,000,000
September 30 2020)
9
Par value of instrument
NA
34,250,000,000
10,800,000,000
4,750,000,000
40,000,000,000
11,400,000,000
10
Accounting classification
Equity share capital
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
11
Original date of issuance
Various*
17-Mar-2017
20-Sep-2017
04-Oct-2017
20-Mar-2018
28-Dec-2018
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
NA
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
NA
Call option date: 17-Mar-2022 & Redemption: At par
Call option date: 20-Sep-2022 & Redemption: At par
Call option date: 04-Oct-2022 & Redemption: At par
Call option date: 20-Jun-2023 & Redemption: At par
Call option date: 28-Dec-2023 & Redemption: At par
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
NA
Every Interest Payment Date after 17-Mar-2022
Every Interest Payment Date after 20-Sep-2022
Every Interest Payment Date after 04-Oct-2022
Every Interest Payment Date after 20-June-2023
Every Interest Payment Date after 28-Dec-2023
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
NA
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
NA
Before call: 9.20%
Before call: 8.55%
Before call: 8.55%
Before call: 9.15%
Before call: 9.90%
If call not exercised: 9.20%
If call not exercised: 8.55%
If call not exercised: 8.55%
If call not exercised: 9.15%
If call not exercised: 9.90%
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
NA
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
NA
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
No
No
No
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Non Cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
NA
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
25
If convertible, fully or partially
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
26
If convertible, conversion rate
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
into
30
Write-down feature
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
There are two types of write down triggers:
1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:
There are two types of write down triggers:
There are two types of write down triggers:
There are two types of write down triggers:
There are two types of write down triggers:
(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below
1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:
1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:
1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:
1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:
5.5%; or
(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or
(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or
(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or
(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or
(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at
(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below
(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below
(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below
(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
or below 6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")
6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")
6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")
6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")
6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")
2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:
2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:
2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:
2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:
2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:
(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank
(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become
(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become
(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become
(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become
would become non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the
non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and
non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and
non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and
non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and
RBI; and
(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support,
(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support,
(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support,
(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support,
(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or
without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI.
without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI.
without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI.
without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI.
equivalent support, without which the Bank would have become
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
Full or partial
Full or partial
Full or partial
Full or partial
Full or partial
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary
In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary
In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary
In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary
In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary
In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.
In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.
In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.
In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.
In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original
The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future
The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future
The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future
The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future
34
NA
value in future depending upon the conditions prescribed in the
depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the
depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the
depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the
depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the
mechanism
terms and conditions of the instrument.
instrument.
instrument.
instrument.
instrument.
Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual
Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative
Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative
Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative
Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
non-cumulative preference shares and subordinated to the claims
Perpetual Debt
preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general
preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general
preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general
preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general
35
(specify instrument type immediately senior to
of all depositors and general creditors & subordinated debt (other
Instruments
creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as
creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as
creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as
creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as
instrument)
than subordinated debt qualifying as Additional Tier1 Capital) of
Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank.
Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank.
Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank.
Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank.
the Bank.
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Offer for sale: 05-Aug-1997
Public Issue: 02-Apr-2004,01-Dec-2005,19-Jun-2007
QIP: 10-Aug-2020
INE090A08SP8
INE005A11309
INE005A11382
INE005A11341
1
Issuer
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
2
Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg
1997 BONDS II
1998 AUGUST
1998 DECEMBER
1998 OCTOBER
identifier for private placement)
MMB VI
(S4) MMB III
MMB III
(S5) MMB III
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
7
Instrument type
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (
₹ as
39,678,000
49,116,800
15,188,800
21,280,000
September 30 2020)
9
Par value of instrument
39,678,000
122,792,000
37,972,000
53,200,000
10
Accounting classification
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
11
Original date of issuance
22-Jan-1998
05-Oct-1998
11-Jan-1999
01-Dec-1998
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
21-Jul-2026
05-Dec-2022
11-Jun-2023
01-May-2023
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and
NA
NA
NA
NA
redemption amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
NA
NA
NA
NA
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
Zero Coupon
Zero Coupon
Zero Coupon
Zero Coupon
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
NA
NA
NA
NA
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
NA
NA
NA
NA
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
25
If convertible, fully or partially
NA
NA
NA
NA
26
If convertible, conversion rate
NA
NA
NA
NA
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
NA
NA
NA
NA
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
NA
NA
NA
NA
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NA
NA
NA
NA
into
30
Write-down feature
No
No
No
No
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
NA
NA
NA
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
NA
NA
NA
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
NA
NA
NA
NA
mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
35
(specify instrument type immediately senior to
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
instrument)
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
feature
feature
feature
feature
INE005A11531
INE005A11697
NMDCSEB1
NMDJY101
1
Issuer
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
2
Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg
1999 MAY MMB III
1999 November
INE005A086X8
NMDJY101
identifier for private placement)
MMB II
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
7
Instrument type
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (
₹ as
8,142,000
2,697,900
108,000,000
0
September 30 2020)
9
Par value of instrument
20,355,000.00
13,489,500.00
540,000,000
130,000,000
10
Accounting classification
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
22-Jun-2001
11
Original date of issuance
16-Jun-1999
24-Dec-1999
16-Oct-2001
to
27-Jun-2001
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
22-Jun-2021
13
Original maturity date
16-Apr-2023
24-Sep-2022
16-Oct-2021
to
27-Jun-2021
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and
NA
NA
NA
NA
redemption amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
NA
NA
NA
NA
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Till 16-Oct-2009:
18
Coupon rate and any related index
Zero Coupon
Zero Coupon
0%
11.55%
Thereafter: 23.33%
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
NA
NA
NA
NA
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
NA
NA
NA
NA
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
25
If convertible, fully or partially
NA
NA
NA
NA
26
If convertible, conversion rate
NA
NA
NA
NA
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
NA
NA
NA
NA
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
NA
NA
NA
NA
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NA
NA
NA
NA
into
30
Write-down feature
No
No
No
No
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
NA
NA
NA
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
NA
NA
NA
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
NA
NA
NA
NA
mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
35
(specify instrument type immediately senior to
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
instrument)
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
feature
feature
feature
feature
DDC05RRB
DJU06RRB
DSP10LT2
1
Issuer
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
2
Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg
INE090A08HI6
INE090A08IF0
INE090A08QO5
identifier for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
7
Instrument type
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (
₹ as
0
0
14,790,000,000
September 30 2020)
9
Par value of instrument
890,000,000
370,000,000
14,790,000,000
10
Accounting classification
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
11
Original date of issuance
30-Dec-2005
14-Feb-2006
29-Sep-2010
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
30-Dec-2020
14-Feb-2021
29-Sep-2025
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and
NA
NA
NA
redemption amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
NA
NA
NA
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
7.80%
8.25%
8.90%
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
NA
NA
NA
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
NA
NA
NA
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
NA
NA
NA
25
If convertible, fully or partially
NA
NA
NA
26
If convertible, conversion rate
NA
NA
NA
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
NA
NA
NA
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
NA
NA
NA
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NA
NA
NA
into
30
Write-down feature
No
No
No
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
NA
NA
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
NA
NA
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
NA
NA
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
NA
NA
NA
mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
35
(specify instrument type immediately senior to
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
instrument)
Bank
Bank
Bank
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
feature
feature
feature
DJA11LT2
DDE12LT2
DDB3/98
N1DQ4PC0
NDDJA101
NDDMA101
NMDQ102
NMDQ302R
NMDQ402
1
Issuer
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
2
Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg
INE090A08QW8
INE090A08SN3
DDB3/98
N1DQ4PC0
NDDJA101
NDDMA101
NMDQ102
NMDQ302R
NMDQ402
identifier for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
7
Instrument type
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (
₹ as
0
15,200,000,000
12,000,000
0
101,704,377
51,998,000
760,000
21,000,000
0
September 30 2020)
9
Par value of instrument
20,000,000,000
38,000,000,000
30,000,000
118,100,000
104,204,377
51,998,000
5,900,000
130,900,000
32,800,000
10
Accounting classification
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
21-Dec-1998
22-Mar-2001
22-Feb-2001
8-Mar-2001
4-Jun-2001 To
07-Dec-2001
27-Feb-2002
11
Original date of issuance
13-Jan-2011
31-Dec-2012
to
to
to
to
to
to
13-Jul-2001
29-Jan-1999
10-Apr-2001
02-Feb-2002
31-Mar-2001
30-Jan-2002
09-Apr-2002
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
21-May-2023
22-Mar-2021
2-Feb-2021
8-Mar-2028
13-Jul-2021 To
16-Jan-2021
27-Feb-2021
13
Original maturity date
13-Jan-2021
31-Dec-2022
to
to
to
to
to
to
04-Jun-2023
29-Jun-2023
10-Apr-2021
22-Feb-2031
31-Mar-2031
22-Jan-2022
09-Apr-2021
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
redemption amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
9.11%
9.15%
Zero Coupon
12.00%
Zero Coupon
Zero Coupon
11.2% To 11.55%
10.20% to 11.05%
9.65% to 10.60%
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Cumulative
Non-cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
25
If convertible, fully or partially
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
26
If convertible, conversion rate
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
into
30
Write-down feature
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
35
(specify instrument type immediately senior to
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
instrument)
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
feature
feature
feature
feature
feature
feature
feature
feature
feature
RDBDDB99
1
Issuer
ICICI Bank Limited
2
Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg
RDBDDB99
identifier for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Indian Laws
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier II
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo
Solo and group
7
Instrument type
Tier II Debt
Instruments
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (
₹ as
72,366,670
September 30 2020)
9
Par value of instrument
73,432,450
10
Accounting classification
Borrowings
05-Jul-1999
11
Original date of issuance
to
19-May-2000
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
14-Jul-2024
13
Original maturity date
To
03-
Apr-2027
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and
NA
redemption amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
NA
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
Zero Coupon
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
NA
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
NA
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
NA
25
If convertible, fully or partially
NA
26
If convertible, conversion rate
NA
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
NA
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
NA
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NA
into
30
Write-down feature
No
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
NA
mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
All other depositors
35
(specify instrument type immediately senior to
and creditors of the
instrument)
Bank
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Loss absorption
feature
RNMDDD00
RNMDDD01
INE849D08TK0
INE849D08TL8
INE849D08TQ7
INE849D08TR5
XS1881532912
ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities
1
Issuer
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
Primary Dealership
Primary Dealership
Primary Dealership
Primary Dealership
ICICI Bank UK Plc
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
2
Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg
RNMDDD00
RNMDDD01
INE849D08TK0
INE849D08TL8
INE849D08TQ7
INE849D08TR5
XS1881532912
identifier for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
Indian Laws
India/English Laws
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo
Solo and group
Solo and group
Group
Group
Group
Group
7
Instrument type
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Tier II Debt
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
Instruments
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (
₹ as
2,051,627
185,657
100,000,000
30,000,000
140,000,000
200,000,000
5,381,586,913
September 30 2020)
9
Par value of instrument
3,177,736
547,926
500,000,000
150,000,000
350,000,000
500,000,000
SGD 100000000
10
Accounting classification
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
Borrowings
22-Sep-2000
16-May-2001
11
Original date of issuance
to
to
21-Dec-2011
17-Feb-2012
30-Nov-2012
14-Dec-2012
26-Sep-2018
04-Apr-2001
12-Jan-2002
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
09-Oct-2021
16-May-2022
13
Original maturity date
to
To
21-Dec-2021
17-May-2022
30-Apr-2023
14-Jun-2023
26-Sep-2028
03-Nov-2027
12-Jan-2023
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and
Call option date: 26-
redemption amount
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Sep-2023 &
Redemption: At par
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
5.375% (reset at
18
Coupon rate and any related index
Zero Coupon
Zero Coupon
9.75%
9.65%
9.35%
9.35%
26-Sep-2024 at
SOR+Margin)
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
No
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
25
If convertible, fully or partially
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
26
If convertible, conversion rate
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
into
30
Write-down feature
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
to be determined
by the regulator
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
full
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
All other depositors
Unsecured and
35
(specify instrument type immediately senior to
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
and creditors of the
Unsubordinated
instrument)
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Debt
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
Loss absorption
NA
feature
feature
feature
feature
feature
feature
DFE20T2
1
Issuer
ICICI Bank Limited
2
Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg
INE090A08UD0
identifier for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Indian Laws
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier II
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo
Solo and group
7
Instrument type
Tier II Debt
Instruments
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (
₹ as
9,450,000,000
September 30 2020)
9
Par value of instrument
9,450,000,000
10
Accounting classification
Borrowings
11
Original date of issuance
17-Feb-2020
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
17-Feb-2030
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Call option date:
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and
17-Feb-2025 &
redemption amount
Redemption: At
par
Every Interest
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Payment Date
after 17-Fer-2025
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Before call: 7.10%
18
Coupon rate and any related index
If call not
exercised: 7.10%
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
Yes
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
NA
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
NA
25
If convertible, fully or partially
NA
26
If convertible, conversion rate
NA
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
NA
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
NA
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NA
into
30
Write-down feature
No
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
NA
mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
All other depositors
35
(specify instrument type immediately senior to
and creditors of the
instrument)
Bank
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Loss absorption
feature
