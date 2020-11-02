ICICI Bank : Main features of regulatory capital instruments at September 30, 2020

Log in
1

Issuer

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

2

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg

INE090A01013

INE090A08TW2

INE090A08TZ5

INE090A08UA6

identifier for private placement)

INE090A08UB4

INE090A08UC2

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

6

Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

7

Instrument type

Common shares

Perpetual Debt Instruments

Perpetual Debt Instruments

Perpetual Debt Instruments

Perpetual Debt Instruments

Perpetual Debt Instruments

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (₹ as

13,794,565,048

34,250,000,000

10,800,000,000

4,750,000,000

40,000,000,000

11,400,000,000

September 30 2020)

9

Par value of instrument

NA

34,250,000,000

10,800,000,000

4,750,000,000

40,000,000,000

11,400,000,000

10

Accounting classification

Equity share capital

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

11

Original date of issuance

Various*

17-Mar-2017

20-Sep-2017

04-Oct-2017

20-Mar-2018

28-Dec-2018

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

NA

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

NA

Call option date: 17-Mar-2022 & Redemption: At par

Call option date: 20-Sep-2022 & Redemption: At par

Call option date: 04-Oct-2022 & Redemption: At par

Call option date: 20-Jun-2023 & Redemption: At par

Call option date: 28-Dec-2023 & Redemption: At par

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

NA

Every Interest Payment Date after 17-Mar-2022

Every Interest Payment Date after 20-Sep-2022

Every Interest Payment Date after 04-Oct-2022

Every Interest Payment Date after 20-June-2023

Every Interest Payment Date after 28-Dec-2023

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

NA

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

NA

Before call: 9.20%

Before call: 8.55%

Before call: 8.55%

Before call: 9.15%

Before call: 9.90%

If call not exercised: 9.20%

If call not exercised: 8.55%

If call not exercised: 8.55%

If call not exercised: 9.15%

If call not exercised: 9.90%

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

NA

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

NA

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

No

No

No

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Non Cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

NA

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

25

If convertible, fully or partially

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

26

If convertible, conversion rate

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

into

30

Write-down feature

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

There are two types of write down triggers:

1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:

There are two types of write down triggers:

There are two types of write down triggers:

There are two types of write down triggers:

There are two types of write down triggers:

(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below

1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:

1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:

1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:

1. Trigger Event means that the Bank‟s CET 1 Ratio is:

5.5%; or

(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or

(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or

(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or

(i) if calculated at any time prior to March 31, 2019, at or below 5.5%; or

(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at

(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below

(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below

(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below

(ii) if calculated at any time from and including March 31, 2019, at or below

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

or below 6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")

6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")

6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")

6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")

6.125%,(the "CET1 Trigger Event Threshold")

2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:

2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:

2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:

2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:

2. PONV Trigger, in respect of the Bank means the earlier of:

(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank

(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become

(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become

(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become

(i) a decision that a principal write-down, without which the Bank would become

would become non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the

non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and

non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and

non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and

non-viable, is necessary, as determined by the RBI; and

RBI; and

(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support,

(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support,

(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support,

(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support,

(ii) the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or

without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI.

without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI.

without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI.

without which the Bank would have become non-viable, as determined by the RBI.

equivalent support, without which the Bank would have become

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

Full or partial

Full or partial

Full or partial

Full or partial

Full or partial

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary

In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary

In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary

In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary

In case of pre specified trigger-Permanent or Temporary

In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.

In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.

In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.

In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.

In case of PONV Trigger - only Permanent.

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original

The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future

The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future

The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future

The instrument may be written-up (increase) back to its original value in future

34

NA

value in future depending upon the conditions prescribed in the

depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the

depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the

depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the

depending upon the conditions prescribed in the terms and conditions of the

mechanism

terms and conditions of the instrument.

instrument.

instrument.

instrument.

instrument.

Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual

Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative

Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative

Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative

Superior to the claims of investors in equity shares and perpetual non-cumulative

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

non-cumulative preference shares and subordinated to the claims

Perpetual Debt

preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general

preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general

preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general

preference shares and subordinated to the claims of all depositors and general

35

(specify instrument type immediately senior to

of all depositors and general creditors & subordinated debt (other

Instruments

creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as

creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as

creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as

creditors & subordinated debt (other than subordinated debt qualifying as

instrument)

than subordinated debt qualifying as Additional Tier1 Capital) of

Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank.

Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank.

Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank.

Additional Tier1 Capital) of the Bank.

the Bank.

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

  • Offer for sale: 05-Aug-1997
    Public Issue: 02-Apr-2004,01-Dec-2005,19-Jun-2007
    QIP: 10-Aug-2020

INE090A08SP8

INE005A11309

INE005A11382

INE005A11341

1

Issuer

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

2

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg

1997 BONDS II

1998 AUGUST

1998 DECEMBER

1998 OCTOBER

identifier for private placement)

MMB VI

(S4) MMB III

MMB III

(S5) MMB III

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

7

Instrument type

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital ( as

39,678,000

49,116,800

15,188,800

21,280,000

September 30 2020)

9

Par value of instrument

39,678,000

122,792,000

37,972,000

53,200,000

10

Accounting classification

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

11

Original date of issuance

22-Jan-1998

05-Oct-1998

11-Jan-1999

01-Dec-1998

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

21-Jul-2026

05-Dec-2022

11-Jun-2023

01-May-2023

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and

NA

NA

NA

NA

redemption amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

NA

NA

NA

NA

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

Zero Coupon

Zero Coupon

Zero Coupon

Zero Coupon

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

NA

NA

NA

NA

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

NA

NA

NA

NA

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

25

If convertible, fully or partially

NA

NA

NA

NA

26

If convertible, conversion rate

NA

NA

NA

NA

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

NA

NA

NA

NA

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

NA

NA

NA

NA

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NA

NA

NA

NA

into

30

Write-down feature

No

No

No

No

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

NA

NA

NA

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

NA

NA

NA

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

NA

NA

NA

NA

mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

35

(specify instrument type immediately senior to

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

instrument)

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

feature

feature

feature

feature

INE005A11531

INE005A11697

NMDCSEB1

NMDJY101

1

Issuer

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

2

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg

1999 MAY MMB III

1999 November

INE005A086X8

NMDJY101

identifier for private placement)

MMB II

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

7

Instrument type

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital ( as

8,142,000

2,697,900

108,000,000

0

September 30 2020)

9

Par value of instrument

20,355,000.00

13,489,500.00

540,000,000

130,000,000

10

Accounting classification

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

22-Jun-2001

11

Original date of issuance

16-Jun-1999

24-Dec-1999

16-Oct-2001

to

27-Jun-2001

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

22-Jun-2021

13

Original maturity date

16-Apr-2023

24-Sep-2022

16-Oct-2021

to

27-Jun-2021

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and

NA

NA

NA

NA

redemption amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

NA

NA

NA

NA

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Till 16-Oct-2009:

18

Coupon rate and any related index

Zero Coupon

Zero Coupon

0%

11.55%

Thereafter: 23.33%

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

NA

NA

NA

NA

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

NA

NA

NA

NA

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

25

If convertible, fully or partially

NA

NA

NA

NA

26

If convertible, conversion rate

NA

NA

NA

NA

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

NA

NA

NA

NA

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

NA

NA

NA

NA

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NA

NA

NA

NA

into

30

Write-down feature

No

No

No

No

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

NA

NA

NA

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

NA

NA

NA

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

NA

NA

NA

NA

mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

35

(specify instrument type immediately senior to

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

instrument)

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

feature

feature

feature

feature

DDC05RRB

DJU06RRB

DSP10LT2

1

Issuer

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

2

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg

INE090A08HI6

INE090A08IF0

INE090A08QO5

identifier for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

7

Instrument type

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital ( as

0

0

14,790,000,000

September 30 2020)

9

Par value of instrument

890,000,000

370,000,000

14,790,000,000

10

Accounting classification

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

11

Original date of issuance

30-Dec-2005

14-Feb-2006

29-Sep-2010

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

30-Dec-2020

14-Feb-2021

29-Sep-2025

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and

NA

NA

NA

redemption amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

NA

NA

NA

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

7.80%

8.25%

8.90%

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

NA

NA

NA

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

NA

NA

NA

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

NA

NA

NA

25

If convertible, fully or partially

NA

NA

NA

26

If convertible, conversion rate

NA

NA

NA

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

NA

NA

NA

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

NA

NA

NA

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NA

NA

NA

into

30

Write-down feature

No

No

No

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

NA

NA

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

NA

NA

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

NA

NA

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

NA

NA

NA

mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

35

(specify instrument type immediately senior to

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

instrument)

Bank

Bank

Bank

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

feature

feature

feature

DJA11LT2

DDE12LT2

DDB3/98

N1DQ4PC0

NDDJA101

NDDMA101

NMDQ102

NMDQ302R

NMDQ402

1

Issuer

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

2

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg

INE090A08QW8

INE090A08SN3

DDB3/98

N1DQ4PC0

NDDJA101

NDDMA101

NMDQ102

NMDQ302R

NMDQ402

identifier for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

7

Instrument type

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital ( as

0

15,200,000,000

12,000,000

0

101,704,377

51,998,000

760,000

21,000,000

0

September 30 2020)

9

Par value of instrument

20,000,000,000

38,000,000,000

30,000,000

118,100,000

104,204,377

51,998,000

5,900,000

130,900,000

32,800,000

10

Accounting classification

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

21-Dec-1998

22-Mar-2001

22-Feb-2001

8-Mar-2001

4-Jun-2001 To

07-Dec-2001

27-Feb-2002

11

Original date of issuance

13-Jan-2011

31-Dec-2012

to

to

to

to

to

to

13-Jul-2001

29-Jan-1999

10-Apr-2001

02-Feb-2002

31-Mar-2001

30-Jan-2002

09-Apr-2002

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

21-May-2023

22-Mar-2021

2-Feb-2021

8-Mar-2028

13-Jul-2021 To

16-Jan-2021

27-Feb-2021

13

Original maturity date

13-Jan-2021

31-Dec-2022

to

to

to

to

to

to

04-Jun-2023

29-Jun-2023

10-Apr-2021

22-Feb-2031

31-Mar-2031

22-Jan-2022

09-Apr-2021

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

redemption amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

9.11%

9.15%

Zero Coupon

12.00%

Zero Coupon

Zero Coupon

11.2% To 11.55%

10.20% to 11.05%

9.65% to 10.60%

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Cumulative

Non-cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

25

If convertible, fully or partially

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

26

If convertible, conversion rate

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

into

30

Write-down feature

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

35

(specify instrument type immediately senior to

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

instrument)

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

feature

feature

feature

feature

feature

feature

feature

feature

feature

RDBDDB99

1

Issuer

ICICI Bank Limited

2

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg

RDBDDB99

identifier for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Indian Laws

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier II

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo

Solo and group

7

Instrument type

Tier II Debt

Instruments

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital ( as

72,366,670

September 30 2020)

9

Par value of instrument

73,432,450

10

Accounting classification

Borrowings

05-Jul-1999

11

Original date of issuance

to

19-May-2000

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

14-Jul-2024

13

Original maturity date

To

03-

Apr-2027

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and

NA

redemption amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

NA

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

Zero Coupon

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

NA

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

NA

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

NA

25

If convertible, fully or partially

NA

26

If convertible, conversion rate

NA

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

NA

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

NA

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NA

into

30

Write-down feature

No

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

NA

mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

All other depositors

35

(specify instrument type immediately senior to

and creditors of the

instrument)

Bank

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Loss absorption

feature

RNMDDD00

RNMDDD01

INE849D08TK0

INE849D08TL8

INE849D08TQ7

INE849D08TR5

XS1881532912

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities

1

Issuer

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

Primary Dealership

Primary Dealership

Primary Dealership

Primary Dealership

ICICI Bank UK Plc

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

2

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg

RNMDDD00

RNMDDD01

INE849D08TK0

INE849D08TL8

INE849D08TQ7

INE849D08TR5

XS1881532912

identifier for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

Indian Laws

India/English Laws

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo

Solo and group

Solo and group

Group

Group

Group

Group

7

Instrument type

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Tier II Debt

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

Instruments

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital ( as

2,051,627

185,657

100,000,000

30,000,000

140,000,000

200,000,000

5,381,586,913

September 30 2020)

9

Par value of instrument

3,177,736

547,926

500,000,000

150,000,000

350,000,000

500,000,000

SGD 100000000

10

Accounting classification

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

Borrowings

22-Sep-2000

16-May-2001

11

Original date of issuance

to

to

21-Dec-2011

17-Feb-2012

30-Nov-2012

14-Dec-2012

26-Sep-2018

04-Apr-2001

12-Jan-2002

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

09-Oct-2021

16-May-2022

13

Original maturity date

to

To

21-Dec-2021

17-May-2022

30-Apr-2023

14-Jun-2023

26-Sep-2028

03-Nov-2027

12-Jan-2023

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

No

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and

Call option date: 26-

redemption amount

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Sep-2023 &

Redemption: At par

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

5.375% (reset at

18

Coupon rate and any related index

Zero Coupon

Zero Coupon

9.75%

9.65%

9.35%

9.35%

26-Sep-2024 at

SOR+Margin)

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

No

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

25

If convertible, fully or partially

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

26

If convertible, conversion rate

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

into

30

Write-down feature

No

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

to be determined

by the regulator

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

full

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

All other depositors

Unsecured and

35

(specify instrument type immediately senior to

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

and creditors of the

Unsubordinated

instrument)

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Debt

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

Loss absorption

NA

feature

feature

feature

feature

feature

feature

DFE20T2

1

Issuer

ICICI Bank Limited

2

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg

INE090A08UD0

identifier for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Indian Laws

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier II

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/ group/ group & solo

Solo and group

7

Instrument type

Tier II Debt

Instruments

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital ( as

9,450,000,000

September 30 2020)

9

Par value of instrument

9,450,000,000

10

Accounting classification

Borrowings

11

Original date of issuance

17-Feb-2020

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

17-Feb-2030

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Call option date:

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and

17-Feb-2025 &

redemption amount

Redemption: At

par

Every Interest

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Payment Date

after 17-Fer-2025

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Before call: 7.10%

18

Coupon rate and any related index

If call not

exercised: 7.10%

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

Yes

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

NA

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

NA

25

If convertible, fully or partially

NA

26

If convertible, conversion rate

NA

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

NA

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

NA

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NA

into

30

Write-down feature

No

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

NA

mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

All other depositors

35

(specify instrument type immediately senior to

and creditors of the

instrument)

Bank

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Loss absorption

feature

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 19:54:07 UTC

