ICICI Bank : OTHER NEWS - Form 6-K

Subject: Earnings call for quarter results ended September 30, 2021

ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K

The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:

The Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6:00 p.m. (IST) on October 23, 2021 to discuss the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The dial-in details for the conference call are given below:

Universal dial-ins +912262801154, +912271158055 Toll-free dial numbers India: 18001201221 Hong Kong: 800964448 Singapore: 8001012045 UK: 08081011573 USA: 18667462133 Pre-registration details https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9765002&linkSecurityString=2551038fa2

The transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Bank's website at www.icicibank.com.

