ICICI Bank : OTHER NEWS - Form 6-K

OTHER NEWS
Subject: Earnings call for quarter results ended September 30, 2021
IBN
ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K
The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:
The Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6:00 p.m. (IST) on October 23, 2021 to discuss the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The dial-in details for the conference call are given below:
The transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Bank's website at www.icicibank.com.
|
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 051, India.
|
Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414
Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122
Website www.icicibank.com
CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012
|
Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,
Near Chakli Circle,
Old Padra Road
Vadodara 390007. India
Disclaimer
ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 13:53:01 UTC.