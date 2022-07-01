ICICI Bank : OTHER NEWS - Form 6-K

OTHER NEWS
Subject: Disclosure under Indian Listing Regulations
ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K
The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:
The Board of ICICI Bank Limited at its Meeting held on April 23, 2022 had approved the re-appointment of M/s M S K A & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 105047W) and M/s Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN 105146W/ W100621) as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank to hold office from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of the 29th AGM, subject to the approval of Members and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The Bank has received approval from RBI today for the re-appointment of the said Joint Statutory Auditors for the year 2022-23.
Approval of the Shareholders is being sought for the re-appointment of M/s M S K A & Associates and M/s KKC & Associates LLP (formerly M/s Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP), as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank at the 28th AGM scheduled to be held on August 30, 2022.
This is for your reference and records.
