    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:24 2022-07-01 am EDT
703.90 INR   -0.47%
ICICI Bank : OTHER NEWS - Form 6-K

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
OTHER NEWS

Subject: Disclosure under Indian Listing Regulations

IBN

ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K

The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:

The Board of ICICI Bank Limited at its Meeting held on April 23, 2022 had approved the re-appointment of M/s M S K A & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 105047W) and M/s Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN 105146W/ W100621) as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank to hold office from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of the 29th AGM, subject to the approval of Members and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Bank has received approval from RBI today for the re-appointment of the said Joint Statutory Auditors for the year 2022-23.

Approval of the Shareholders is being sought for the re-appointment of M/s M S K A & Associates and M/s KKC & Associates LLP (formerly M/s Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP), as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank at the 28th AGM scheduled to be held on August 30, 2022.

This is for your reference and records.

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 051, India.

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Website www.icicibank.com

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

Near Chakli Circle,

Old Padra Road

Vadodara 390007. India

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 664 B 8 402 M 8 402 M
Net income 2022 227 B 2 877 M 2 877 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 4 919 B 62 255 M 62 255 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 98 750
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 707,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Anindya Banerjee Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-4.45%62 255
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.19%330 741
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.03%250 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 508
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 132
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-13.36%160 659