ICICI Bank : OTHER NEWS - Form 6-K

Subject: Disclosure under Indian Listing Regulations

ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K

The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:

This has reference to our earlier letter dated June 24, 2022 intimating about trading window closure period.

Pursuant to the completion of the required filing of Form 20F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2022, the trading window will now remain closed till July 31, 2022 instead of August 3, 2022.

