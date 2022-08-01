ICICI Bank : OTHER NEWS - Form 6-K

OTHER NEWS
Subject: Disclosure under Indian Listing Regulations
IBN
ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K
The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:
This has reference to our earlier letter dated June 24, 2022 intimating about trading window closure period.
Pursuant to the completion of the required filing of Form 20F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2022, the trading window will now remain closed till July 31, 2022 instead of August 3, 2022.
You are requested to please take the above information on record.
|
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 051, India.
|
Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414
Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122
Website www.icicibank.com
CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012
|
Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,
Near Chakli Circle,
Old Padra Road
Vadodara 390007. India
Disclaimer
ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 13:24:06 UTC.