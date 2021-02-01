ICICI Bank: Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended December 31, 2020 02/01/2021 | 05:10pm EST Send by mail :

Analyst call on January 30, 2021: opening remarks Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forwardlooking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the time taken for economic activity to resume at normal levels after the pandemic, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. This release does not constitute an offer of securities. 1 Mr. Bakhshi's opening remarks Good evening to all of you and welcome to the ICICI Bank Earnings Call to discuss the results for Q3 of FY2021. Joining us today on this call are Vishakha, Anup, Sandeep Batra, Rakesh and Anindya. Thank you all for joining us today. We hope that you are safe and in good health. India has embarked on what we hope would be the last stage of its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic with the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive. We would like to extend our gratitude to the relentless efforts of the medical and research fraternity, healthcare staff and all essential service providers who have helped to put up a strong fight against Covid-19. I would also like to take a moment here to thank our employees for their service to customers in these challenging times. The Bank's Economic Research Group's proprietary Ultra Frequency Index, which comprises several high frequency indicators, reached a record high of 106.3 for the week ending January 17. The index has remained above 100 for the last four weeks indicating that economic activity has crossed pre-COVID levels. Several high frequency indicators such as rural unemployment rates, rail freight revenues, power consumption, e-way bill generation and electronic toll collections were above the pre-Covid levels consistently in the last four weeks. The month of December registered the highest ever monthly collections of GST primarily on the back of festive season sales and rise in collections on imports. The record agricultural output across kharif and rabi seasons last 2 year, steady rise in rabi crop sowing in the current season and increase in tractor sales point towards a strong rural economy. There has also been an uptick in property registrations in December compared to September. These trends are also reflected in the business and results of ICICI Bank, as we continue to steadily grow our business, within our well-defined framework. 1. Growth in the core operating profit in a risk-calibrated manner through the focused pursuit of target market segments The core operating profit increased by 14.8% year-on-year to 80.54 billion Rupees in Q3 of 2021. The profit after tax increased by 19.2% year-on- year to 49.40 billion Rupees in Q3 of 2021 from 41.46 billion Rupees in Q3 last year. 2. Further enhancing our strong deposit franchise Deposit growth continued to be strong, with 22.1% year-on-year growth in total deposits at December 31, 2020. During the quarter, average current account deposits increased by 26.5% year-on-year and average savings account deposits by 15.9% year-on-year. The liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter was 146%, reflecting significant surplus liquidity. Our cost of deposits continues to be among the lowest in the system. Our 360- degree customer coverage, digital platforms and efforts towards process 3 decongestion have played an important role in the growth of our deposit franchise. 3. Growing our loan portfolio in a granular manner with a focus on risk and reward The continued pickup in economic activity and tailwinds from the festive season, combined with the Bank's digital initiatives and extensive franchise reflected in an increase in disbursements across retail products during this quarter. Mortgage disbursements increased further in this quarter over the previous quarter driven by our efforts to offer a convenient and frictionless experience to customers by digitising the entire underwriting process, with instant loan approvals. Disbursements of auto loans have continued to increase from the September levels and have crossed pre-Covid levels in December. Till January 27, 2021, we have disbursed about 120 billion Rupees under the ECLGS 1.0 scheme and about 6 billion Rupees has been disbursed under the ECLGS 2.0 scheme. The overall retail loan portfolio grew by 15.4% year-on-year and 6.8% sequentially. The growth of the performing domestic corporate portfolio was 9.6% year-on-year and 8.5% sequentially. Overall, the domestic loan portfolio grew by 13.3% year-on-year and 7.5% sequentially. The overseas branches portfolio and within that, the non- India linked corporate portfolio, declined both year-on-year and sequentially in line with the approach which we have articulated earlier. 4. Leveraging digital across our business 4 We have continued to reimagine existing digital journeys in order to decongest service delivery and enhance the customer experience. The ICICI STACK helps us to curate and offer hyper-personalised solutions to our customers suiting their life-stage and business needs. During this quarter, we expanded our state-of-the-art mobile banking app, iMobile, to iMobile Pay which offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. iMobile Pay can be used for making payments using UPI and also offers instant banking services such as opening savings account, investments, loans and credit cards. We have seen about half a million activations of iMobile Pay from non-ICICI Bank customers since it was launched just two months ago. We offer bespoke digital solutions for corporate and institutional customers which enable us to tap into their ecosystems. The steady increase in adoption of these solutions and fund flows through our digital financial supply chain and trade platforms have contributed to the growth of our deposit franchise. We have launched an online platform called 'Infinite India' offering not only banking solutions but also other value added services for foreign companies looking to establish or expand business in the country. 5 5. Protecting the balance sheet from potential risks The indicators around economic activities have been positive and this reflects in the trends of our portfolio. The trends in collections and overdues across loan portfolios continued to improve during the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Rakesh will expand on this later. Loans amounting to 82.80 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020, compared to 14.10 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020, were not classified as non-performing pursuant to the Supreme Court's interim order. In addition, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per RBI's framework, not included in these proforma NPA numbers, is 25.46 billion Rupees or about 0.4% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2020. These are in line with or better than our expectations of NPA additions and loans under resolution. During Q3 of 2021, the Bank made contingency provision amounting to billion Rupees for borrower accounts not classified as non- performing pursuant to the Supreme Court's interim order and utilised billion Rupees of Covid-19 related provisions made in earlier periods. Accordingly, the Bank held aggregate Covid-19 related provision of 99.84 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020 compared to 87.72 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020. This includes contingency provision for proforma NPAs amounting to 35.09 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020 compared to 4.97 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020. 6 On a proforma basis, the provisioning coverage continued to be robust at 77.6% as of December 31, 2020. As mentioned in our previous earnings calls, our aim is to be proactive in provisioning with the objective of ensuring that the balance sheet is robust at all times. We have further strengthened our provisioning policies on NPAs during this quarter. Our contingency provisions on proforma non-performing loans during the quarter also takes into account this revised policy. The provisions during the quarter were higher by about 21 billion Rupees due to this more conservative approach. To summarise on asset quality: The provision coverage ratio on a proforma basis is robust. Less than 90-day overdues above the normal pre-Covid level are substantially lower at end-December compared to end-September. We are confident that the Covid-19 provisions we hold as of end-December will completely cushion the balance sheet from potential credit losses which may arise due to the pandemic. As we have stated earlier, we expect credit costs to normalise in fiscal 2022 based on our current expectations of economic activity and portfolio trends. 7 6. Maintaining a strong capital base The capital position of the Bank continued to be strong with a CET-1 ratio of 16.79% including the profits for nine months of the current fiscal year. This strong capital position does not include the market value of the Bank's investments in listed subsidiaries, of about 764 billion Rupees. Looking ahead, we see optimism in the economy supported by the indicators of resumption of economic activity and continued growth in digitisation. We believe our extensive franchise, high quality digital platforms and solutions, our approach of 360-degree customer centricity, our prudent risk management practices and our strong capital ratios put us in a good position to capture opportunities that will arise in the near and medium term. We will continue to focus on delivering consistent and predictable returns to our shareholders. With these opening remarks, I will now hand the call over to Rakesh. 8 Rakesh's remarks Thank you, Sandeep. I will talk about balance sheet growth, credit quality, P&L details, capital adequacy, portfolio trends and performance of subsidiaries. A. Balance sheet growth The overall loan portfolio grew by 10.0% year-on-year at December 31, 2020. The domestic loan portfolio grew by 13.3% year-on-year and 7.5% sequentially at December 31, 2020. The retail portfolio grew by 15.4% year-on-year and 6.8% sequentially. Within the retail portfolio, the mortgage loan portfolio grew by 15.0% year-on-year, business banking by 39.4%, rural lending by 24.6%, commercial vehicle and equipment loans by 8.1% and auto loan portfolio by 6.9%. Growth in the personal loan and credit card portfolio was 9.1%. This portfolio was 636.56 billion Rupees or 9.1% of the overall loan book at December 31, 2020. The disbursements in the retail portfolio have increased substantially in Q3 compared to Q2. Sandeep has already talked about the trends in the mortgages and auto loans portfolios. While the disbursements in the commercial vehicle and personal loan portfolios have increased in Q3 compared to Q2, they continue to remain below pre-Covid levels. Credit card spends have reached pre-Covid levels in December led by increased spends in categories such as health & wellness, electronics and e- 9 commerce. These trends resulted in healthy sequential growth across portfolios. The SME business comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than 2.5 billion Rupees grew by 24.6% year-on-year to 270.93 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020. The growth of the performing domestic corporate portfolio was 9.6% year-on-year and 8.5% sequentially, driven by disbursements to higher rated corporates to meet their working capital and capital expenditure requirements. While various sectors and corporate clients contributed to this growth, some focus segments were highly rated PSUs and large established corporate groups. The overseas loan portfolio declined by 25.7% year-on-year in US dollar terms at December 31, 2020. The overseas loan portfolio was 6.2% of the overall loan book at December 31, 2020. We had mentioned in our previous quarter earnings call that we would be progressively exiting our non-India linked exposures in a planned manner. The non-India linked corporate portfolio reduced by 48.0% year-on-year and 14.1% sequentially at December 31, 2020. Coming to the funding side: We continue to focus on growing the daily average CASA balances and retail term deposits. Average savings account deposits increased by 15.9% year-on-year and average current account deposits increased by 26.5% year-on-year during the quarter. 10 Total term deposits grew by 26.1% year-on-year to 4.8 trillion Rupees at December 31, 2020. B. Credit quality Loans aggregating to 82.80 billion Rupees, compared to 14.10 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020, were not classified as non-performing at December 31, 2020 pursuant to the Supreme Court's interim order. Of the billion Rupees at December 31, 2020, 75.21 billion Rupees was from the retail portfolio and 7.59 billion Rupees was from the corporate and SME portfolio. The reported gross NPA additions during the quarter were billion Rupees. Recoveries and upgrades, excluding write-offs, were 17.76 billion Rupees in the current quarter. There were recoveries and upgrades of 9.33 billion Rupees from the retail portfolio and 8.43 billion Rupees from the corporate and SME portfolio. The gross NPAs written-off during the quarter were 27.36 billion Rupees. The gross NPAs sold during the quarter were 0.88 billion Rupees. The net non-performing assets were 48.61 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020 compared to 71.88 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020. The gross NPA ratio was 4.38% and the net NPA ratio was 0.63% at December 31, 2020. The gross NPA ratio on a proforma basis was 5.42% at December 31, 2020 compared to 5.36% at September 30, 2020. The 11 proforma net NPA ratio was 1.26% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.12% at September 30, 2020. We had mentioned in our previous quarter's earnings call that the corporate loans under resolution via the framework announced by RBI in August would be less than 1% of the total loan portfolio of the Bank. Excluding proforma NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution is about 25.46 billion Rupees or about 0.4% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2020. Of the above fund based outstanding, 8.37 billion Rupees was from the retail loan portfolio. The Bank holds provisions of 3.85 billion Rupees against these borrowers, which is in excess of the requirement as per RBI guidelines. Going forward, the asset classification of corporate and SME borrowers under resolution would depend on the timing of implementation of resolution schemes and payment performance in the interim. As you all are aware that the time to implement the resolution is till June 30, 2021. Resolution has also been invoked for proforma NPA loans amounting to 8.88 billion Rupees. Compared to the normal pre-Covid trend, the percentage of the retail EMI products and credit card portfolio which was overdue for less than 90 days was about 1.5% higher at December 31, 2020 compared to about 4% higher at September 30, 2020. The percentage of the performing rural portfolio which was overdue at December 31, 2020 was about 1.5% higher than the normal pre-Covid trend compared to about 1% higher at September 30, 2020. The percentage of the SME and business banking 12 portfolio overdue for less than 90 days was similar to the pre-Covid levels at September-end and remains so at December-end. In the domestic and overseas corporate loan portfolio, less than 2% of the portfolio was overdue for less than 90 days at December 31, 2020 compared to less than 3% at September 30, 2020. C. P&L Details Net interest income increased by 16.0% year-on-year to 99.12 billion Rupees. Interest on income tax refund was 1.96 billion Rupees this quarter compared to 0.26 billion Rupees in the previous quarter and 0.16 billion Rupees in Q3 of last year. We have reversed the interest accrued on proforma NPAs and the same is reflected in the net interest income for the current and previous quarter. The net interest margin was at 3.67% in Q3 of 2021 compared to 3.57% in the previous quarter and 3.77% in Q3 of last year. The impact of interest on income tax refund and interest collections from NPAs was about 11 basis points this quarter compared to about 3 basis points in the previous quarter and about 10 basis points in Q3 of last year. The domestic NIM was at 3.78% this quarter compared to 3.72% in Q2 and 4.04% in Q3 last year. International margins were at 0.34%. The cost of deposits was 3.97% in Q3 compared to 4.22% in Q2. Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, declined by 3.0% year- on-year to 39.21 billion Rupees in Q3 of 2021. 13 Fee income was 36.01 billion Rupees in Q3. Compared to a decline of 30.8% year-on-year in Q1 of 2021 and 9.7% year-on- year in Q2 of 2021, fee income grew by 0.1% year-on-year in Q3 of 2021. The sequential growth in fee income was 14.7% reflecting the continuing normalisation in customer spending and borrowing activity

year-on-year in Q1 of 2021 and 9.7% year-on- year in Q2 of 2021, fee income grew by 0.1% year-on-year in Q3 of 2021. The sequential growth in fee income was 14.7% reflecting the continuing normalisation in customer spending and borrowing activity Dividend income from subsidiaries was 3.56 billion Rupees in Q3 of 2021 compared to 3.67 billion Rupees in Q3 of last year On Costs: The Bank's operating expenses increased by 3.7% year-on- year in Q3. The operating expenses increased by 12.6% sequentially. The employee expenses increased marginally by 0.4% year-on-year. The Bank had 92,103 employees at December 31, 2020. We expect the employee count to increase during Q4 of 2021. Non-employee expenses increased by 5.5% year-on-year in Q3 of 2021 due to increase in retail business related costs and technology related expenses partly offset by decrease in advertisement and sales promotion expenses. We would expect business related expenses to increase in future quarters as business volumes increase further from the current levels. We continue to make investments in technology and to grow our franchise. The core operating profit increased by 14.8% year-on-year to 80.54 billion Rupees in Q3 of 2021. The core operating profit grew by 15.9% during 9M of 2021. 14 The treasury income was 7.66 billion Rupees this quarter compared to billion Rupees in Q2. The treasury income this quarter includes 3.29 billion Rupees from sale of 2.2% stake in ICICI Securities compared to billion Rupees in Q2. These stake sales were undertaken to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement by March 2021, as required by applicable regulation. During Q3 of 2021, the Bank made contingency provision amounting to 30.12 billion Rupees for proforma NPAs. We utilised 18.00 billion Rupees of Covid-19 related provisions made in the earlier periods. Accordingly, the Bank held aggregate Covid-19 related provision of 99.84 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020 compared to 87.72 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020. This includes contingency provision for proforma NPAs amounting to 35.09 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020 compared to 4.97 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020. On a proforma basis, the provisioning coverage continued to be robust at 77.6% as of December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the total outstanding Covid-19 related provisions, provisions for non-fund based outstanding to NPAs, general provisions on standard assets and other standard asset provisions were 164.01 billion Rupees or 2.3% of loans. This includes contingency provisions of 35.09 billion Rupees on pro forma NPAs. 15 As Sandeep mentioned, we are confident that these provisions will completely cushion the balance sheet from the potential credit losses which may arise due to the pandemic. The profit before tax increased by 11.2% to 60.78 billion Rupees in Q3 of 2021 compared to 54.65 billion Rupees in Q3 last year. The tax expense was 11.38 billion in Q3 of 2021 compared to 13.19 billion Rupees in the corresponding quarter last year. The tax expense declined due to lower effective tax rate in Q3 of 2021 mainly because of higher gains from sale of stake in subsidiaries in fiscal 2021 which are not subject to tax. The profit after tax grew by 19.2% to 49.40 billion Rupees in Q3 this year compared to 41.46 billion Rupees in Q3 of last year. The consolidated profit after tax was 54.98 billion Rupees this quarter compared to 48.82 billion Rupees in Q2 and 46.70 billion Rupees in Q3 last year. The consolidated RoE was 14.6% this quarter. D. Capital The CET1 ratio, including profits for 9M of 2021, was 16.79% at December 31, 2020 compared to 16.54% at September 30, 2020. Including profits for 9M of 2021, the Tier 1 ratio was 18.12% and the total capital adequacy ratio was 19.51% at December 31, 2020. 16 E. Portfolio information We are focused on growing our loan portfolio in a granular manner with a focus on risk and reward. Our retail is built based on proprietary data and analytics in addition to bureau checks, and well-priced in relation to the risk. Our strong deposit franchise enables us to offer competitive pricing to the selected customer segments. We have given further information on our portfolio in slides 31 to 34 of our investor presentation. The loans and non-fund based outstanding to corporate and SME borrowers rated BB and below (excluding proforma NPAs) was 180.61 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020 compared to 161.67 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020, details of which are given on slide 35 of the investor presentation. Other than four accounts, two in construction and one each in the telecom and power sectors, the maximum single borrower outstanding in the BB and below portfolio was about 6 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020. On slide 36 of the presentation, we have provided the movement in our and below portfolio during Q3 of 2021. In Q3 of 2021: The rating downgrades from investment grade categories were 22.39 billion Rupees. The downgrades were largely from the construction sector;

There was a net decrease in outstanding of 1.45 billion Rupees; 17 There was a reduction of 1.50 billion Rupees due to inclusion of some borrowers in the proforma NPAs and devolvement of 0.77 billion Rupees of non-fund based outstanding to NPAs; and

non-fund based outstanding to NPAs; and There were upgrades of 0.27 billion Rupees from NPA to below investment grade categories

Except one lease rental discounting account, all corporate and SME borrowers under resolution as per RBI's framework were rated below investment grade at December 31, 2020. The builder portfolio including construction finance, lease rental discounting, term loans and working capital loans was 225.57 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020 or 3.2% of our total loan portfolio. As mentioned in our previous calls, our portfolio is granular in nature with the larger exposures being to well-established builders. About 13% of our builder portfolio at December 31, 2020 was either rated BB and below internally or was classified as non-performing. The total outstanding to NBFCs and HFCs was 576.29 billion Rupees at December 31, 2020 compared to 501.31 billion Rupees at September 30, 2020. The total outstanding loans to NBFCs and HFCs were about 6% of our advances at December 31, 2020. The details are given on slide 38 of the investor presentation. Our exposure is largely to well-rated entities with PSUs, long vintage, entities owned by banks and well-established corporate groups. The sequential increase in the outstanding to NBFC and HFCs during the quarter reflects this. The proportion of the NBFC and HFC portfolio internally rated BB and below or non-performing is about 1%. 18 Coming to our overseas portfolio, excluding exposures to financial institutions and retail lending against deposits, the total corporate fund and non-fund outstanding of overseas branches, net of cash or bank or insurance backed lending, was 5.20 billion US dollars at December 31, 2020 compared to 5.47 billion US dollars at September 30, 2020 and 8.62 billion US dollars at December 31, 2019. 69% of the outstanding at December 31, 2020 was to Indian corporates and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. 16% of the outstanding was to non-India companies with Indian or India-linked operations and activities. The portfolio in this segment is well-rated and the Indian operations of these companies are target customers for the Bank's deposit and transaction banking franchise, and we would continue to pursue risk-calibrated opportunities in this segment. 6% of the outstanding was to companies owned by NRIs or PIOs. 9% of the outstanding was to other non-India companies which is less than 1% of the total portfolio of the Bank. F. Subsidiaries The details of the financial performance of subsidiaries is covered in slides 43-44 and 63-68 in the investor presentation. Value of new business of ICICI Life was 10.30 billion Rupees in 9M of 2021 The new business margin increased from 21.7% in fiscal 2020 to 26.0% in 9M of 2021. The new business margin was 25.7% this quarter. The protection based annualised premium equivalent was 7.03 billion Rupees and accounted for 17.8% of the total annualised premium equivalent in 19 9M of 2021. The new business premium was 78.99 billion Rupees in 9M of 2021. Gross Direct Premium Income of ICICI General increased by 9.2% year- on-year to 40.34 billion Rupees in Q3 of this year compared to 36.93 billion Rupees in Q3 last year. The combined ratio improved to 97.9% in Q3 of 2021 compared to 98.7% in Q3 of 2020. The profit after tax grew by 6.6% year-on-year to 3.14 billion Rupees this quarter from 2.94 billion Rupees in Q3 last year. The profit after tax of ICICI AMC was 3.58 billion Rupees in the current quarter compared to 3.05 billion Rupees in Q3 of last year. The profit after tax of ICICI Securities, on a consolidated basis, was 2.67 billion Rupees in the current quarter compared to 1.37 billion Rupees in Q3 of last year. ICICI Bank Canada had a profit after tax of 5.1 million Canadian dollars in the current quarter which was at a similar level compared to Q2 and 22.1 million Canadian dollars in Q3 of 2020. The profit after tax was higher in Q3 of 2020 due to recoveries from India-linked impaired corporate loans. The loan book of ICICI Bank Canada at December 31, 2020 declined by 7.5% year-on-year and 3.7% sequentially. ICICI Bank UK had a profit after tax of 2.2 million US dollars this quarter compared to 8.0 million US dollars in Q3 of last year and 4.9 million US 20 dollars in Q2 of 2021. The loan book of ICICI Bank UK at December 31, 2020 declined by 28.9% year-on-year and 11.6% sequentially. ICICI Home Finance had a profit after tax of 0.03 billion Rupees in the current quarter which was at a similar level compared to Q3 of last year. With this we conclude our opening remarks and we will now be happy to take your questions.

