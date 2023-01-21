ICICI Bank: Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended December 31, 2022

Analyst call on January 21, 2023: opening remarks Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in nonperforming loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the time taken for economic activity to resume at normal levels after the pandemic, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. This release does not constitute an offer of securities. 1

Mr. Bakhshi's opening remarks Good evening to all of you and welcome to the ICICI Bank Earnings Call to discuss the results for Q3 of FY2023. Joining us today on this call are Anup, Sandeep Batra, Rakesh, Anindya and Abhinek. Amid the global uncertainties, India's GDP growth has been resilient. The pickup in economic activity is reflected in the expanding purchasing managers' indices, GST collections and other high frequency indicators. Financial stability has been maintained and inflation, though elevated, has moderated from its peak. We will continue to monitor these developments closely. At ICICI Bank, we aim to grow the core operating profit in a risk-calibrated manner through a 360-degreecustomer-centric approach and by focusing on ecosystems and micro-markets. We continue to operate within our strategic framework and strengthen our franchise, enhance our delivery and servicing capabilities and expand our technology and digital offerings. Coming to the quarterly performance against this framework: 2

First- Growth in the core operating profit in a risk-calibrated manner through the focused pursuit of target market segments The core operating profit increased by 31.6% year-on-year to 132.35 billion Rupees in this quarter. The profit after tax grew by 34.2% year-on- year to 83.12 billion Rupees in this quarter. Second-Further enhancing our strong deposit franchise Total period-end deposits grew by 10.3% year-on-year and 2.9% sequentially at December 31, 2022. Period-end term deposits grew by 14.2% year-on-year and 5.3% sequentially at December 31, 2022. During the quarter, the average CASA grew by 10.4% year-on-year and 2% sequentially. The liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter was about 123%. Third-Growing our loan portfolio in a granular manner with a focus on risk and reward The retail loan portfolio grew by 23.4% year-on-year and 4.5% sequentially at December 31, 2022. Including non-fund based outstanding, the retail portfolio was 44.9% of the total portfolio. The business-banking portfolio grew by 37.9% year-on-year and 5.2% sequentially. The SME portfolio grew by 25.0% year-on-year and 8.3% sequentially. The growth in SME and business banking portfolios was driven by leveraging our branch network and digital offerings such as InstaBIZ and Merchant Stack. The domestic corporate portfolio grew by 3

18.2% year-on-year and 4.7% sequentially at December 31, 2022 driven by growth across well-rated financial and non-financial corporates. The rural portfolio grew by 12.5% year-on-year and 3.8% sequentially. The domestic loan portfolio grew by 21.4% year-on-year and 4.2% sequentially. The overall loan portfolio grew by 19.7% year-on-year and 3.8% sequentially at December 31, 2022. Fourth-Leveraging digital across our business We continue to enhance our digital offerings and platforms to onboard new customers in a seamless manner and provide them end-to-end digital journeys and personalised solutions. These platforms also enable us to do cross sell and up sell. We have shared some details on our technology and digital offerings in slides 17 to 28 of the investor presentation. Fifth - Protecting the balance sheet from potential risks The net NPA ratio declined to 0.55% at December 31, 2022 from 0.61% at September 30, 2022 and 0.85% at December 31, 2021. During the quarter, there were net additions of 11.19 billion Rupees to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale. The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 82.0% at December 31, 2022. The total provisions during the quarter were 22.57 billion Rupees or 17.1% of core operating profit and 0.93% of average advances. This includes contingency provision of 15 billion Rupees made on a prudent basis. The Bank holds contingency provisions 4