ICICI Bank: Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended June 30, 2022

Mr. Bakhshi's opening remarks Good evening to all of you and welcome to the ICICI Bank Earnings Call to discuss the results for Q1 of FY2023. Joining us today on this call are Anup, Sandeep Batra, Rakesh, Anindya and Abhinek. During the quarter, we saw continued improvement in parameters like the index of industrial production, travel and mobility, pickup in non-oil and non-gold imports and bank credit. There are concerns arising out of the movements in inflation and interest and exchange rates, largely reflecting the uncertainties in the global environment. The Government and the Reserve Bank of India have taken various steps in this regard. We will continue to monitor these developments closely. At ICICI Bank, we aim to grow the core operating profit in a risk-calibrated manner through a 360-degreecustomer-centric approach and by focusing on ecosystems and micro-markets. We continue to operate within our strategic framework and strengthen our franchise, enhance our delivery and servicing capabilities and expand our technology and digital offerings. Coming to the quarterly performance against this framework: First- Growth in the core operating profit in a risk-calibrated manner through the focused pursuit of target market segments 2

The core operating profit increased by 19.4% year-on-year to 102.73 billion Rupees in this quarter. Excluding dividend income from subsidiaries and associates, core operating profit grew by 21.1% year-on- year. The profit after tax grew by 49.6% year-on-year to 69.05 billion Rupees in this quarter. Second-Further enhancing our strong deposit franchise Total period-end deposits grew by 13.4% year-on-year at June 30, 2022. During the quarter, average current account deposits increased by 23.0% year-on-year and 2.9% sequentially. Average savings account deposits grew by 19.1% year-on-year and 4.4% sequentially. Period-end term deposits grew by 11.4% year-on-year at June 30, 2022. The liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter was about 127%, reflecting continued surplus liquidity. Our cost of deposits continues to be among the lowest in the system. Third-Growing our loan portfolio in a granular manner with a focus on risk and reward The retail loan portfolio grew by 24.4% year-on-year and 5.1% sequentially at June 30, 2022. Including non-fund based outstanding, the retail portfolio was 44.0% of the total portfolio. The rural portfolio grew by 8.4% year-on-year and was flat sequentially. The business banking portfolio grew by 44.7% year-on-year and 7.4% sequentially. The SME portfolio grew by 32.3% year-on-year and declined by 2.6% sequentially. The growth in SME and business banking portfolios was driven by 3

leveraging our branch network, cross sell to existing current account customers and digital offerings such as InstaBIZ and Merchant Stack. The domestic corporate portfolio grew by 14.4% year-on-year and 4.4% sequentially at June 30, 2022. The domestic loan portfolio grew by 21.7% year-on-year and 3.9% sequentially. The overall loan portfolio grew by 21.3% year-on-year and 4.3% sequentially at June 30, 2022. Fourth-Leveraging digital across our business We continue to enhance our digital offerings and platforms to onboard new customers in a seamless manner and provide them end-to-end digital journeys and personalised solutions. These platforms also enable us to do more data driven cross sell and up sell. Recently, we have further enhanced the open architecture based features of InstaBIZ. Merchants can now open a current account instantly and digitally on InstaBIZ by using video KYC. Through 'InstaOD Plus', customers of any bank can avail an overdraft facility of up to 2.5 million Rupees instantly on InstaBIZ. We have seen about 120,000 registrations from non-ICICI Bank account holders on InstaBIZ till June 30, 2022. Recently, the Bank launched a revamped OneSCF, an integrated supply chain platform providing corporate customers, their vendors and dealers with a one-stop solution to efficiently manage their working capital requirements. We have shared some details on our technology and digital offerings in slides 18 to 28 of the investor presentation. Fifth - Protecting the balance sheet from potential risks 4