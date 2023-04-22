ICICI Bank: Performance Review - Quarter ended March 31, 2023

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 News Release April 22, 2023 Performance Review: Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 36.4% year-on-year to ₹ 13,866 crore (US$ 1.7 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4-2023)

∙ Average CASA ratio was 43.6% in Q4-2023

Provision coverage ratio on non-performing assets was 82.8% at March 31, 2023

non-performing assets was 82.8% at March 31, 2023 Total capital adequacy ratio was 18.34% and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 17.60% on a standalone basis at March 31, 2023 The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK, BSE: 532174, NYSE: IBN) at its meeting held at Mumbai today, approved the standalone and consolidated accounts of the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4- 2023) and the year ended March 31, 2023 (FY2023). The statutory auditors have audited the standalone and consolidated financial statements and have issued an unmodified report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for Q4-2023 and FY2023.

The core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) increased by 36.4% year-on-year to ₹ 13,866 crore (US$ 1.7 billion) in Q4-2023 from ₹ 10,164 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4-2022); excluding dividend income from subsidiaries/associates, core operating profit grew by 36.9% year-on-year in Q4-2023

Growth in digital and payments platforms There have been around 90 lakh activations from non-ICICI Bank account holders on our mobile banking app, iMobile Pay as of end-March 2023. The value of transactions by non-ICICI Bank account holders on iMobile Pay during Q4-2023 was 1.3 times the value of transactions in Q4-2022. The business banking and SME franchise continues to grow on the back of digital offerings and platforms like InstaBIZ along with the Bank's extensive branch network. The value of financial transactions on InstaBIZ grew by about 22% year- on-year in FY2023. There have been about 225,000 registrations from non-ICICI Bank account holders on InstaBIZ till March 31, 2023. The value of the Bank's merchant acquiring transactions through UPI grew by 20% sequentially and 112% year-on-year in Q4-2023. The Bank had a market share of 30% by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q4-2023, with an 18% year-on-year growth in collections. The Bank has created more than 20 industry specific STACKs which provide bespoke and purpose-based digital solutions to corporate clients and their ecosystems. The Bank's Trade Online and Trade Emerge platforms allow customers to perform most of their trade finance and foreign exchange transactions digitally. The value of transactions done through these platforms in Q4-2023 was 1.7 times the value of transactions in Q4-2022. About 70% of trade transactions were done digitally in Q4-2023. During the quarter, the Bank launched an array of digital solutions for capital market participants and clients of custody services. The solutions enable various participants including brokers, Portfolio Management Service providers, Foreign Portfolio Investors, Foreign Direct Investors and Alternative Investment Funds to seamlessly meet all their banking requirements. The Bank also launched Startup Ecosystem Banking to cater to the banking needs of startups across various life stages through its domestic and international network, and branch at GIFT City. The Bank offers comprehensive solutions in the areas of treasury, transaction banking, lending, managing foreign direct investments and regulatory compliances along with personal banking services for employees and founders.

Credit growth The retail loan portfolio grew by 22.7% year-on-year and 5.4% sequentially, and comprised 54.7% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2023. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 45.7% of the total portfolio at March 31, 2023. The business banking portfolio grew by 34.9% year-on-year and 7.8% sequentially at March 31, 2023. The SME business, comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than ₹ 250 crore (US$ 30 million), grew by 19.2% year-on-year and 6.2% sequentially at March 31, 2023. The domestic corporate portfolio grew by 21.2% year-on-year and 3.8% sequentially at March 31, 2023. The rural portfolio grew by 13.8% year-on-year and 5.5% sequentially at March 31, 2023. The domestic advances grew by 20.5% year-on-year and 5.0% sequentially at March 31, 2023. Total advances increased by 18.7% year-on-year and 4.7% sequentially to ₹ 1,019,638 crore (US$ 124.1 billion) at March 31, 2023. Deposit growth Total period-end deposits increased by 10.9% year-on-year and 5.2% sequentially to ₹ 1,180,841 crore (US$ 143.7 billion) at March 31, 2023. Average current account deposits increased by 9.3% year-on-year in Q4-2023. Average savings account deposits increased by 7.5% year-on-year in Q4-2023. Total term deposits increased by 17.1% year-on-year and 4.3% sequentially to ₹ 639,579 crore (US$ 77.8 billion) at March 31, 2023. With an addition of about 480 branches during FY2023, the Bank had a network of 5,900 branches, 16,650 ATMs/cash recycling machines at March 31, 2023. Asset quality The gross NPA ratio declined to 2.81% at March 31, 2023 from 3.07% at December 31, 2022. The net non-performing assets declined by 25.9% year-on-year and 8.8% sequentially to ₹ 5,155 crore (US$ 627 million) at March 31, 2023. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.48% at March 31, 2023 from 0.55% at December 31, 2022 and 0.76% at March 31, 2022. The net addition from gross NPAs, excluding write- offs and sale, were ₹ 14 crore (US$ 1.7 million) in Q4-2023 compared to ₹ 1,119 crore (US$ 136 million) in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3-2023). The gross NPA additions were ₹ 4,297 crore (US$ 523 million) in Q4-2023 compared to ₹ 5,723 crore (US$ 696 million) in Q3-2023. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ₹ 4,283 crore (US$ 521 million) in Q4-2023 compared to ₹ 4,604 crore (US$ 560 million) in Q3-2023. The Bank wrote off gross NPAs amounting to ₹ 1,158 crore (US$ 141 million) in Q4-2023. The provision coverage ratio on NPAs was 82.8% at March 31, 2023. Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per the various extant regulations/guidelines declined to ₹ 4,508 crore (US$ 549 million) or 0.4% of total advances at March 31, 2023 from ₹ 4,987 crore (US$ 607 million) at December 31, 2022. The Bank holds provisions amounting to ₹ 1,380 crore (US$ 168 million) against these borrowers under resolution, as of March 31, 2023. In addition, the Bank held contingency provisions