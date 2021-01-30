ICICI Bank: Performance Review – Quarter ended December 31, 2020

NYSE: IBN) at its meeting held at Mumbai today, approved the standalone and consolidated accounts of the Bank for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The statutory auditors have conducted a limited review and have issued an unmodified report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

ICICI Bank Limited

amounting to ₹ 2,096 crore (US$ 287 million) during Q3-2021 for aligning provisions on the outstanding loans to the revised policy

At December 31, 2020, the Bank held aggregate Covid-19 related provision of ` 9,984 crore (US$ 1.4 billion), including contingency provision for proforma NPAs amounting to ` 3,509 crore (US$ 480 million) for loans not classified as non-performing

year-on-year to 6,078 crore (US$ 832 million) in Q3-2021 from 5,465 crore (US$ 748 million) in Q3-2020 On a standalone basis, the profit after tax grew by 19% year-on-year to ` 4,940 crore (US$ 676 million) in Q3-2021 compared to ₹ 4,146 crore (US$ 567 million) in Q3-2020

Operating review

The continued pickup in economic activity and tailwinds from the festive season combined with the Bank's digital initiatives and extensive franchise reflected in an increase in disbursements across retail products during Q3- 2021. Mortgage disbursements increased further in Q3-2021 over Q2-2021 and reached an all-time monthly high in December driven by the Bank's efforts to offer a convenient and frictionless experience to customers by digitising the entire underwriting process, with instant loan approvals. Disbursements of auto loans continued to increase from the September levels and crossed pre-Covid levels in December. Credit card spends also reached pre-Covid levels in December led by increased spends in categories such as health & wellness, electronics and e-commerce.

Credit growth

The retail loan portfolio grew by 15% year-on-year and 7% sequentially at December 31, 2020. Retail loans comprised 65.6% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2020. Including non-fund outstanding, retail was 54.1% of the total portfolio at December 31, 2020. Growth in the performing domestic corporate portfolio was about 10% year-on-year driven by disbursements to higher rated corporates to meet their working capital and capital expenditure requirements. While various sectors and multiple corporate clients contributed to this growth, some focus segments were highly rated PSUs and large established corporate groups. The domestic advances grew by 13% year-on-year and 7% sequentially at December 31, 2020. Total advances increased by 10% year-on-year to ` 699,017 crore (US$ 95.7 billion) at December 31, 2020 from ` 635,654 crore (US$ 87.0 billion) at December 31, 2019.

