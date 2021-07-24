ICICI Bank: Performance Review – Quarter ended June 30, 2021
07/24/2021 | 08:18am EDT
News Release
July 24, 2021
Performance Review: Quarter ended June 30, 2021
Core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 23% year-on-year to ₹ 8,605 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1-2022)
Profit after tax grew by 78% year-on-year to ` 4,616 crore (US$ 621 million) in Q1-2022
Total deposits grew by 16% year-on-year to ` 926,224 crore (US$ 124.6 billion) at June 30, 2021
24% year-on-year growth in average current and savings account (CASA) deposits in Q1-2022; average CASA ratio was 44% in Q1-2022
Term deposits grew by 9% year-on-year at June 30, 2021
Domestic loan portfolio grew by 20% year-on-year
Retail loan portfolio grew by 20% year-on-year
The net NPA ratio was 1.16% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.14% at March 31, 2021
Provision coverage ratio was robust at 78.2% at June 30, 2021, higher than 77.7% at March 31, 2021
At June 30, 2021, the Bank held Covid-19 related provisions of ` 6,425 crore (US$ 864 million)
Total capital adequacy ratio was 19.27% and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 18.24% on a standalone basis at June 30, 2021 (including profits for Q1-2022)
The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK, BSE: 532174,
NYSE: IBN) at its meeting held at Mumbai today, approved the standalone and consolidated accounts of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1-2022). The statutory auditors have conducted a limited review and have issued an unmodified report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Profit & loss account
The core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) increased by 23% year-on-year to ₹ 8,605 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in Q1-2022 from ₹ 7,014 crore (US$ 944 million) in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q1-2021)
Net interest income (NII) increased by 18% year-on-year to ` 10,936 crore (US$ 1.5 billion) in Q1-2022 from ` 9,280 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in Q1-2021
The net interest margin was 3.89% in Q1-2022 compared to 3.84% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4-2021) and 3.69% in Q1-2021
Non-interestincome, excluding treasury income, increased by 56% year-on-year to ₹ 3,706 crore (US$ 499 million) in Q1-2022 from ₹ 2,380 crore (US$ 320 million) in Q1-2021
Fee income grew by 53% year-on-year to ₹ 3,219 crore (US$ 433 million) in Q1-2022 from ₹ 2,104 crore (US$ 283 million) in Q1-2021. Fees from retail, business banking and SME customers increased by 65% year-on- year and constituted about 76% of total fees in Q1-2022
Treasury income was` 290 crore (US$ 39 million) in Q1-2022 compared to ` 3,763 crore (US$ 506 million) in Q1-2021. The treasury gain in Q1- 2021 included gains of ` 3,036 crore (US$ 408 million) from sale of shares of subsidiaries
Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were` 2,852 crore (US$ 384 million) in Q1-2022 compared to ` 7,594 crore (US$ 1.0 billion) in Q1- 2021. During Q1-2022, the Bank has changed its policy on non- performing loans to make it more conservative. The change in policy resulted in higher provision on non-performing advances amounting to ` 1,127 crore (US$ 152 million) for aligning provisions on outsanding loans to the revised policy
Based on its current assessment of the portfolio, the Bank wrote back Covid-19 provisions amounting to ` 1,050 crore (US$ 141 million) made in earlier periods
At June 30, 2021, the Bank held Covid-19 related provision of ` 6,425 crore (US$ 864 million)
The profit before tax grew by 90% year-on-year to ₹ 6,043 crore (US$ 813 million) in Q1-2022 from ₹ 3,183 crore (US$ 428 million) in Q1-2021
On a standalone basis, the profit after tax grew by 78% year-on-year to ` 4,616 crore (US$ 621 million) in Q1-2022 compared to ₹ 2,599 crore (US$ 350 million) in Q1-2021
Growth in digital and payments platforms
In December 2020, the Bank had expanded its state-of-the-art mobile banking app, iMobile, to iMobile Pay which offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. There have been over 25 lakh activations of iMobile Pay by non-ICICI Bank account holders within six months of its launch. The transactions by non-ICICI Bank account holders in terms of value and volume have grown by eight times and seven times, respectively, in June 2021 compared to March 2021. The value of transactions through the 'Pay to Contact' feature, which enables users to easily transfer money to any payment app or digital wallet via UPI, has grown by over three times in June 2021 compared to March 2021.
During Q1-2022, the Amazon Pay credit card became the fastest co-branded credit card in the country to cross the milestone of issuing 2.0 million cards. The Bank recently launched a co-branded credit card with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) called 'ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card'. This card offers best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers on their everyday spends on fuel as well as other categories.
The business banking and SME franchise continues to grow on the back of digital offerings and platforms like InstaBIZ. InstaBIZ offers various services such as instant overdraft facility, payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), foreign exchange deal booking, business loans based on revenues reported in GST returns, automatic bank reconciliations and inward and outward remittances. The Bank's supply chain platform enables corporates to seamlessly manage their supply chain financing and payments, collection and reconciliation requirements of their dealers and vendors in a convenient and paperless manner. The financial transactions on InstaBIZ and supply chain platforms have grown steadily in the past few quarters.
In the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) space, the Bank's strategy is to participate directly through the Bank's own platforms as well as partner with third party players, in both the peer-to-peer and payment-to-merchant segments. The value of the Bank's merchant acquiring transactions through UPI has more than doubled year-on-year and grew by 32% sequentially in Q1-2022.
The value of mobile banking transactions increased by 117% year-on-year to ₹ 349,072 crore (US$ 47 billion) in Q1-2022. Digital channels like internet, mobile banking, PoS and others accounted for over 90% of the savings account transactions in Q1-2022. The Bank is a market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The Bank had a market share of 36% by value in the electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q1-2022, with a 146% year-on-year growth in collections.
In Q1-2022, the Bank launched a digital platform called Merchant Stack, which offers an array of banking and value-added services to retailers, online businesses and large e-commerce firms such as digital current account opening, instant overdraft facilities based on point-of-sale transactions and instant settlement of point-of-sale transactions, among others.
In Q1-2022, the Bank introduced ICICI STACK for Corporates which is a comprehensive set of digital banking solutions for corporates and their entire ecosystem of promoters, employees, dealers, and vendors. These solutions enable corporates to seamlessly meet all banking requirements of their ecosystems in a frictionless manner.
Operating review
Retail disbursements moderated in April and May due to the containment measures in place across various aparts of the country. With the gradual easing of restrictions, disbursements picked up in June and July. Credit card spends declined in April and May and increased to March levels in June, driven by spends in categories like consumer durables, utilities, education and insurance. Credits received in the overdraft accounts of business banking and SME customers also picked up in June and July after declining in April and May.
Credit growth
The retail loan portfolio grew by 20% year-on-year and comprised 61.4% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2021. Including non-fund outstanding, retail was 50.4% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2021. The business banking portfolio grew by 53% year-on-year and was 5.4% of total loans at June 30, 2021. The SME business, comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than
250 crore (US$ 34 million), grew by 43% year-on-year and constituted 4.0% of total loans at June 30, 2021. Growth in the domestic corporate portfolio was about 11% year-on-year driven by disbursements to higher rated corporates and public sector undertakings across various sectors. The growth in performing domestic corporate portfolio, excluding the builder portfolio, was 15% year-on-year at June 30, 2021. The domestic advances grew by 20% year-on-year. Total advances increased by 17% year-on-year to ` 738,598 crore (US$ 99.4 billion) at June 30, 2021 from ` 631,215 crore (US$ 84.9 billion) at June 30, 2020.
Deposit growth
Total deposits increased by 16% year-on-year to ` 926,224 crore (US$ 124.6 billion) at June 30, 2021. Average current account deposits increased by 32% year-on-year in Q1-2022. Average savings account deposits increased by 22% year-on-year in Q1-2022. Total term deposits increased by 9% year- on-year to ` 501,122 crore (US$ 67.4 billion) at June 30, 2021.
The Bank had a network of 5,268 branches and 14,141 ATMs at June 30, 2021.
Asset quality
The net non-performing assets were ` 9,306 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) at June 30, 2021 compared to ` 9,180 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) at March 31, 2021. The net NPA ratio was 1.16% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.14% at March 31, 2021. The net addition to gross NPAs during the quarter was ` 3,604 crore (US$ 485 million). The gross NPA additions were ₹ 7,231 crore (US$ 973 million) in Q1-2022. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ` 3,627 crore (US$ 488 million) in Q1-2022. The gross NPAs written off were ` 1,589 crore (US$ 214 million) in Q1-2022. Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per the various extant regulations/guidelines was ` 4,864 crore (US$ 654 million), or about 0.7% of the total loan portfolio, at June 30, 2021 compared to ` 3,927 crore (US$ 528 million) at March 31, 2021. The fund-based and non-fund based outstanding to borrowers rated BB and below (excluding fund and non-fund based outstanding to NPAs) was ` 13,975 crore (US$ 1.9 billion) at June 30, 2021 compared to ` 13,098 crore (US$ 1.8 billion) at March 31, 2021.
Capital adequacy
The Bank's total capital adequacy at June 30, 2021 was 19.27% and Tier-1 capital adequacy (including profits for Q1-2022) was 18.24% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.08% and 9.08% respectively.
Consolidated results
The consolidated profit after tax was ` 4,747 crore (US$ 639 million) in Q1- 2022 compared to ` 4,886 crore (US$ 657 million) in Q4-2021 and ` 3,118 crore (US$ 419 million) in Q1-2021.
Consolidated assets grew by 9% year-on-year to ` 1,572,772 crore (US$
211.6 billion) at June 30, 2021 from ` 1,443,576 crore (US$ 194.2 billion) at June 30, 2020.
