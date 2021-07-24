ICICI Bank: Performance Review – Quarter ended June 30, 2021

NYSE: IBN) at its meeting held at Mumbai today, approved the standalone and consolidated accounts of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1-2022). The statutory auditors have conducted a limited review and have issued an unmodified report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 051

Growth in digital and payments platforms

In December 2020, the Bank had expanded its state-of-the-art mobile banking app, iMobile, to iMobile Pay which offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. There have been over 25 lakh activations of iMobile Pay by non-ICICI Bank account holders within six months of its launch. The transactions by non-ICICI Bank account holders in terms of value and volume have grown by eight times and seven times, respectively, in June 2021 compared to March 2021. The value of transactions through the 'Pay to Contact' feature, which enables users to easily transfer money to any payment app or digital wallet via UPI, has grown by over three times in June 2021 compared to March 2021.

During Q1-2022, the Amazon Pay credit card became the fastest co-branded credit card in the country to cross the milestone of issuing 2.0 million cards. The Bank recently launched a co-branded credit card with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) called 'ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card'. This card offers best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers on their everyday spends on fuel as well as other categories.

The business banking and SME franchise continues to grow on the back of digital offerings and platforms like InstaBIZ. InstaBIZ offers various services such as instant overdraft facility, payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), foreign exchange deal booking, business loans based on revenues reported in GST returns, automatic bank reconciliations and inward and outward remittances. The Bank's supply chain platform enables corporates to seamlessly manage their supply chain financing and payments, collection and reconciliation requirements of their dealers and vendors in a convenient and paperless manner. The financial transactions on InstaBIZ and supply chain platforms have grown steadily in the past few quarters.

In the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) space, the Bank's strategy is to participate directly through the Bank's own platforms as well as partner with third party players, in both the peer-to-peer and payment-to-merchant segments. The value of the Bank's merchant acquiring transactions through UPI has more than doubled year-on-year and grew by 32% sequentially in Q1-2022.

The value of mobile banking transactions increased by 117% year-on-year to ₹ 349,072 crore (US$ 47 billion) in Q1-2022. Digital channels like internet, mobile banking, PoS and others accounted for over 90% of the savings account transactions in Q1-2022. The Bank is a market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The Bank had a market share of 36% by value in the electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q1-2022, with a 146% year-on-year growth in collections.

