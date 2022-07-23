ICICI Bank: Performance Review – Quarter ended June 30, 2022

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 News Release July 23, 2022 Performance Review: Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 19% year-on-year to ` 10,273 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q1-2023)

Profit after tax grew by 50% year-on-year to ` 6,905 crore (US$ 874 million) in Q1-2023

Domestic loan portfolio grew by 22% year-on-year

Provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing assets was 79.6% at June 30, 2022

non-performing assets was 79.6% at June 30, 2022 Including profits for Q1-2023, total capital adequacy ratio was 18.74% and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 17.95%, on a standalone basis, at June 30, 2022 The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK, BSE: 532174, NYSE: IBN) at its meeting held at Mumbai today, approved the standalone and consolidated accounts of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q1-2023). The statutory auditors have conducted a limited review and have issued an unmodified report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) increased by 19% year-on-year to ₹ 10,273 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in Q1-2023 from ₹ 8,605 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1-2022); excluding dividend income from subsidiaries/associates, core operating profit grew by 21% year-on-year in Q1-2023

Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 25% year-on-year to ₹ 4,629 crore (US$ 586 million) in Q1-2023 from ₹ 3,706 crore (US$ 469 million) in Q1-2022

Fee income grew by 32% year-on-year to ₹ 4,243 crore (US$ 537 million) in Q1-2023 from ₹ 3,219 crore (US$ 408 million) in Q1-2022. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 79% of total fees in Q1-2023

During the quarter, the Bank launched Campus Power, an online platform providing various banking solutions such as loans, bank accounts, foreign exchange remittances and value added services to the student ecosystem for higher education in India and abroad. The business banking and SME franchise continues to grow on the back of digital offerings and platforms like InstaBIZ. The value of financial transactions on InstaBIZ grew by about 57% year-on-year in Q1-2023. In line with the philosophy of open architecture, the Bank recently made the InstaBIZ app interoperable. Various features of the app are now available to all merchants including those who do not have a current account with the Bank. Through 'InstaOD Plus', customers of any bank can avail an overdraft (OD) up to ` 25 lakh instantly. Customers of ICICI Bank can activate the OD into their current account instantly, while customers of other banks can do so after opening a current account with the Bank digitally by using Video KYC. There have been about 120,000 registrations from non-ICICI Bank account holders on InstaBIZ till June 30, 2022. The value of the Bank's merchant acquiring transactions through UPI in Q1- 2023 grew by 27% over Q4-2022 and was 2.3 times the value of transactions in Q1-2022. The Bank is the market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The Bank had a market share of about 32% by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q1-2023, with a 53% year-on- year growth in collections. The Bank's supply chain solutions, DigitalLite and CorpConnect, enable corporates to seamlessly manage their supply chain financing, payments, collection and reconciliation requirements of their dealers and vendors in a convenient and paperless manner. The value of transactions through these supply chain solutions in Q1-2023 was 2.4 times the value of transactions in Q1-2022. Recently, the Bank launched a revamped OneSCF, an integrated supply chain platform providing corporate customers, their vendors and dealers with a one-stop solution to efficiently manage their working capital requirements. The Bank has created more than 20 industry specific STACKs which provide bespoke and purpose-based digital solutions to corporate clients and their ecosystems. The volume of payment and collection transactions through Application Programme Interface (API) based solutions in Q1-2023 was 3.7 times the volume of transactions in Q1-2022. Credit growth The retail loan portfolio grew by 24% year-on-year and 5% sequentially, and comprised 53.1% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022. Including non-

fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 44.0% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2022. The rural portfolio grew by 8% year-on-year and was flat sequentially at June 30, 2022. The business banking portfolio grew by 45% year-on-year and 7% sequentially at June 30, 2022. The SME business, comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than ` 250 crore (US$ 32 million), grew by 32% year-on-year and declined by 3% sequentially at June 30, 2022. The domestic wholesale banking portfolio grew by 14% year-on- year and 4% sequentially at June 30, 2022. The domestic advances grew by 22% year-on-year and 4% sequentially at June 30, 2022. Total advances increased by 21% year-on-year and 4% sequentially to ` 895,625 crore (US$ 113.4 billion) at June 30, 2022. Deposit growth Total period-end deposits increased by 13% year-on-year to ` 1,050,349 crore (US$ 133.0 billion) at June 30, 2022. Average current account deposits increased by 23% year-on-year and 3% sequentially in Q1-2023. Average savings account deposits increased by 19% year-on-year and 4% sequentially in Q1-2023.Period-end term deposits increased by 11% year- on-year to ` 558,235 crore (US$ 70.7 billion) at June 30, 2022. The Bank had a network of 5,534 branches and 13,379 ATMs at June 30, 2022. Asset quality The gross NPA ratio declined to 3.41% at June 30, 2022 from 3.60% at March 31, 2022 and 5.15% at June 30, 2021. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.70% at June 30, 2022 from 0.76% at March 31, 2022 and 1.16% at June 30, 2021. During Q1-2023, there were net additions of ` 382 crore (US$ 48 million) to gross NPAs compared to net deletions of ` 489 crore (US$ 62 million) in Q4-2022 and net additions of ` 3,604 crore (US$ 456 million) in Q1-2022. The gross NPA additions were ` 5,825 crore (US$ 738 million) in Q1-2023 compared to ` 4,204 crore (US$ 532 million) in Q4-2022. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ` 5,443 crore (US$ 689 million) in Q1-2023 compared to ` 4,693 crore (US$ 594 million) in Q4-2022. The gross NPAs written-off in Q1-2023 were ` 1,126 crore (US$ 143 million). The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 79.6% at June 30, 2022. Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per the various extant regulations/guidelines declined to ` 7,376 crore (US$ 934 billion) or 0.8% of total advances at June 30, 2022 from 8,267 crore (US$ 1.0 billion) at March 31, 2022. The Bank holds provisions amounting to ` 2,290 crore (US$ 290 million) against these borrowers under resolution, as of June 30, 2022. In addition, the Bank held contingency provisions of ` 8,500 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) at June 30, 2022.