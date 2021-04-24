ICICI Bank: Performance Review – Quarter ended March 31, 2021

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 News Release April 24, 2021 Performance Review: Quarter ended March 31, 2021 Core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 20% year-on-year to ₹ 8,565 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4-2021)

year-on-year to 8,565 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4-2021) The Bank made additional Covid-19 related provision of ` 1,000 crore (US$ 137 million) in Q4-2021 and held Covid-19 related provisions of ` 7,475 crore (US$ 1.0 billion) at March 31, 2021

Covid-19 related provision of 1,000 crore (US$ 137 million) in Q4-2021 and held Covid-19 related provisions of 7,475 crore (US$ 1.0 billion) at March 31, 2021 Profit after tax was ` 4,403 crore (US$ 602 million) in Q4-2021 compared to ` 1,221 crore (US$ 167 million) in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q4-2020)

4,403 crore (US$ 602 million) in Q4-2021 compared to 1,221 crore (US$ 167 million) in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q4-2020) Core operating profit grew by 17% year-on-year to ₹ 31,351 crore (US$ 4.3 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021)

year-on-year to 31,351 crore (US$ 4.3 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021) Profit after tax grew by 104% year-on-year to ` 16,193 crore (US$ 2.2 billion) in FY2021 compared to ` 7,931 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2020 (FY2020)

year-on-year to 16,193 crore (US$ 2.2 billion) in FY2021 compared to 7,931 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2020 (FY2020) Total deposits grew by 21% year-on-year to ` 932,522 crore (US$ 127.6 billion) at March 31, 2021

year-on-year to 932,522 crore (US$ 127.6 billion) at March 31, 2021 24% year-on-year growth in average current and savings account (CASA) deposits in Q4-2021; average CASA ratio was 42% in Q4-2021 Term deposits grew by 18% year-on-year at March 31, 2021

Domestic loans grew by 18% year-on-year at March 31, 2021

year-on-year at March 31, 2021 Retail loans grew by 20% year-on-year

Net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined to 1.14% at March 31, 2021 from 1.26% (on a proforma basis) at December 31, 2020 and 1.41% at March 31, 2020

non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined to 1.14% at March 31, 2021 from 1.26% (on a proforma basis) at December 31, 2020 and 1.41% at March 31, 2020 Provision coverage ratio was 77.7% at March 31, 2021

Total capital adequacy ratio of 19.12 % and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of 18.06% on a standalone basis at March 31, 2021

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK, BSE: 532174, NYSE: IBN) at its meeting held at Mumbai today, approved the standalone and consolidated accounts of the Bank for the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021). The statutory auditors have audited the standalone and consolidated financial statements and have issued an unmodified report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. Profit & loss account The core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) increased by 20% year-on-year to ₹ 8,565 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in Q4-2021 from ₹ 7,148 crore (US$ 978 million) in Q4-2020

year-on-year to 8,565 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in Q4-2021 from 7,148 crore (US$ 978 million) in Q4-2020 Net interest income (NII) increased by 17% year-on-year to ` 10,431 crore (US$ 1.4 billion) in Q4-2021 from ` 8,927 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in Q4-2020.

year-on-year to 10,431 crore (US$ 1.4 billion) in Q4-2021 from 8,927 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in Q4-2020. The net interest margin was 3.84% in Q4-2021 compared to 3.67% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3-2021) and 3.87% in Q4-2020

Q4-2021 compared to 3.67% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3-2021) and 3.87% in Q4-2020 Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, was ₹ 4,137 crore (US$ 566 million) in Q4-2021 compared to ₹ 4,013 crore (US$ 549 million) in Q4-2020

income, excluding treasury income, was 4,137 crore (US$ 566 million) in Q4-2021 compared to 4,013 crore (US$ 549 million) in Q4-2020 Fee income grew by 6% year-on-year to ₹ 3,815 crore (US$ 522 million) in Q4-2021 from ₹ 3,598 crore (US$ 492 million) in Q4-2020. Retail fees constituted 77% of total fees in Q4-2021

year-on-year to 3,815 crore (US$ 522 million) in Q4-2021 from 3,598 crore (US$ 492 million) in Q4-2020. Retail fees constituted 77% of total fees in Q4-2021 There was a treasury loss of ` 25 crore (US$ 3 million) in Q4-2021 compared to a profit of ` 242 crore (US$ 33 million) in Q4-2020. The treasury loss in Q4-2021 reflects the increase in yields on fixed income and government securities

25 crore (US$ 3 million) in Q4-2021 compared to a profit of 242 crore (US$ 33 million) in Q4-2020. The treasury loss in Q4-2021 reflects the increase in yields on fixed income and government securities Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were ` 2,883 crore (US$ 394 million) in Q4-2021 compared to ` 5,967 crore (US$ 816 million) in Q4- 2020. During Q4-2021, the Bank utilised contingency provision amounting to ` 3,509 crore (US$ 480 million) towards proforma NPAs as of December 31, 2020, as these loans have now been classified as per the RBI guidelines. Further, the Bank made additional Covid-19 related provisions of ` 1,000 crore (US$ 137 million) during Q4-2021

2,883 crore (US$ 394 million) in Q4-2021 compared to 5,967 crore (US$ 816 million) in Q4- 2020. During Q4-2021, the Bank utilised contingency provision amounting to 3,509 crore (US$ 480 million) towards proforma NPAs as of December 31, 2020, as these loans have now been classified as per the RBI guidelines. Further, the Bank made additional Covid-19 related provisions of 1,000 crore (US$ 137 million) during Q4-2021 At March 31, 2021, the Bank held Covid-19 related provision of ` 7,475 crore (US$ 1.0 billion)

Covid-19 related provision of 7,475 crore (US$ 1.0 billion) The profit before tax was ₹ 5,657 crore (US$ 774 million) in Q4-2021 compared to ₹ 1,423 crore (US$ 195 million) in Q4-2020

5,657 crore (US$ 774 million) in Q4-2021 compared to 1,423 crore (US$ 195 million) in Q4-2020 On a standalone basis, the profit after tax was ` 4,403 crore (US$ 602 million) in Q4-2021 compared to ₹ 1,221 crore (US$ 167 million) in Q4- 2020 2

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 On a standalone basis, the profit after tax grew by 104% year-on-year to ` 16,193 crore (US$ 2.2 billion) in FY2021 from ₹ 7,931 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) in FY2020 Operating review Mortgage disbursements increased further in Q4-2021 over Q3-2021 driven by the Bank's efforts to offer a convenient and frictionless experience to customers by digitising the entire underwriting process, with instant loan approvals. The growth in business banking continued to be robust, leveraging the Bank's distribution network and digital platforms such as InstaBIZ and Trade Online. The credit card spends in Q4-2021 increased substantially over Q3-2021 driven by spends across electronics, wellness and jewellery categories. The Bank has about 16 lakh Amazon Pay credit cards at March 31, 2021. The growth in the rural portfolio was driven by jewel loans. Credit growth The retail loan portfolio grew by 20% year-on-year and 7% sequentially at March 31, 2021. Retail loans comprised 67% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2021. Including non-fund outstanding, retail was 55% of the total portfolio at March 31, 2021. Growth in the performing domestic corporate portfolio was about 13% year-on-year driven by disbursements to higher rated corporates and public sector undertakings (PSUs) across various sectors to meet their working capital and capital expenditure requirements. The domestic advances grew by 18% year-on-year and 6% sequentially at March 31, 2021. Total advances increased by 14% year-on-year to ` 733,729 crore (US$ 100.4 billion) at March 31, 2021 from ` 645,290 crore (US$ 88.3 billion) at March 31, 2020. Deposit growth Total deposits increased by 21% year-on-year to ` 932,522 crore (US$ 127.6 billion) at March 31, 2021. Average current account deposits increased by 34% year-on-year in Q4-2021. Average savings account deposits increased by 21% year-on-year in Q4-2021. Total term deposits increased by 18% year-on-year to ` 500,899 crore (US$ 68.5 billion) at March 31, 2021. The Bank had a network of 5,266 branches and 14,136 ATMs at March 31, 2021 3

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 Digital initiatives and transactions In December 2020, the Bank had expanded its state-of-the-art mobile banking app, iMobile, to iMobile Pay which offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. There have been over 15 lakh activations of iMobile Pay by non-ICICI Bank customers within four months of its launch. The Bank has seen high customer engagement through repeat usage of features like Pay2Contact, Scan to Pay and bill payments among others. The Bank has also invested in the merchant ecosystem over the last few quarters and put together a best-in-class payments stack. The monthly transaction value on the Bank's merchant acquisition platform, Eazypay, has increased four times in March 2021 over June 2020. During Q4-2021, the Bank partnered with PhonePe to issue FASTag using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on the PhonePe application. This integration allows registered PhonePe users to order and track the ICICI Bank FASTag conveniently on the PhonePe application. The Bank recently launched a facility on its retail internet banking platform called 'EMI @ Internet Banking' which allows pre- approved customers to convert their high value transactions into instant EMIs at the time of purchase. ICICI Bank is the first in the industry to introduce an instant EMI facility on its internet banking platform. Digital channels like internet, mobile banking, PoS and others accounted for over 90% of the savings account transactions in FY2021. The volume of mobile banking transactions increased by 61% year-on-year in Q4-2021. The value of merchant acquiring transactions on UPI increased by 149% year- on-year in Q4-2021. The Bank is a market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The electronic toll collections for the Bank grew by 51% year-on-year in Q4-2021. The Bank had a market share of 37% by value in this area in Q4-2021. Asset quality During the quarter, the gross NPA additions, excluding borrowers in the proforma NPAs as of December 31, 2020, were ₹ 5,523 crore (US$ 755 million). Recoveries and upgrades, excluding recoveries from proforma NPAs, write-offs and sale, from non-performing loans were ` 2,560 crore (US$ 350 million) in Q4-2021. The net NPA ratio declined to 1.14% at March 31, 2021 from 1.26% (on a proforma basis at December 31, 2020) and 1.41% at March 31, 2020. Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per the various extant regulations/ guidelines was ` 3,927 crore (US$ 537 million), or about 0.5% of the total loan portfolio, at March 31, 2021. The fund-based and non-fund based outstanding to borrowers rated BB and below (excluding fund and non-fund based outstanding to NPAs) was ` 13,098 crore (US$ 1.8 billion) at March 31, 2021 compared to ` 13,654 crore (US$ 1.9 billion) at December 31, 2020. 4

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 Capital adequacy The Bank's total capital adequacy at March 31, 2021 was 19.12% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 18.06% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.08% and 9.08% respectively. Dividend on equity shares The Board has recommended a dividend of ` 2 per share (equivalent to dividend of US$ 0.05 per ADS) in line with applicable guidelines. The declaration of dividend is subject to requisite approvals. The record/book closure dates will be announced in due course. Consolidated results The consolidated profit after tax was ` 4,886 crore (US$ 668 million) in Q4- 2021 compared to ` 5,498 crore (US$ 752 million) in Q3-2021 and ` 1,251 crore (US$ 171 million) in Q4-2020. Consolidated assets grew by 14% year-on-year to ` 1,573,812 crore (US$ 215.3 billion) at March 31, 2021 from ` 1,377,292 crore (US$ 188.4 billion) at March 31, 2020. Subsidiaries Value of New Business (VNB) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (ICICI Life) grew by 26% year-on-year to ₹ 591 crore (US$ 81 million) in Q4-2021. The new business premium increased by 23% year-on-year to ₹ 5,133 crore (US$ 702 million) in Q4-2021. The new business margin increased from 21.7% in FY2020 to ₹ 25.1% in FY2021. The protection based annualised premium equivalent was ` 1,046 crore (US$ 143 million) in FY2021 compared to ` 1,116 crore (US$ 153 million) in FY2020. The protection based annualised premium equivalent accounted for 16.2% of the total annualised premium equivalent in FY2021. The profit after tax of ICICI Life was ` 64 crore (US$ 9 million) in Q4-2021 compared to ` 179 crore (US$ 24 million) in Q4-2020. The profit after tax was ` 960 crore (US$ 131 million) in FY2021 compared to ` 1,069 crore (US$ 146 million) in FY2020. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.