ICICI Bank: Performance Review – Quarter ended March 31, 2022

News Release

April 23, 2022

Performance Review: Quarter ended March 31, 2022

 Core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 19% year-on-year to ₹ 10,164 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4-2022)  Net interest income grew by 21% year-on-year in Q4-2022

 Profit after tax grew by 59% year-on-year to ` 7,019 crore (US$ 926 million) in Q4-2022

 Core operating profit grew by 22% year-on-year to ₹ 38,347 crore (US$ 5.1 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2022 (FY2022)

 Profit after tax grew by 44% year-on-year to ₹ 23,339 crore (US$ 3.1 billion) in FY2022

 Total deposits grew by 14% year-on-year to ` 10,64,572 crore (US$ 140.5 billion) at March 31, 2022  Average CASA ratio was 45% in Q4-2022

 Domestic loan portfolio grew by 17% year-on-year

 Net NPA ratio declined to 0.76% at March 31, 2022 from 0.85% at December 31, 2021

 Provision coverage ratio on non-performing assets was 79.2% at March 31, 2022

 Total capital adequacy ratio was 19.16% and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 18.35% on a standalone basis at March 31, 2022

The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK, BSE: 532174, NYSE: IBN) at its meeting held at Mumbai today, approved the standalone and consolidated accounts of the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4-2022) and the year ended March 31, 2022 (FY2022). The statutory auditors have audited the standalone and consolidated financial statements and have issued an unmodified report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for Q4-2022 and FY2022.

Profit & loss account

 The core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) increased by 19% year-on-year to ₹ 10,164 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in Q4-2022 from ₹ 8,565 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4-2021); excluding dividend income from subsidiaries/associates, core operating profit grew by 21% year-on-year in Q4-2022

 Net interest income (NII) increased by 21% year-on-year to ` 12,605 crore (US$ 1.7 billion) in Q4-2022 from ` 10,431 crore (US$ 1.4 billion) in Q4-2021

 The net interest margin was 4.00% in Q4-2022 compared to 3.84% in Q4-2021 and 3.96% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3-2022)

 Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 11% year-on-year to ₹ 4,608 crore (US$ 608 million) in Q4-2022 from ₹ 4,137 crore (US$ 546 million) in Q4-2021

 Fee income grew by 14% year-on-year to ₹ 4,366 crore (US$ 576 million) in Q4-2022 from ₹ 3,815 crore (US$ 503 million) in Q4-2021. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 77% of total fees in Q4-2022

 There was a treasury gain of ` 129 crore (US$ 17 million) in Q4-2022 compared to a loss of ` 25 crore (US$ 3 million) in Q4-2021

 Provisions (excluding provision for tax) declined by 63% year-on-year to ` 1,069 crore (US$ 141 million) in Q4-2022 from ` 2,883 crore (US$ 380 million) in Q4-2021. Provisions for Q4-2022 included contingency provision of ` 1,025 crore (US$ 135 million) made on a prudent basis

 The profit before tax grew by 63% year-on-year to ₹ 9,224 crore (US$ 1.2 billion) in Q4-2022 from ₹ 5,657 crore (US$ 746 million) in Q4-2021

 On a standalone basis, the profit after tax grew by 59% year-on-year to ` 7,019 crore (US$ 926 million) in Q4-2022 from ₹ 4,403 crore (US$ 581 million) in Q4-2021

 On a standalone basis, the profit after tax grew by 44% year-on-year to ` 23,339 crore (US$ 3.1 billion) in FY2022 from ₹ 16,193 crore (US$ 2.1 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021)

Growth in digital and payments platforms

In December 2020, the Bank had expanded its mobile banking app, iMobile, to iMobile Pay which offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. There have been 63 lakh activations of iMobile Payfrom non-ICICI Bank account holders as of end-March 2022. The value of transactions by non-ICICI Bank account holders in Q4-2022 was 4.9 times the value of transactions in Q3-2022.

The business banking and SME franchise continues to grow on the back of digital offerings and platforms like InstaBIZ. InstaBIZ offers various services such as instant overdraft facility, payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), foreign exchange deal booking, business loans based on revenues reported in GST returns, automatic bank reconciliations and inward and outward remittances. The value of financial transactions on InstaBIZ grew by about 44% year-on-year in Q4-2022. In line with the philosophy of open architecture of our digital platforms, the Bank recently made InstaBIZ app interoperable, that is, all benefits of the app are now available to all merchants including those who do not have a current account with the Bank. This initiative enables merchants to instantly create digital collection solutions like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID and QR code and start collecting money from their customers.

The Bank's supply chain platforms enable corporates to seamlessly manage their supply chain financing and payments, collection and reconciliation requirements of their dealers and vendors in a convenient and paperless manner. The value of transactions through these supply chain platforms in Q4-2022 was 2.7 times the value of transactions in Q4-2021.

The value of the Bank's merchant acquiring transactions through UPI in Q4-2022 was 2.4 times the value of transactions in Q4-2021. The Bank is the market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The Bank had a market share of about 33% by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q4-2022, with a 27% year-on-year growth in collections.

The value of credit card spends grew by 77% year-on-year in Q4-2022. The Bank has issued more than 30 lakh Amazon Pay credit cards since its launch. The Bank has recently tied up with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and FlyDubai, to launch a range of co-branded credit cards that enable customers to earn reward points on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends.

The value of mobile banking transactions increased by 30% year-on-year to ₹ 477,228 crore (US$ 63.0 billion) in Q4-2022. Digital channels like internet, mobile banking, PoS and others accounted for over 90% of the savings account transactions in FY2022.

The Bank had launched ICICI STACK for corporates and has created more than 20 industry specific STACKs which provide bespoke and purpose-based digital solutions to corporate clients and their ecosystems. The volume of transactions through these solutions in FY2022 was 2.9 times the volume of transactions in FY2021. These solutions along with the Bank's extensive client coverage have supported the growth in average current account deposits. The value of transactions on the Bank's Trade Online platform, which allows customers to carry out most of their trade finance and foreign exchange related transactions digitally, grew by about 80% year-on-year in FY2022.

Credit growth

The retail loan portfolio, excluding rural loans, grew by 20% year-on-year and 6% sequentially, and comprised 52.8% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2022. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail loan portfolio, was 43.8% of the total portfolio at March 31, 2022. The business banking portfolio grew by 43% year-on-year and 10% sequentially at March 31, 2022. The SME business, comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than ` 250 crore (US$ 33 million), grew by 34% year-on-year and 11% sequentially at March 31, 2022. Growth in the domestic wholesale banking portfolio was 10% year-on-year at March 31, 2022. The domestic advances grew by 17% year-on-year and 6% sequentially at March 31, 2022. Total advances increased by 17% year-on-year and 6% sequentially to ` 859,020 (US$ 113.3 billion) at March 31, 2022.

Deposit growth

Total deposits increased by 14% year-on-year and 5% sequentially to ` 1,064,572 crore (US$ 140.5 billion) at March 31, 2022. Average current account deposits increased by 24% year-on-year in Q4-2022. Average savings account deposits increased by 23% year-on-year in Q4-2022. Total term deposits increased by 9% year-on-year to ` 546,135 crore (US$ 72.1 billion) at March 31, 2022.

The Bank had a network of 5,418 branches and 13,626 ATMs at March 31, 2022.

Asset quality

The net non-performing assets declined by 24% year-on-year and 5% sequentially to ` 6,961 crore (US$ 918 million) at March 31, 2022. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.76% at March 31, 2022 from 0.85% at December 31, 2021 and 1.14% at March 31, 2021. The net deletions from gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ` 489 crore (US$ 65 million) in Q4-2022 compared to ` 191 crore (US$ 25 million) in Q3-2022. The gross NPA additions were ` 4,204 crore (US$ 555 million) in Q4-2022 compared to `

4,018 crore (US$ 530 million) in Q3-2022. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale increased to ` 4,693 crore (US$ 619 million) in Q4-2022 from ` 4,209 crore (US$ 555 million) in Q3-2022. The gross NPAs written-off in Q4-2022 were ` 2,644 crore (US$ 349 million). The provision coverage ratio on NPAs was 79.2% at March 31, 2022.

Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per the various extant regulations/guidelines declined to ` 8,267 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) or 1.0% of total advances at March 31, 2022 from ` 9,684 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) at December 31, 2021. The Bank holds provisions amounting to ` 2,530 crore (US$ 334 million) against these borrowers under resolution, as of March 31, 2022. In addition, the Bank continues to carry Covid-19 related provisions of ` 6,425 crore (US$ 848 million) as contingency provisions at March 31, 2022. During Q4-2022, the Bank made additional contingency provisions of ` 1,025 crore (US$ 135 million) on a prudent basis. Accordingly, including the Covid-19 related contingency provision of ` 6,425 crore (US$ 848 million), the Bank held total contingency provisions of ` 7,450 crore (US$ 983 million) at March 31, 2022. The loan and non-fund based outstanding to performing borrowers rated BB and below reduced to ` 10,808 crore (US$ 1.4 billion) at March 31, 2022 from ` 11,842 crore (US$ 1.6 billion) at December 31, 2021.

Capital adequacy

The Bank's total capital adequacy at March 31, 2022 was 19.16% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 18.35% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 9.70% respectively.

Dividend on equity shares

The Board has recommended a dividend of ` 5 per share (equivalent to dividend of US$ 0.13 per ADS) in line with applicable guidelines. The declaration of dividend is subject to requisite approvals. The record/book closure dates will be announced in due course.

Consolidated results

The consolidated profit after tax increased by 58% year-on-year to ` 7,719 crore (US$ 1.0 billion) in Q4-2022 from ` 4,886 crore (US$ 645 million) in Q4-2021. The consolidated profit after tax increased by 37% year-on-year to ` 25,110 crore (US$ 3.3 billion) in FY2022 from ` 18,384 crore (US$ 2.4 billion) in FY2021.